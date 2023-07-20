Submit Release
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $2,399,000 compared to approximately $2,117,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $282,000, or 13.3%. The increase in revenues was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, approximately $1,943,000 and $1,612,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $457,000 and $504,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $1,422,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.48 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,356,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $66,000, or 4.9%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $4,797,000 compared to approximately $4,232,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $565,000, or 13.4%. The increase in revenue was due to higher interest rates charged on the Company’s commercial loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, revenues of approximately $3,896,000 and $3,256,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, and approximately $901,000 and $976,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $2,681,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $2,781,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.49 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $100,000, or 3.6%. This decrease is primarily attributable to the increase in interest expense and a special bonus to officers in 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest income.

As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders' equity was approximately $42,804,000.

On April 11, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share buy back program, pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to 100,000 of its common shares. This program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and expires on April 10, 2024. The authorization for the program may be terminated, increased or decreased by the Company’s Board of Directors in its discretion at any time. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 33,360 common shares under this repurchase program, at an aggregate cost of approximately $165,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “During the second quarter, we benefited from the impact of implementing increased interest rates on the vast majority of our loan portfolio. Finally, the balance between paying a higher interest to our bank and charging a higher interest to our borrowers is working in our favor, due to the fact that our debt to equity ratio is extraordinarily low.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


Assets 		June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
   December 31, 2022
(audited)
Loans receivable $ 69,811,335   $ 74,483,463
Interest receivable on loans   1,274,288     1,363,502
Cash
   248,874     103,540
Other assets   134,819     59,566
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   234,793     262,222
Deferred financing costs, net   33,948     7,708
         Total assets $ 71,738,057   $ 76,280,001


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Line of credit $ 20,670,721     $ 24,994,234  
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $209,614 and $247,155, respectively)   5,790,386       5,752,845  
Deferred origination fees   686,981       669,128  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   231,736       289,868  
Operating lease liability   247,287       273,485  
Loan holdback   17,500       ---  
Dividends payable   1,289,428       1,436,868  
Total liabilities   28,934,039       33,416,428  

Commitments and contingencies		      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued   ---       ---  
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,461,585 and 11,494,945 outstanding, respectively   11,757       11,757  
Additional paid-in capital   45,542,343       45,535,811  
Treasury stock, at cost – 295,473 and 262,113 shares, respectively   (963,745 )     (798,939 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,786,337 )     (1,885,056 )
Total stockholders’ equity   42,804,018       42,863,573  

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity		 $ 71,738,057     $ 76,280,001  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended June 30, 		Six Months
Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  


Interest income from loans

$

1,942,527		  

$

1,612,308		  

$

3,896,349		  

$

3,256,097		  
Origination fees   456,835     504,455     900,806     975,726  
Total revenue   2,399,362     2,116,763     4,797,155     4,231,823  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:        
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs  

595,427		    

376,383		    

1,241,690		    

708,236		  
Referral fees   1,000     1,958     1,292     3,320  
General and administrative expenses   400,979     386,238     897,075     747,726  
Total operating costs and expenses   997,406     764,579     2,140,057     1,459,282  
Income from operations   1,401,956     1,352,184     2,657,098     2,772,541  
Other income   20,380     4,500     24,880     9,000  
Income before income tax expense   1,422,336     1,356,684     2,681,978     2,781,541  
Income tax expense   (650 )   (650 )   (650 )   (650 )
Net income $ 1,421,686   $ 1,356,034   $ 2,681,328   $ 2,780,891  
         
Basic and diluted net income per common
share outstanding:		        
--Basic $                 0.12   $                 0.12   $                   0.23   $                   0.24  
--Diluted $                 0.12   $                 0.12   $                 0.23   $                 0.24  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:        
--Basic   11,475,406     11,494,945     11,485,116     11,494,945  
--Diluted   11,475,406     11,494,945     11,485,116     11,494,945  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, April 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,539,077 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,918,595 ) $ 42,833,300  
Purchase of treasury shares       33,360   (164,806 )     (164,806 )
Non - cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,289,428 )   (1,289,428 )
Net income                                                                                                  1,421,686     1,421,686  
Balance, June 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,542,343 295,473 $ (963,745 ) $ (1,786,337 ) $ 42,804,018  


FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, April 1, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,526,012 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,361,333 ) $ 43,377,497  
Non - cash compensation       3,266         3,266  
Dividends declared and payable             (1,436,868 )   (1,436,868 )
Net income                                                                                                  1,356,034     1,356,034  
Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929  


FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

  Common Shares Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,535,811 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,885,056 ) $ 42,863,573  
Purchase of treasury shares       33,360   (164,806 )     (164,806 )
Non - cash compensation       6,532         6,532  
Dividends paid             (1,293,181 )   (1,293,181 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,289,428 )   (1,289,428 )
Net income                                                                                                  2,681,328     2,681,328  
Balance, June 30, 2023 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,542,343 295,473 $ (963,745 ) $ (1,786,337 ) $ 42,804,018  


FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

  Common Shares Additional Paid
in Capital 		Treasury Stock Accumulated Deficit Totals
  Shares Amount   Shares Cost    
Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,522,746 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,349,322 ) $ 43,386,242  
Non - cash compensation       6,532         6,532  
Dividends paid             (1,436,868 )   (1,436,868 )
Dividends declared and payable             (1,436,868 )   (1,436,868 )
Net income                                                                                                  2,780,891     2,780,891  
Balance, June 30, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,529,278 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,442,167 ) $ 43,299,929  



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

    Six Months
Ended June 30,
    2023   2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 2,681,328   $ 2,780,891
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -        
Amortization of deferred financing costs   49,494   53,999
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability   1,230   2,316
Depreciation   1,946   972
Non-cash compensation expense   6,532   6,532
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Interest receivable on loans   89,214   (96,889)
Other assets   (72,115)   (63,871)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (58,132)   31,151
Deferred origination fees   17,853   132,166
Net cash provided by operating activities   2,717,350   2,847,267
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Issuance of short term loans   (28,122,249)   (37,953,007)
Collections received from loans   32,811,877   34,364,708
Purchase of fixed assets   (5,085)   (1,893)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   4,684,543   (3,590,192)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
(Repayment of) proceeds from line of credit, net   (4,323,513)   3,627,556
Dividends paid   (2,730,049)   (2,873,736)
Purchase of treasury shares   (164,806)   ---
Deferred financing costs incurred   (38,191)   (35,819)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (7,256,559)   718,001
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash   145,334   (24,924)
Cash, beginning of year   103,540   142,546
Cash, end of period   $ 248,874   $ 117,622
         
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:        
Taxes paid during the period   $ 650   $ 650
Interest paid during the period   $ 1,215,297   $ 608,902
Operating leases paid during the period   $ 31,863   $ 31,786
         
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:        
Dividend declared and payable     $ 1,289,428     $ 1,436,868  
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable     $ 17,500     $ ---   



Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

