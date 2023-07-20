Submit Release
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2023

  • Net income was $55.0 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $6.2 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $61.2 million. Net income for the current quarter decreased $21.4 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $76.4 million.
  • Interest income of $247 million in the current quarter increased $15.5 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $232 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $47.7 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
  • Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.365 billion at the current quarter end increased $25.5 million, or 12 basis points, during the current quarter.
  • The loan portfolio of $15.955 billion, increased $436 million, or 11 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 5.12 percent, increased 10 basis points, compared to 5.02 percent in the prior quarter and increased 60 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 4.52 percent.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.12 percent in the current and prior quarter, compared to 0.16 percent in the prior year second quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 153 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

First Half 2023 Highlights

  • Net Income for the first half of 2023 was $116 million, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 19 percent, from the $144 million net income for the first half of the prior year.
  • Interest income for the first six months of 2023 was $479 million, an increase of $89.1 million, or 23 percent over the first half of the prior year interest income of $390 million.
  • The loan portfolio of $15.955 billion, increased $708 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first half of the current year. The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $1.121 billion, or 17 percent annualized, during the first half of the prior year.
  • The loan yield was 5.07 percent for the first half of the current year, an increase of 51 basis points from the first half of the prior year loan yield of 4.56 percent.
  • Stockholders’ equity of $2.927 billion increased $83.2 million, or 3 percent, during the first six months of the current year.
  • Dividends declared in the first half of 2023 were $0.66 per share.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022
Operating results                  
Net income $ 54,955     61,211     76,392     116,166     144,187  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.50     0.55     0.69     1.05     1.30  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50     0.55     0.69     1.05     1.30  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.66     0.66  
Market value per share                  
Closing $ 31.17     42.01     47.42     31.17     47.42  
High $ 42.21     50.03     51.40     50.03     60.69  
Low $ 26.77     37.07     44.43     26.77     44.43  
Selected ratios and other data                  
Number of common stock shares outstanding   110,873,887     110,868,713     110,766,287     110,873,887     110,766,287  
Average outstanding shares - basic   110,870,964     110,824,648     110,765,379     110,847,806     110,745,017  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   110,875,535     110,881,708     110,794,982     110,879,654     110,799,368  
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.81%     0.93%     1.16%     0.87%     1.11%  
Return on average equity (annualized)   7.52%     8.54%     10.55%     8.03%     9.76%  
Efficiency ratio   62.73%     60.39%     55.74%     61.52%     56.42%  
Dividend payout   66.00%     60.00%     47.83%     62.86%     50.77%  
Loan to deposit ratio   79.92%     77.09%     66.26%     79.92%     66.26%  
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,369     3,390     3,439     3,369     3,439  
Number of locations   222     222     224     222     224  
Number of ATMs   274     263     274     274     274  
                               

KALISPELL, Mont., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $55.0 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $21.4 million, or 28 percent, from the $76.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.50 per share, a decrease of 28 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.69. The decrease in net income compared to the prior quarter and prior year second quarter is primarily due to the continued increase in funding costs. “The growth in total deposits and repurchase agreements this quarter underscores the effectiveness of our team in successfully meeting the needs of local deposit relationships in this highly competitive environment,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our deep local relationships, strong capital position and consistent financial performance helped set the stage for this growth.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $116 million, a decrease of $28.0 million, or 19 percent, from the $144 million for the first six months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2023 was $1.05 per share, a decrease of 19 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $1.30.

Asset Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,051,320     1,529,534     401,995     415,406     (478,214 )   649,325     635,914  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,999,820     5,198,313     5,307,307     6,209,199     (198,493 )   (307,487 )   (1,209,379 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,608,289     3,664,393     3,715,052     3,788,486     (56,104 )   (106,763 )   (180,197 )
Total debt securities   8,608,109     8,862,706     9,022,359     9,997,685     (254,597 )   (414,250 )   (1,389,576 )
Loans receivable                          
Residential real estate   1,588,175     1,508,403     1,446,008     1,261,119     79,772     142,167     327,056  
Commercial real estate   10,220,751     9,992,019     9,797,047     9,310,070     228,732     423,704     910,681  
Other commercial   2,888,810     2,804,104     2,799,668     2,685,392     84,706     89,142     203,418  
Home equity   862,240     829,844     822,232     773,582     32,396     40,008     88,658  
Other consumer   394,986     384,242     381,857     369,592     10,744     13,129     25,394  
Loans receivable   15,954,962     15,518,612     15,246,812     14,399,755     436,350     708,150     1,555,207  
Allowance for credit losses   (189,385 )   (186,604 )   (182,283 )   (172,963 )   (2,781 )   (7,102 )   (16,422 )
Loans receivable, net   15,765,577     15,332,008     15,064,529     14,226,792     433,569     701,048     1,538,785  
Other assets   2,102,673     2,078,186     2,146,492     2,050,122     24,487     (43,819 )   52,551  
Total assets $ 27,527,679     27,802,434     26,635,375     26,690,005     (274,755 )   892,304     837,674  
                                           

