Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2031

Automated Barriers And Bollards Market Research, 2031

automated barriers and bollards market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated barriers and bollards market size was valued at $1,349.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,102.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. Automated barriers and bollards are vehicle movement management and security solutions, that are extensively used in malls, theatres, toll booths as well as residential and industrial complexes.

Automated barrier is a motorized boom barrier gate used for controlling vehicular movement, and automated bollards are solid posts, that are typically used to form a protective or architectural perimeter around a building. Automated barriers are extensively used in toll booths and parking lots, whereas, automated bollards are used in high security applications.

Automated barriers and bollards can be installed in residential or non-residential building complexes for enhancing security and ensuring hassle-free movement of vehicles. In addition, the availability of different types of technologies used for operating automated barriers and bollards such as push button, RFID, remote controlled and loop detectors, increase its usability and positively influence the growth of the market.

The rise in number of building complexes in developed, and developing nations, and increase in demand for public infrastructure such as malls, theatres and parking lots has fueled the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market. Furthermore, increase in number of vehicles, has increased the demand for vehicle movement management solutions such as automated barriers and bollards. However, the high installation cost and fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing automated barriers and bollards is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

In addition, advancement in technologies that enable operation of barriers and bollards with minimum human intervention, provides lucrative growth opportunity for the market. Furthermore, rise in number of PPP road projects in emerging economies, has increased the use of automated barriers and bollards.

The automated barriers and bollards market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, end-user industries, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into barriers, and bollards. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized on the basis of push button, RFID, remote controlled, loop detectors, and others. On the basis of end-user industries, it is bifurcated into building complexes, and public infrastructure. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players that operate in the global market have adopted key strategies such as product launch and product development to strengthen their market presence and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key companies profiled in the automated barriers and bollards market report include Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd., Bolloré Group (Automatic Systems), CAME S.p.A, FAAC Group (Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH), Houston System Inc., La Barrière Automatique, Macs Automated Bollard Systems Ltd., Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB srl.

