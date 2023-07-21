Virtualtech Frontier Partners With Taylor's University To Launch First Student-Led Metaverse Fashion Show
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company, announced a milestone in its mission to create an interoperable and accessible metaverse.
Malaysia’s first Student-Led Metaverse Fashion Show called MAYAmode– taking inspiration from the official language of Malaysia “Maya” that denotes virtual and in the same capacity as Taylor’s Bachelor of Fashion Design Technology (Honours) programme’s ide
Taylor's University, Southeast Asia’s No.1 private university has recently partnered with VTF to utilise its metaverse builder platform, Mitoworld as a content creation tool for their Interactive Spatial Design programme, wherein the students designed a virtual space called “'THE SHOW' - A Fashion Fusion Showcase”. The multiplayer-enabled virtual space was equipped with a unique "catwalk" feature, top-notch facilities and technology together with an exclusive retail pop-up for Taylor's fashion label, MAYAMODE, an impressive display of past projects crafted by Taylor’s Bachelor of Fashion Design Technology students, and a livestream of 'THE SHOW', enhancing the immersive fashion experience for virtual participants.
"Collaborating with VTF has been an exciting experience for our students from the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design (Honours) programme. We believe in working with like-minded partners to future-proof our graduates with theoretical foundations and skill sets needed to become agile and creative problem solvers for a demanding labour landscape,” said Din Tan Chin Seng, Programme Director of the Bachelor of Interactive Spatial Design. “Together, we are shaping the future of education by integrating metaverse technology into our design programmes, providing immersive and innovative learning opportunities for our students."
This successful collaboration aligns with the Malaysian government’s digital education initiatives, which aim to nurture a digital-savvy generation by equipping students with knowledge, skills, and ethics in the usage of technology. The recently approved education policy outlines the government’s comprehensive strategy for advancing digital education in Malaysia, ensuring immediate implementation to enhance teachers and students' digital proficiency, enrich digital content, empower teachers in integrating technology, foster a culture of digital technology usage among education leaders, enable digital infrastructures, and strengthen strategic partnerships.
"This collaboration between VTF and The Design School at Taylor's University showcases the power and potential of the metaverse in transforming traditional educational experiences," said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. "By empowering students to create virtual spaces using Mitoworld, we are fostering innovation and preparing the next generation for the digital future."
Through immersive experiences and content creation tools like Mitoworld, VTF aims to work with more education institutions in the future to empower students with essential digital skills, aligning with the National Digital Education Policy.
- END -
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier (VTF) is a leading metaverse and virtual spaces development company. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
About Taylor’s University
Since its inception, Taylor’s University has nurtured its students in the three intelligences of intellect, practical wisdom and craft through its Taylor’s sphere ecosystem of relevant curriculum, innovative pedagogy, multidisciplinary projects, impact-based research, strong industry linkages, partnerships with world-class universities, up-to-date facilities, as well as networks with peers and alumni.
Taylor's University is the No. 1 private university in Southeast Asia, ranked #284 in the QS World University Rankings 2024. This ranking places the university among the top 1% of global universities. Additionally, the university is ranked at No. 49 in Asia in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023 exercise. The university also has 5-Star ratings in seven (7) categories of the QS Stars Rating: Teaching, Internationalisation, Employability, Inclusiveness, Facilities, Subject Ranking and Online Learning. In QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Taylor’s is ranked 17th in the world for Hospitality & Leisure Management and Taylor’s Business School is ranked #91 for Business and Management Studies, making it the top private business school in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. These achievements are important milestones for Taylor’s, in line with its aim of becoming one of Asia’s leading universities.
Recognised as a Premier Digital Tech IHL by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a recognition given to Malaysia’s leading digital tech-focused tertiary institutions, Taylor’s continues to play a strong role in developing Malaysia’s human resource capital, and boasts a 100,000-strong alumnus, many of whom have become leaders in their respective fields.
