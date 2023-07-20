Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,936 in the last 365 days.

FTC Votes to Issue Statement Withdrawing Prior Pharmacy Benefit Manager Advocacy

The Federal Trade Commission voted to issue a statement cautioning against reliance on prior advocacy statements and studies related to pharmacy benefit mangers (PBMs) that no longer reflect current market realities. The statement is a response to PBMs’ continued reliance on older FTC advocacy materials that opposed mandatory PBM transparency and disclosure requirements, and it warns against reliance on the Commission’s prior conclusions, particularly given the FTC’s ongoing study of the PBM industry to update its understanding of the industry and its practices.

The Commission’s statement warns against relying on nine advocacy letters published or issued between 2004 and 2014 that advocated against proposals to increase regulatory oversight and transparency of PBMs. The statement also cautions against reliance on a 2004 joint report with the Department of Justice and a 2005 FTC study, as these reports may no longer accurately reflect the current PBM industry.

Until the FTC’s current PBM study is complete and previously issued materials can be reevaluated, the Commission discourages reliance on these advocacy letters and reports.

The Commission voted 3-0 during an open meeting to issue the statement withdrawing prior PBM advocacy. Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter each issued a statement.

You just read:

FTC Votes to Issue Statement Withdrawing Prior Pharmacy Benefit Manager Advocacy

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more