Total debt securities of $8.608 billion at June 30, 2023 decreased $255 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $1.390 billion, or 14 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The Company continues to utilize cash flow from the securities portfolio to primarily fund loan growth. Debt securities represented 31 percent of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to 34 percent at December 31, 2022, and 37 percent at June 30, 2022.

The loan portfolio of $15.955 billion increased $436 million, or 11 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $229 million, or 9 percent annualized. The loan portfolio increased $1.555 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior year second quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $911 million, or 10 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Six
Months ended		   At or for the Three
Months ended		   At or for the
Year ended		   At or for the Six
Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Allowance for credit losses              
Balance at beginning of period $ 182,283     182,283     172,665     172,665  
Provision for credit losses   11,514     6,260     17,433     2,991  
Charge-offs   (7,083 )   (3,293 )   (14,970 )   (7,040 )
Recoveries   2,671     1,354     7,155     4,347  
Balance at end of period $ 189,385     186,604     182,283     172,963  
Provision for credit losses              
Loan portfolio $ 11,514     6,260     17,433     2,991  
Unfunded loan commitments   (3,271 )   (790 )   2,530     2,507  
Total provision for credit losses $ 8,243     5,470     19,963     5,498  
Other real estate owned $              
Other foreclosed assets   52     31     32     379  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   3,876     3,545     1,559     5,064  
Non-accrual loans   28,094     28,403     31,151     38,523  
Total non-performing assets $ 32,022     31,979     32,742     43,966  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.12 %   0.12 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   592 %   584 %   557 %   393 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.19 %   1.20 %   1.20 %   1.20 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.05 %   0.02 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 24,863     24,993     20,967     16,588  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 1,035     2,071     2,312     5,888  
                         

Non-performing assets of $32.0 million at June 30, 2023 decreased $11.9 million, or 27 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was 0.12 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $24.9 million at June 30, 2023 increased $8.3 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was 0.16 percent, which compared to 0.12 percent from prior year second quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $2.8 million included $5.3 million of credit loss expense from loans and $2.5 million of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023 was 1.19 percent, compared to 1.20 percent in the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		   Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Second quarter 2023 $ 5,254     $ 2,473     1.19 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
First quarter 2023   6,260       1,939     1.20 %   0.16 %   0.12 %
Fourth quarter 2022   6,060       1,968     1.20 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
Third quarter 2022   8,382       3,154     1.20 %   0.07 %   0.13 %
Second quarter 2022   (1,353 )     1,843     1.20 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
First quarter 2022   4,344       850     1.28 %   0.12 %   0.24 %
Fourth quarter 2021   19,301       616     1.29 %   0.38 %   0.26 %
Third quarter 2021   2,313       152     1.36 %   0.23 %   0.24 %
                                 

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $2.5 million compared to $2.0 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million for the prior year second quarter. Net charge-offs of $2.5 million included $1.7 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $773 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $5.3 million which was a decrease of $1.0 million from the prior quarter and a $6.6 million increase from the prior year second quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

