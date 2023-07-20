Spine Biologics Market Size Worth USD 4.3 Billion by 2032 at 4.90% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Biologics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Spine Biologics Market Information By Product, By Surgery Type, By End User, And By Region–Market Forecast Till 2032, the market Size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Scope:

Biomaterials utilized in the treatment of spinal cord injuries, degenerative disc disease, and bone fusion procedures are together referred to as "spine biologics." Bone development is primarily promoted through inflammatory, reparative, and remodeling processes. The increasing popularity of spinal fusion surgeries has led to a growth in the need for biologics.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11700

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 4.3 Billion CAGR 4.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Surgery Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing geriatric population Rising prevalence of spine deformities

Spine Biologics Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the Spine Biologics market include.

Arthrex, Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Orthopaedic Seminar

Exactech, Inc.

K2M, Inc.

Lattice Biologics Ltd

Medtronic

NuTech Spine, Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Regen Lab USA LLC

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

XTANT MEDICAL

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Dr PRP USA LLC

Spine Biologics Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The global market is being propelled by demographic shifts, rising instances of spinal deformities, and innovations in bone grafting techniques. The increased prevalence of degenerative spine diseases and the rising popularity of less invasive procedures are also fueling market growth. Surgeons all across the world frequently use the cutting-edge biological techniques of interbody fusion and direct lateral interbody fusion to correct spinal abnormalities.

Lateral body fusion is the ideal way for treating spinal illnesses since it results in fewer complications and allows for a speedy and safe recovery, due to the utilization of recent breakthroughs in biomaterials. It further raises the demand for spine biologics in the treatment of disc formation, sclerosis, and other spine-related disorders.

Due to advances in bone grafting techniques, the importance of these biologics in spine surgery, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the market for spine biologics is expanding rapidly. The widespread use of biomaterials in the treatment of degenerative disc disorders, spinal cord injuries, and bone fusion procedures has had a major impact on the spine biologics market because of the positive clinical outcomes associated with these treatments.

Market Restraints

However, factors that are projected to hinder the growth of the spine biologics market include the high cost of the operation and an unfavorable reimbursement scenario. In the coming years, the spine biologics market is expected to face resistance from a lack of patient education and a shortage of professionals with relevant experience.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The spread of coronavirus-19 (COVID-19) has hampered spine surgeons' ability to provide routine medical services. The magnitude and lethality of the COVID-19 pandemic are unique in the contemporary era. Currently, care is centered on identifying and isolating viral symptoms as soon as possible so that they can be treated. Spine surgeons have an important role to play in the present pandemic because to the extremely contagious SARS-COV-2 virus, as they must continue to treat patients with urgent and emergent spinal pathologies while ensuring the highest level of patient and provider safety and making the most efficient use of scarce healthcare resources. This is crucial since many people with spine conditions are at a higher risk (older age, medical comorbidities) of developing COVID-19's severe form.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Spine Biologics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spine-biologics-market-11700

Spine Biologics Market Segmentation:

Product

As a result of their many benefits, bone allografts were the market leader in 2022. Due to their superior osteoconductivity and rapid structural support, allografts are replacing autografts in many applications. Because no further procedure is required to harvest the bone, allografts also save operating time and expedite the healing process. When a bone transplant is performed surgically, it is usually made from synthetic materials. Zimmer Biomet is only one company that offers xenografts (natural bone grafts) to patients in need.

Surgery Type

The transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) subsegment of the spine biologics market was a major contributor to the industry's overall value in 2022. Compression of a nerve root or the spinal cord can be treated surgically, and the risks and side effects are low and manageable. In order to stabilize the injured vertebrae and relieve pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots in the cervical spine, a specific type of neck surgery called discectomy and interbody fusion may be performed. As the number of women diagnosed with cervical cancer rises, so does the size of the market.

End User

The healthcare industry brought in the most money in 2022, and that trend is expected to continue. The primary driver propelling the market is the increasing prevalence of spinal fusion surgeries performed in these medical facilities. However, rising outpatient visits and falling hospital admissions have been linked to rising healthcare costs. This will likely present a threat to the clinical application of spine biologics in the coming years.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11700

Spine Biologics Market Regional Analysis:

In terms of spine biologics, the North American market accounts for 45.80 percent of the global total. The market is growing due to factors such as the increasing incidence of spinal disorders such as spinal stenosis, disc-related issues, and spondylolisthesis, and the continuation of economic prosperity.

The market for spinal biologics in Europe is expected to grow strongly during the coming years. Technological progress, an increase in hospitals, and a growing patient base for spine biologics are primarily responsible for the market's growth in this sector. In addition, Germany was the largest market for spine biologics, while the United Kingdom was the fastest expanding market in Europe.

Due to a large patient population and increased knowledge of the benefits of biologics among patients and surgeons, the Asia-Pacific Spine Biologics market is projected to develop at the quickest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The high prevalence of spine injuries, especially those caused by auto accidents, as well as the region's enhanced infrastructure and healthcare facilities, as well as rising healthcare expenses, are driving the regional market.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Bone Graft Substitute Market Research Report Information By Product Type (Allograft, {Machine allografts, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)}, Bone Graft, Substitute {Synthetic Bone Grafts, Bone Morphogenic Proteins}, Cell-based Matrices), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone, Dental, Foot & Ankle), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

Cervical Fusion Market Research Report Information by Fusion Type (Anterior Interbody Fusion, Anterior Cervical Fusion, Posterior Fusion, and others), by Type (Metal, Polymer, and Others), by Surgery (Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, and Open Spine Surgery), by End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Multispecialty Hospitals, Neurology Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - forecast till 2030

Dental Bone Graft Market Research Report Information By Type (Synthetic Bone Graft, And Xenograft), By Application (Socket Preservation, Ridge Augmentation, Implant Bone Regeneration, And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com