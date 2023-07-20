Punchbowl Street on-ramp closed to the westbound H-1 Freeway

Main, News Posted on Jul 20, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of the upcoming full closure of the Punchbowl Street on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway. The closure will affect the westbound direction on Monday night, July 24, through Friday morning, July 28, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly, for guardrail and end treatment repairs.

Motorists wanting to travel westbound on the H-1 Freeway may enter by the School Street on-ramp or the Vineyard Boulevard on-ramp.

HDOT advises the public to allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and follow all traffic control signs in the area. Emergency vehicles and first responders will not be let through the work zone. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Roadwork is weather-permitting.