                        $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023
   Dec 31,
2022
   Jun 30,
2022
   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Deposits                                
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,458,394     7,001,241     7,690,751     8,061,304     (542,847 )   (1,232,357 )   (1,602,910 )
NOW and DDA accounts   5,154,442     5,156,709     5,330,614     5,432,333     (2,267 )   (176,172 )   (277,891 )
Savings accounts   2,808,571     2,985,351     3,200,321     3,296,561     (176,780 )   (391,750 )   (487,990 )
Money market deposit accounts   3,094,302     3,429,123     3,472,281     4,021,102     (334,821 )   (377,979 )   (926,800 )
Certificate accounts   2,014,104     1,155,494     880,589     968,382     858,610     1,133,515     1,045,722  
Core deposits, total   19,529,813     19,727,918     20,574,556     21,779,682     (198,105 )   (1,044,743 )   (2,249,869 )
Wholesale deposits   478,417     420,390     31,999     4,001     58,027     446,418     474,416  
Deposits, total   20,008,230     20,148,308     20,606,555     21,783,683     (140,078 )   (598,325 )   (1,775,453 )
Repurchase agreements   1,356,862     1,191,323     945,916     968,197     165,539     410,946     388,665  
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total   21,365,092     21,339,631     21,552,471     22,751,880     25,461     (187,379 )   (1,386,788 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       335,000     1,800,000     580,000     (335,000 )   (1,800,000 )   (580,000 )
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000     2,740,000                 2,740,000     2,740,000  
Other borrowed funds   75,819     76,185     77,293     66,200     (366 )   (1,474 )   9,619  
Subordinated debentures   132,863     132,822     132,782     132,701     41     81     162  
Other liabilities   287,379     251,892     229,524     262,985     35,487     57,855     24,394  
Total liabilities $ 24,601,153     24,875,530     23,792,070     23,793,766     (274,377 )   809,083     807,387  
                                           

During the current quarter, the Company continued to focus on its diversified deposit and repurchase agreement product offerings. Total deposits and retail repurchase agreements of $21.365 billion at the current quarter end increased $25.5 million, or 12 basis points, during the current quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 33 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

During the current quarter, the Company fully paid off its higher rate Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The Company’s liquidity position remains strong with solid core deposit customer relationships, excess cash, debt securities, and access to diversified borrowing sources. The Company has available liquidity of $15.1 billion including cash, borrowing capacity from the FHLB and Federal Reserve facilities, unpledged securities, brokered deposits, and other sources.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

                  $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Common equity $ 3,357,313     3,337,132     3,312,097     3,223,451     20,181     45,216     133,862  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (430,787 )   (410,228 )   (468,792 )   (327,212 )   (20,559 )   38,005     (103,575 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,926,526     2,926,904     2,843,305     2,896,239     (378 )   83,221     30,287  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (1,022,118 )   (1,024,545 )   (1,026,994 )   (1,032,323 )   2,427     4,876     10,205  
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,904,408     1,902,359     1,816,311     1,863,916     2,049     88,097     40,492  


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.63 %   10.53 %   10.67 %   10.85 %                  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.18 %   7.10 %   7.09 %   7.26 %                  
Book value per common share $ 26.40     26.40     25.67     26.15         0.73     0.25  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.18     17.16     16.40     16.83     0.02     0.78     0.35  
                                           

Tangible stockholders’ equity was $1.904 billion at June 30, 2023 increased $2.0 million, or 1 basis point, compared to the prior quarter and increased $88.0 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year end, which was primarily due to earnings retention and the decrease in the net unrealized loss (after-tax) on the AFS debt securities. Tangible book value per common share of $17.18 at the current quarter end increased $0.78 per share, or 5 percent, from the prior year end. The tangible book value per common share increased $0.35 per share from the prior year second quarter.

Cash Dividends
On June 28, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The current quarter dividend of $0.33 per share was consistent with the dividend declared in the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter. The dividend was payable July 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on July 11, 2023. The dividend was the Company’s 153rd consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 
Compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022

Income Summary

  Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 247,365     231,888     199,637     15,477     47,728  
Interest expense   75,385     45,696     6,199     29,689     69,186  
Total net interest income   171,980     186,192     193,438     (14,212 )   (21,458 )
                   
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees   18,967     17,771     17,309     1,196     1,658  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,162     3,967     3,850     195     312  
Gain on sale of loans   3,528     2,400     4,996     1,128     (1,468 )
Loss on sale of debt securities   (23 )   (114 )   (260 )   91     237  
Other income   2,445     3,871     2,385     (1,426 )   60  
Total non-interest income   29,079     27,895     28,280     1,184     799  
Total income   201,059     214,087     221,718     (13,028 )   (20,659 )
                           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.74 %   3.08 %   3.23 %        
                           

