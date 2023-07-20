Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that it expects to report results for the second quarter of 2023 on Tuesday morning, August 8, 2023, before the market opens.



On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. The conference call will be available to interested parties both through a webcast at the investor relations section of the Company website, or a dial-in option.

Webcast Details

Registration and calendar appointment link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/125095464



Dial-in Live Event Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 404 975 4839 access code 294698

All Other Locations: +1 833 470 1428 access code 294698

Dial-in Replay Details

Domestic Dial-In Number: +1 929 458 6194 access code 594252

All Other Locations: +1 866 813 9403 access code 594252

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in 715 real estate properties in 35 states totaling 41.8 million square feet nationwide.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290