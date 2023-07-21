Electric Dental Handpieces Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Electric Dental Handpieces Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Dental Handpieces Market

Electric Dental Handpieces is one of the main components for comprehensive oral therapy apparatus, and provide the source power based on comprehensive oral therapy apparatus. It is the dentist necessary tool, belongs to the class ii medical devices, which is mainly used for cutting tooth, prepare cavities, tooth shape and dressing preparation tooth shape.

The global Electric Dental Handpieces market size was valued at USD 485.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 682.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.0 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Electric Dental Handpieces key players include Kavo, NSK, Dentsply Sirona, W&H, Bien Air, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40 percentage, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, Europe is the largest segment, with a share over 40 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Hospital, followed by Dental Clinic

Market segmentation

Electric Dental Handpieces market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Electric Dental Handpieces market report are:

Kavo

NSK

Dentsply Sirona

W&H

Bien Air

MORITA

DentalEZ

Osada

SciCan

Anthogyr

Codent

TTBIO

Sinol

Modern Precision

Market segment by Type

High-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces

Low-Speed Electric Dental Handpieces

Market segment by Application

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Electric Dental Handpieces

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Electric Dental Handpieces market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Dental Handpieces product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Dental Handpieces, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Dental Handpieces from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Electric Dental Handpieces competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Dental Handpieces breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Electric Dental Handpieces market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Electric Dental Handpieces.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Electric Dental Handpieces sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