Net Interest Income
The current quarter interest income of $247 million increased $15.5 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The current quarter interest income increased $47.7 million, or 24 percent, over the prior year second quarter also due to loan growth and increased loan yields. The loan yield of 5.12 percent in the current quarter increased 10 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.02 percent and increased 60 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 4.52 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $75.4 million increased $29.7 million, or 65 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $69.2 million, or 1,116 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily the result of an increase in rates on deposits and borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.57 percent for the current quarter compared to 0.23 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent for the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.26 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.79 percent in the prior quarter and 0.11 percent in the prior year second quarter which was the result of the increased deposit and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 2.74 percent compared to 3.08 percent in the prior quarter and 3.23 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 2.72 percent compared to 3.07 percent in the prior quarter and 3.16 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 35 basis points in the current quarter primarily as a result of increased deposit and borrowing rates.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $29.1 million which was an increase of $1.2 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by an increase in service charges and gain on the sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $3.5 million for the current quarter increased $1.1 million, or 47 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $1.5 million, or 29 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $19.0 million in the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.7 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended   $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		     Jun 30,
2022		     Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022
Compensation and employee benefits $ 78,764     81,477     79,803     (2,713 )   (1,039 )
Occupancy and equipment   10,827     11,665     10,766     (838 )   61  
Advertising and promotions   3,733     4,235     3,766     (502 )   (33 )
Data processing   8,402     8,109     7,553     293     849  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   14     12     6     2     8  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,314     4,903     3,085     411     2,229  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,427     2,449     2,665     (22 )   (238 )
Other expenses   21,123     22,132     21,877     (1,009 )   (754 )
                               
Total non-interest expense $ 130,604     134,982     129,521     (4,378 )   1,083  
                               

Total non-interest expense of $131 million for the current quarter decreased $4.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $78.8 million for the current quarter decreased $2.7 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.0 million, or 1 percent, over the prior year second quarter which was driven primarily by decreases in accrued expenses for employee benefits. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $5.3 million, increased $2.2 million, or 72 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily due to the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums beginning in the prior quarter. “The current quarter reduction in non-interest expense is primarily due to reductions in compensation and related benefits as the Company continues to closely monitor staffing levels and improve operating efficiencies,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2023 was $12.7 million, a decrease of $303 thousand, or 2 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $4.6 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.8 percent compared to 16.9 percent in the prior quarter and 18.5 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.73 percent in the current quarter compared to 60.39 percent in the prior quarter and 55.74 percent in the prior year second quarter. The increase the from prior quarter and prior year second quarter was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current quarter.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Compared to June 30, 2022

Income Summary

  Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 479,253     $ 390,153     $ 89,100     23 %
Interest expense   121,081       11,160       109,921     985 %
Total net interest income   358,172       378,993       (20,821 )   (5 )%
               
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   36,738       34,420       2,318     7 %
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   8,129       7,405       724     10 %
Gain on sale of loans   5,928       14,011       (8,083 )   (58 )%
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities   (137 )     186       (323 )   (174 )%
Other income   6,316       5,821       495     9 %
Total non-interest income   56,974       61,843       (4,869 )   (8 )%
Total Income $ 415,146     $ 440,836     $ (25,690 )   (6 )%
                           
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   2.91 %     3.21 %        
                       

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $358 million for the first half of 2023 decreased $20.8 million, or 5 percent, over the same period of 2022 and was primarily driven by increased interest expense. Interest income of $479 million for the first six months in the current year increased $89.1 million, or 23 percent, from the same period in the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.07 percent for the first half of the current year, an increase of 51 basis points from the first half of the prior year loan yield of 4.56 percent.

Interest expense of $121.1 million for the first half of 2023 increased $110 million, or 985 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was the result of increased borrowings and higher interest rates on borrowings and deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.40 percent for the first half of 2023 compared to 0.06 percent for the same period in 2022. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of the current year was 1.03 percent, which was an increase of 93 basis points over the prior year first half of 0.10 percent.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2023 was 2.91 percent, a 30 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.21 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 2.90 percent, which was a 21 basis points decrease from the core margin of 3.11 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $57.0 million for the first half of 2023 decreased $4.9 million, or 8 percent, over the same period last year and was principally due to the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans which was partially offset by the increase in service charges and other fees.
Non-interest Expense Summary

  Six Months ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 160,241     $ 158,877     $ 1,364     1 %
Occupancy and equipment   22,492       21,730       762     4 %
Advertising and promotions   7,968       6,998       970     14 %
Data processing   16,511       15,028       1,483     10 %
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   26       6       20     333 %
Regulatory assessments and insurance   10,217       6,140       4,077     66 %
Core deposit intangibles amortization   4,876       5,329       (453 )   (9 )%
Other expenses   43,255       45,721       (2,466 )   (5 )%
Total non-interest expense $ 265,586     $ 259,829     $ 5,757     2 %
                             

