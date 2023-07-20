Bitcoin Depot to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company today announced that the Company’s Founder and CEO, Brandon Mintz, and other members of the Bitcoin Depot team will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Monday, July 24, 2023. This event celebrates the Company’s recent closing of its business combination with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp (“GSRM”) and associated listing of Bitcoin Depot’s common stock and warrants on NASDAQ under the symbols “BTM” and “BTMWW”, respectively, which occurred on July 3, 2023.



The ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter.

“We are proud to be a NASDAQ-listed company and have the tremendous honor to ring the Opening Bell as we celebrate Bitcoin Depot’s recent public listing,” said Mintz. “This milestone is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our employees as we aim to safely, securely and efficiently bring crypto to the masses.”

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. Bitcoin Depot has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

