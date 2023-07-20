ASKA™ A5 First Flying Car to Perform Road Testing with DMV Number Plate
4-seater Drive & Fly eVTOL has logged 300+ miles of drive testing on city streetsMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASKA™ A5 is the world’s first flying car to receive authorization to drive on public roads from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The air mobility company ASKA has successfully conducted more than 300 miles of road testing with the ASKA™ A5 around Silicon Valley.
A5 has also been awarded Certificate of Authorization (COA) and Special Airworthiness Certification by the FAA and is conducting flight testing. The type certification process is progressing with the FAA and advancing towards the next milestone G1 status.
“ASKA™ A5 is the size of an SUV with its wings folded, so it can drive in normal traffic conditions and shares the road with other vehicles,” says Guy Kaplinsky, CEO/Cofounder.
“Being the first electric flying car developer to be successfully conducting driving tests on local roads in California validates our efforts to develop an eVTOL that is roadable and with an emphasis on safety,” explains Maki Kaplinsky, Chair & COO/Cofounder.
Vehicle Specifications
ASKA™ A5 is an electric hybrid with batteries and a range extender engine that charges the batteries when the vehicle is in-flight mode. The vehicle fits in standard parking spaces, it can be charged at home and EV charging stations.
- 4-seater (1 pilot and 3 passengers)
- Capable of Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) from helipads and Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) from runways
- Max flight range 250 miles
- Airspeed up to 150mph
ASKA™ A5 is also capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) from a helipad or vertiport as well as an energy-efficient short takeoff (STOL) from a runway using the in-wheel motors and thrust from its props.
Pre-order reservations launched in 2021 and the company has already secured $50M in pre-orders.
About ASKA
ASKA is an air mobility company headquartered in Mountain View, California that is developing the ASKA™️ A5 drive & fly eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), a real flying car.
ASKA™️ A5, the world’s first drive & fly eVTOL, enables people to move faster and greener with the comfort of door to door travel, making the maximum use of the existing infrastructure. The four-seater ASKA™️ A5 drives on the road like a car, is capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), as well as short takeoff and landing (STOL), and flies as an aircraft.
The company signed a five-year Space Act Agreement with NASA in 2020 to advance their participation in NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign (AAM), jointly organized with the FAA.
The company was founded in 2018 by Maki and Guy Kaplinsky, experienced technology entrepreneurs. Their previous startup, IQP Corporation, was an early innovator in the Internet of Things and acquired by GE in 2017.
