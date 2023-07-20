AMBUSH: A Riveting Space Saga of Survival and Sacrifice is Now Available on Major Platforms
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- G.J. Moses, well-praised science fiction author and the mastermind behind The Chohish Wars series takes readers on an adrenaline-fueled journey in "Ambush." It’s a tale of courage, camaraderie, and unexpected alliances in the face of a menacing alien force.
Captain Zeke Kinsley seeks respite after grueling years of intense warfare at the helm of the Royal Galactic Naval Cruiser, The Lucky Strike. Eager to engage in what should have been a routine mission, little did he know that fate had other plans. Together with their sister ship, the Destroyer Jackal, they venture into an adjacent system, oblivious to the lurking danger that awaits them.
In a heart-pounding twist, the calm search for stragglers becomes a desperate fight for survival when an armada of unknown origin, identified as the enigmatic Chohish, launches a surprise attack on the unsuspecting fleet. Thus, unfolds a high-stakes showdown between the Royal Galactic Navy and an alien race shrouded in mystery.
As chaos ensues and alliances are forged in the crucible of battle, Captain Kinsley must navigate a relentless barrage of challenges. His unwavering determination propels him toward the populated planets at stake. But with the enemy in hot pursuit, will he arrive in time to protect those he set out to save, or will the odds prove insurmountable?
The narrative of "Ambush" masterfully weaves elements of exhilarating space battles, unexpected encounters, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers will be spellbound as they join Captain Kinsley and his newfound allies in a race against time, fighting for the lives of millions.
Acclaimed for his skillful storytelling and intricate world-building, G.J. Moses leaves no stone unturned in delivering a page-turner that blends heart-stopping action with thought-provoking themes. The characters' struggles, emotions, and sacrifices will resonate with readers, making "Ambush" more than just a sci-fi novel; it explores humanity's very essence.
Will Captain Kinsley and his comrades hold their ground against overwhelming odds? Can they outmaneuver the Chohish armada and secure the fate of the two planets? The answers lie in the gripping pages of "Ambush."
The author skillfully mixes thrilling action, cutting-edge science, and diverse heroes and antagonists from many ethnic origins. The story is engaging and well-rounded, with a glimmer of romance between the heart-pounding combat.
"Ambush" is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, along with other major online platforms.
About the Author
With an unrivaled ability, G.J. Moses has a flair for transporting readers to vividly imagined worlds. He remains a compelling science fiction and space opera voice with a rising readership. He is a retired IT expert with over four decades of experience and is pursuing a lifelong ambition of writing. Since childhood, his passion for these genres has only grown stronger over the years.
