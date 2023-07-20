Air quality advisory extended for southern Curry County and Josephine County; Medford-Ashland and Hermiston areas added for smog

Statewide, OR—QUICK FACTS

Location: Southern Curry County and Josephine County for smoke; Medford-Ashland and Hermiston areas for smog

End date: Saturday, July 22

Smoke source: Flat Fire and fires in southeastern Washington

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory on Thursday, July 20 for southern Curry County and expanded it to all of Josephine County due to smoke from the Flat Fire.

DEQ also issued a new advisory for the Medford-Ashland and Hermiston areas due to elevated levels of ozone pollution, or smog. Smoke from local wildfires is combining with hot temperatures in these areas to produce smog. DEQ expects air quality in these areas to decline in late afternoons as smog forms.

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Saturday evening, July 22.

Smoke is expected at moderate to unhealthy levels throughout southern Curry County and Josephine County.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog , DEQ’s Air Quality Index , or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following … .

- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

- When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

- If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator . Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

N95 and P100 respirators and HEPA filters are made to protect from harmful particles in smoke. They will not protect against gasses like ozone.

