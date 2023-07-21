Rick Simpson Oil: A Breakthrough for Chronic Pain Management

Rick Simpson Oil used for chronic pain

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) has been making a splash in the world of alternative health, and has revolutionized how we think about natural healing and wellness.

RSO was originally developed by cannabis activist Rick Simpson, who found success in treating his own skin cancer. Since then, RSO has gained notoriety for its potential uses, including chronic pain.

“This is truly a breakthrough for those seeking a more natural alternative to traditional pain relievers" says Margaret Singer, M.D., of RickSimpsonOil.com in California. "Much of the research we've seen on RSO and its ability to relieve chronic pain is very promising”. “As a physician, I think it's ideal for patients to try the natural route, especially if they are seeing positive results".

Dr. Singer states that not all pain relievers are effective for every type of pain. “For instance, opioids are often prescribed for acute pain or cancer-related pain, but they may not be effective for chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia or neuropathic pain”. “Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are good for inflammation-related pain, but may not be as effective for other types of pain”. “In the case of arthritis or multiple sclerosis, there is evidence that shows it can reduce nausea from chemotherapy and may aid in the loss of appetite”.

As more research into the therapeutic effects of RSO continues, its use as a pain reliever has become more commonplace. This is wonderful news to those suffering from various ailments, who are not finding relief from traditional medications.

There are several studies that have explored the potential of cannabis-based products for pain relief:

1. A study published in the Journal of Pain in 2015 found that cannabis use was associated with a 30% reduction in pain in people with chronic pain (Boehnke et al., 2015).

2. Another study in the Journal of Pain Research in 2018 indicated that cannabis could be effective in treating neuropathic pain, a type of chronic pain (Serpell et al., 2014).

3. A review in the European Journal of Internal Medicine in 2018 showed that medical cannabis could be an effective alternative for patients who have failed traditional pain management therapies (Abuhasira et al., 2018).

Rick Simpson Instagram

Cannabis & Pain Management