Total non-interest expense of $266 million for the first six months of 2023 increased $5.8 million, or 2 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Regulatory assessments and insurance of $10.2 million for the first half of 2023 increased $4.1 million, or 66 percent, over the prior year and was primarily due to the FDIC uniformly increasing all depository institutions premiums beginning in 2023. Other expense of $43.3 million for the first half of 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 5 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily due to the decrease in acquisition-related expenses along with changes in several miscellaneous categories. Acquisition-related expenses were $563 thousand in the first half of the current year compared to $8.3 million in the same period of last year.

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $8.2 million for the first half of 2023 increased $2.7 million, or 50 percent, over the same period of the prior year. The provision for credit loss expense for the first half of 2023 included provision for credit loss expense of $11.5 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $3.3 million on the unfunded loan commitments. Net charge-offs during the first half of the current year were $4.4 million compared to $2.7 million during the same period of the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $25.2 million for the first half of 2023 decreased $6.2 million, or 20 percent, over the first six months of the prior year. The effective tax rate for first half of 2023 was 17.8 percent compared to 17.8 percent for the first half of 2022.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 61.52 percent for the first six months of 2023 compared to 56.42 percent for the same period last year. The increase from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense in the current year.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate any future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technological which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 21, 2023. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI19db5b01086643a5bde0e9f301e797ea. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6gianovu. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Assets              
Cash on hand and in banks $ 285,920     290,960     300,194     293,541  
Interest bearing cash deposits   765,400     1,238,574     101,801     121,865  
Cash and cash equivalents   1,051,320     1,529,534     401,995     415,406  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   4,999,820     5,198,313     5,307,307     6,209,199  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,608,289     3,664,393     3,715,052     3,788,486  
Total debt securities   8,608,109     8,862,706     9,022,359     9,997,685  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   35,006     14,461     12,314     33,837  
Loans receivable   15,954,962     15,518,612     15,246,812     14,399,755  
Allowance for credit losses   (189,385 )   (186,604 )   (182,283 )   (172,963 )
Loans receivable, net   15,765,577     15,332,008     15,064,529     14,226,792  
Premises and equipment, net   405,407     399,740     398,100     386,198  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   52     31     32     379  
Accrued interest receivable   88,351     90,642     83,538     80,339  
Deferred tax asset   179,815     172,453     193,187     147,263  
Core deposit intangible, net   36,725     39,152     41,601     46,930  
Goodwill   985,393     985,393     985,393     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   10,014     23,414     82,015     33,215  
Bank-owned life insurance   169,195     168,235     169,068     168,231  
Other assets   192,715     184,665     181,244     168,337  
Total assets $ 27,527,679     27,802,434     26,635,375     26,690,005  
Liabilities              
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,458,394     7,001,241     7,690,751     8,061,304  
Interest bearing deposits   13,549,836     13,147,067     12,915,804     13,722,379  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,356,862     1,191,323     945,916     968,197  
FHLB advances       335,000     1,800,000     580,000  
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000     2,740,000          
Other borrowed funds   75,819     76,185     77,293     66,200  
Subordinated debentures   132,863     132,822     132,782     132,701  
Accrued interest payable   47,742     8,968     4,331     2,334  
Other liabilities   239,637     242,924     225,193     260,651  
Total liabilities   24,601,153     24,875,530     23,792,070     23,793,766  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities                
Stockholders’ Equity              
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized   1,109     1,109     1,108     1,108  
Paid-in capital   2,346,422     2,344,514     2,344,005     2,341,097  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   1,009,782     991,509     966,984     881,246  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (430,787 )   (410,228 )   (468,792 )   (327,212 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,926,526     2,926,904     2,843,305     2,896,239  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,527,679     27,802,434     26,635,375     26,690,005  


