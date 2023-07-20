Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,950 in the last 365 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today announced that, on July 19, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Amerant common stock. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023.    

About Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), as well as its other subsidiaries: Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S. with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 23 banking centers – 17 in South Florida and 6 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as an LPO in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit investor.amerantbank.com.

CONTACTS:
Investors
Laura Rossi
InvestorRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 460-8728
 
Media
Victoria Verdeja
MediaRelations@amerantbank.com
(305) 441-8414

Primary Logo

You just read:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more