Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,883 in the last 365 days.

The Farmworker Association of Florida Inc., et. al. v. Ronald D. DeSantis, et. al.

A sweeping new anti-immigrant law – SB 1718 – took effect in Florida on July 1, 2023. The law harms Florida immigrants and their families and seeks to target and intimidate immigrant families in every facet of their lives. The SPLC and its legal partners filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the law is unconstitutional.

The law inhibits and intimidates immigrants seeking health care; prohibits local government funding of new community identification cards; and invalidates certain driver’s licenses from states like Connecticut, Vermont, Delaware and Hawaii. It also expands penalties and requirements for businesses to use E-Verify, the electronic system used to check a worker’s documentation status.

The lawsuit focuses on the provisions outlined in Section 10 of the law, which criminalizes the transportation of individuals into Florida who may have entered the country unlawfully and have not been “inspected” by the federal government since. The complaint states that it is unconstitutional for a state to unilaterally regulate federal immigration and subject people to criminal punishment without fair notice and that Florida’s use of the term “inspection” is incoherent and unconstitutionally vague.

The case was filed on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and various impacted individuals, including U.S. citizens and undocumented drivers and passengers who routinely travel into and out of Florida.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in Miami.

You just read:

The Farmworker Association of Florida Inc., et. al. v. Ronald D. DeSantis, et. al.

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more