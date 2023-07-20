The Podcast Connector®️ Announces Strategic Partnership with Elisely Publishing

To Empower Changemakers Through Storytelling

CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcast Connector ®, a leading PR agency specializing in podcast promotion and brand amplification, is thrilled to announce its preferred partnership with Elisely Publishing, a boutique traditional publishing house renowned for catapulting visionary storytellers into the ranks of bestselling authors, empowering them to share their bold and unfiltered narratives with the world.

Elisely Publishing was founded in 2020 by Kristin Bentley, a seasoned veteran in the writing industry with over 25 years of experience. Bentley's diverse background includes working as a Seattle journalist, serving as the award-winning Editor-in-Chief of the US Infantry Association's official magazine, and contributing as a creative executive for a startup catering to prestigious clients such as Hilton and US Foods. Notably, she spearheaded the creation and successful launch of six global publications, including one exclusively distributed to nominees of the 2021 American Oscars & Grammys.

Recognizing the pervasive desire within the population to write a book, Bentley sought to address the challenges aspiring authors face in entering the traditional publishing industry. Statistics indicate that while 80 percent of people express a desire to write a book, less than 2 percent actually achieve publication. Elisely Publishing aims to revolutionize this dynamic by making traditional publishing more accessible and supporting authors on their journey to bestselling success.

Elisely Publishing's unique approach to publishing goes beyond releasing books; it involves understanding the fears and challenges faced by aspiring authors during the manuscript writing process. Bentley and her team provide additional support and guidance, empowering authors to not only become bestselling authors but also gain recognition in major media outlets and receive prestigious awards. The true measure of success for Bentley lies in witnessing authors transform from feeling limited by their stories to embracing their true selves, embodying a newfound sense of empowerment.

Driven by an unwavering passion for her work, Bentley sees her role as providing a platform for individuals to have their voices heard. She believes that every person's story matters and that true empowerment lies in giving voice to those who have been silenced. Through storytelling, Bentley envisions a world where all voices are valued, no one feels alone or powerless, and genuine connections are forged, transcending backgrounds and borders.

"We are excited to partner with Elisely Publishing," says Jennifer Longmore, Founder and CEO of The Podcast Connector®️."Their dedication to empowering changemakers through storytelling seamlessly aligns with our mission to amplify voices through the dynamic medium of podcasting. Together, we aim to create a powerful platform for individuals to share their stories and inspire others."

The strategic partnership between The Podcast Connector® and Elisely Publishing represents a significant step toward democratizing the traditional publishing landscape. Through this collaboration, aspiring authors will gain access to comprehensive support and a broader reach for their stories, while podcasters associated with The Podcast Connector®️ will have the opportunity to engage with talented authors and share their transformative narratives.