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months ended   Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2023		   Jun 30,
2022
Interest Income                    
Investment securities $ 47,658     43,642     42,841     91,300     81,495  
Residential real estate loans   17,076     15,838     13,026     32,914     28,541  
Commercial loans   164,587     155,682     131,259     320,269     255,815  
Consumer and other loans   18,044     16,726     12,511     34,770     24,302  
Total interest income   247,365     231,888     199,637     479,253     390,153  
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   31,700     12,545     3,141     44,245     6,605  
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		   8,607     4,606     367     13,213     760  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,305     23,605     1,298     26,910     1,310  
FRB Bank Term Funding   29,899     3,032         32,931      
Other borrowed funds   443     496     264     939     484  
Subordinated debentures   1,431     1,412     1,129     2,843     2,001  
Total interest expense   75,385     45,696     6,199     121,081     11,160  
Net Interest Income   171,980     186,192     193,438     358,172     378,993  
Provision for credit losses   2,773     5,470     (1,533 )   8,243     5,498  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   169,207     180,722     194,971     349,929     373,495  
Non-Interest Income                    
Service charges and other fees   18,967     17,771     17,309     36,738     34,420  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   4,162     3,967     3,850     8,129     7,405  
Gain on sale of loans   3,528     2,400     4,996     5,928     14,011  
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities   (23 )   (114 )   (260 )   (137 )   186  
Other income   2,445     3,871     2,385     6,316     5,821  
Total non-interest income   29,079     27,895     28,280     56,974     61,843  
Non-Interest Expense                    
Compensation and employee benefits   78,764     81,477     79,803     160,241     158,877  
Occupancy and equipment   10,827     11,665     10,766     22,492     21,730  
Advertising and promotions   3,733     4,235     3,766     7,968     6,998  
Data processing   8,402     8,109     7,553     16,511     15,028  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   14     12     6     26     6  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   5,314     4,903     3,085     10,217     6,140  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,427     2,449     2,665     4,876     5,329  
Other expenses   21,123     22,132     21,877     43,255     45,721  
Total non-interest expense   130,604     134,982     129,521     265,586     259,829  
Income Before Income Taxes   67,682     73,635     93,730     141,317     175,509  
Federal and state income tax expense   12,727     12,424     17,338     25,151     31,322  
Net Income $ 54,955     61,211     76,392     116,166     144,187  


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
 
  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,567,136     $ 17,076     4.36 %   $ 1,493,938     $ 15,838     4.24 %
Commercial loans 1   12,950,934       165,874     5.14 %     12,655,551       157,456     5.05 %
Consumer and other loans   1,236,763       18,044     5.85 %     1,207,315       16,726     5.62 %
Total loans 2   15,754,833       200,994     5.12 %     15,356,804       190,020     5.02 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,743,852       14,462     3.32 %     1,761,533       16,030     3.64 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,177,551       35,202     1.72 %     8,052,662       31,084     1.54 %
Total earning assets   25,676,236       250,658     3.92 %     25,170,999       237,134     3.82 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,023,291               1,025,716          
Non-earning assets   523,349               478,962          
Total assets $ 27,222,876             $ 26,675,677          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,584,082     $     %   $ 7,274,228     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,108,421       7,429     0.58 %     5,080,175       2,271     0.18 %
Savings accounts   2,846,015       1,064     0.15 %     3,107,559       514     0.07 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,256,007       10,174     1.25 %     3,468,953       5,834     0.68 %
Certificate accounts   1,451,218       8,878     2.45 %     984,770       2,584     1.06 %
Total core deposits   19,245,743       27,545     0.57 %     19,915,685       11,203     0.23 %
Wholesale deposits 5   330,655       4,155     5.04 %     120,468       1,342     4.52 %
Repurchase agreements   1,273,045       8,607     2.71 %     1,035,582       4,606     1.80 %
FHLB advances   245,055       3,305     5.33 %     1,990,833       23,605     4.74 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000       29,899     4.38 %     280,944       3,032     4.32 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   208,804       1,874     3.60 %     209,547       1,908     3.69 %
Total funding liabilities   24,043,302       75,385     1.26 %     23,553,059       45,696     0.79 %
Other liabilities   247,319               217,245          
Total liabilities   24,290,621               23,770,304          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,345,438               2,344,301          
Retained earnings   1,017,456               998,340          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (431,747 )             (438,376 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,932,255               2,905,373          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,222,876             $ 26,675,677          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 175,273             $ 191,438      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.66 %           3.03 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.74 %           3.08 %

