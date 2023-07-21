“Back After Burnout” Amazon Best-Seller Shows Great Resignation Isn’t Over

Back After Burnout: Master your BURNOUT RECOVERY with the MASHPLAY™ framework Back After Burnout: Master your BURNOUT RECOVERY with the MASHPLAY™ framework Best-seller on Amazon, "Back After Burnout" Dennis Consorte Dennis Consorte presenting at NAGC, 2023

New release ‘Back After Burnout’ bestseller rankings may suggest that The Great Resignation is not over yet.

This high degree of interest in ‘Back After Burnout,’ a brand new book on burnout recovery suggests that The Great Resignation isn’t over.” — Author, Dennis Consorte