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $3.3 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $214 thousand and $215 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Three Months ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,567,136     $ 17,076     4.36 %   $ 1,229,013     $ 13,026     4.24 %
Commercial loans 1   12,950,934       165,874     5.14 %     11,712,381       132,799     4.55 %
Consumer and other loans   1,236,763       18,044     5.85 %     1,107,396       12,511     4.53 %
Total loans 2   15,754,833       200,994     5.12 %     14,048,790       158,336     4.52 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,743,852       14,462     3.32 %     1,979,865       18,413     3.72 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,177,551       35,202     1.72 %     8,685,641       28,473     1.31 %
Total earning assets   25,676,236       250,658     3.92 %     24,714,296       205,222     3.33 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,023,291               1,033,601          
Non-earning assets   523,349               619,671          
Total assets $ 27,222,876             $ 26,367,568          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,584,082     $     %   $ 7,991,993     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,108,421       7,429     0.58 %     5,405,470       723     0.05 %
Savings accounts   2,846,015       1,064     0.15 %     3,261,798       244     0.03 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,256,007       10,174     1.25 %     3,999,582       1,369     0.14 %
Certificate accounts   1,451,218       8,878     2.45 %     982,397       797     0.33 %
Total core deposits   19,245,743       27,545     0.57 %     21,641,240       3,133     0.06 %
Wholesale deposits 5   330,655       4,155     5.04 %     3,877       8     0.71 %
Repurchase agreements   1,273,045       8,607     2.71 %     923,459       367     0.16 %
FHLB advances   245,055       3,305     5.33 %     476,978       1,298     1.08 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   2,740,000       29,899     4.38 %               %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   208,804       1,874     3.60 %     190,072       1,393     2.94 %
Total funding liabilities   24,043,302       75,385     1.26 %     23,235,626       6,199     0.11 %
Other liabilities   247,319               235,814          
Total liabilities   24,290,621               23,471,440          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,345,438               2,340,059          
Retained earnings   1,017,456               875,276          
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (431,747 )             (320,315 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,932,255               2,896,128          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,222,876             $ 26,367,568          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 175,273             $ 199,023      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.66 %           3.22 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.74 %           3.23 %

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $1.8 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $214 thousand and $226 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
 
  Six Months ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,530,739     $ 32,914     4.30 %   $ 1,184,864     $ 28,541     4.82 %
Commercial loans 1   12,804,058       323,330     5.09 %     11,516,661       258,718     4.53 %
Consumer and other loans   1,222,121       34,770     5.74 %     1,091,338       24,302     4.49 %
Total loans 2   15,556,918       391,014     5.07 %     13,792,863       311,561     4.56 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,752,644       30,492     3.48 %     1,852,204       34,077     3.68 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,115,452       66,286     1.63 %     8,783,881       54,938     1.25 %
Total earning assets   25,425,014       487,792     3.87 %     24,428,948       400,576     3.31 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,024,497               1,034,951          
Non-earning assets   501,278               687,668          
Total assets $ 26,950,789             $ 26,151,567          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,927,248     $     %   $ 7,926,215     $     %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,094,376       9,700     0.38 %     5,343,074       1,568     0.06 %
Savings accounts   2,976,065       1,578     0.11 %     3,254,197       576     0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,361,892       16,008     0.96 %     4,015,102       2,750     0.14 %
Certificate accounts   1,219,282       11,462     1.90 %     1,000,893       1,694     0.34 %
Total core deposits   19,578,863       38,748     0.40 %     21,539,481       6,588     0.06 %
Wholesale deposits 5   226,142       5,497     4.90 %     10,497       17     0.31 %
Repurchase agreements   1,154,970       13,213     2.31 %     946,872       760     0.16 %
FHLB advances   1,113,122       26,910     4.81 %     247,265       1,310     1.05 %
FRB Bank Term Funding   1,517,265       32,931     4.38 %               %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   209,174       3,782     3.65 %     184,927       2,485     2.71 %
Total funding liabilities   23,799,536       121,081     1.03 %     22,929,042       11,160     0.10 %
Other liabilities   232,365               242,528          
Total liabilities   24,031,901               23,171,570          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,107          
Paid-in capital   2,344,872               2,339,476          
Retained earnings   1,007,951               861,302          
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (435,043 )             (221,888 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,918,888               2,979,997          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,950,789             $ 26,151,567          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 366,711             $ 389,416      
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         2.84 %           3.21 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         2.91 %           3.21 %

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $2.9 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $5.0 million and $7.1 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $429 thousand and $451 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
 
  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 315,651     $ 295,604     $ 298,461     $ 282,916     7 %   6 %   12 %
Pre-sold and spec construction   306,440       312,715       297,895       269,568     (2 )%   3 %   14 %
Total residential construction   622,091       608,319       596,356       552,484     2 %   4 %   13 %
Land development   238,897       230,823       219,842       201,607     3 %   9 %   18 %
Consumer land or lots   182,251       187,498       206,604       197,394     (3 )%   (12 )%   (8 )%
Unimproved land   91,157       104,811       104,662       101,266     (13 )%   (13 )%   (10 )%
Developed lots for operative builders   65,134       69,896       60,987       68,087     (7 )%   7 %   (4 )%
Commercial lots   94,334       91,780       93,952       95,958     3 %   %   (2 )%
Other construction   1,039,192       965,244       938,406       931,000     8 %   11 %   12 %
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,710,965       1,650,052       1,624,453       1,595,312     4 %   5 %   7 %
Owner occupied   2,934,724       2,885,798       2,833,469       2,747,152     2 %   4 %   7 %
Non-owner occupied   3,714,531       3,631,158       3,531,673       3,333,915     2 %   5 %   11 %
Total commercial real estate   6,649,255       6,516,956       6,365,142       6,081,067     2 %   4 %   9 %
Commercial and industrial   1,370,393       1,353,919       1,377,888       1,353,248     1 %   (1 )%   1 %
Agriculture   770,378       715,863       735,553       758,394     8 %   5 %   2 %
1st lien   1,956,205       1,864,294       1,808,502       1,596,878     5 %   8 %   23 %
Junior lien   46,616       42,397       40,445       34,149     10 %   15 %   37 %
Total 1-4 family   2,002,821       1,906,691       1,848,947       1,631,027     5 %   8 %   23 %
Multifamily residential   664,859       649,148       622,185       562,480     2 %   7 %   18 %
Home equity lines of credit   940,048       893,037       872,899       820,721     5 %   8 %   15 %
Other consumer   231,519       224,125       220,035       213,943     3 %   5 %   8 %
Total consumer   1,171,567       1,117,162       1,092,934       1,034,664     5 %   7 %   13 %
States and political subdivisions   812,688       806,878       797,656       695,396     1 %   2 %   17 %
Other   214,951       208,085       198,012       169,520     3 %   9 %   27 %
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		   15,989,968       15,533,073       15,259,126       14,433,592     3 %   5 %   11 %
Less loans held for sale 1   (35,006 )     (14,461 )     (12,314 )     (33,837 )   142 %   184 %   3 %
Total loans receivable $ 15,954,962     $ 15,518,612     $ 15,246,812     $ 14,399,755     3 %   5 %   11 %

______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
 
 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans
   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
   Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023
   Dec 31,
2022
   Jun 30,
2022
   Jun 30,
2023
   Jun 30,
2023
   Jun 30,
2023
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 219     220     224     230     219          
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,548     1,548     389     389         1,548      
Total residential construction   1,767     1,768     613     619     219     1,548      
Land development   118     129     138     197     118          
Consumer land or lots   239     112     278     157     106     133      
Unimproved land   43     51     78     107     43          
Developed lots for operative builders   608     607     251     260         608      
Commercial lots   188     188             141     47      
Other construction   12,884     12,884     12,884     12,884     12,884          
Total land, lot and other construction   14,080     13,971     13,629     13,605     13,292     788      
Owner occupied   2,251     2,682     2,076     4,013     2,132     119      
Non-owner occupied   4,450     4,544     805     1,491     4,450          
Total commercial real estate   6,701     7,226     2,881     5,504     6,582     119      
Commercial and Industrial   1,339     2,001     3,326     5,741     827     505     7  
Agriculture   2,564     2,573     2,574     9,169     2,564          
1st lien   2,794     2,015     2,678     2,196     2,686     108      
Junior lien   273     111     166     200     53     220      
Total 1-4 family   3,067     2,126     2,844     2,396     2,739     328      
Multifamily residential           4,535     4,765              
Home equity lines of credit   1,256     1,225     1,393     1,684     1,045     211      
Other consumer   1,116     1,062     911     466     826     245     45  
Total consumer   2,372     2,287     2,304     2,150     1,871     456     45  
Other   132     27     36     17         132      
Total $ 32,022     31,979     32,742     43,966     28,094     3,876     52  


<
 
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
 
  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,
2023		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2023		   Dec 31,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 324     $ 1,624     $ 1,082     $ 2,046     (80 )%   (70 )%   (84 )%
Pre-sold and spec construction   129      