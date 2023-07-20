Bank OZK Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was a record $167.9 million, a 26.9% increase from $132.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2023 were a record $1.47, a 33.6% increase from $1.10 for the second quarter of 2022.



For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $333.8 million, a 28.2% increase from $260.4 million for the first six months of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2023 were $2.88, a 35.8% increase from $2.12 for the first six months of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $259.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 41.9% increase from $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, PPNR was $505.9 million, a 42.1% increase from $355.9 million for the first six months of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $41.8 million for the second quarter and $77.6 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $426.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $299.9 million at June 30, 2022.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 2.27%, 15.14% and 17.78%, respectively, compared to 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2023 were 2.34%, 15.19% and 17.86%, respectively, compared to 2.00%, 12.03% and 14.20%, respectively, for the first six months of 2022. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our record results for the quarter just ended, which continued our long tradition of industry-leading performance. Our strong earnings and capital have us well-positioned to grow and capitalize on opportunities resulting from the current macroeconomic and industry environment.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $23.61 billion at June 30, 2023, a 26.0% increase from $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022. Deposits were $23.98 billion at June 30, 2023, a 20.0% increase from $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets were $30.76 billion at June 30, 2023, an 18.7% increase from $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.47 billion at June 30, 2023, a 4.8% increase from $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.81 billion at June 30, 2023, a 5.8% increase from $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022. During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.96 million shares for $66.1 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $33.80 per share. During the first six months of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $39.51 at June 30, 2023, a 10.1% increase from $35.87 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $33.67 at June 30, 2023, an 11.2% increase from $30.27 at June 30, 2022.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.53% at June 30, 2023, compared to 16.47% at June 30, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.66% at June 30, 2023, compared to 14.26% at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.15% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.16% as of June 30, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.12% as of June 30, 2022. The Bank’s annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.15% for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.01% for the second quarter and 0.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $30.76 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023.





Bank OZK Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,454,789 $ 1,033,454 Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”) 3,262,366 3,491,613 Investment securities – trading 8,991 8,817 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks 62,855 42,406 Non-purchased loans 23,291,785 20,400,154 Purchased loans 315,661 378,637 Allowance for loan losses (263,188 ) (208,858 ) Net Loans 23,344,259 20,569,933 Premises and equipment, net 670,262 678,405 Foreclosed assets 62,048 6,616 Accrued interest receivable 144,842 125,130 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 799,142 789,805 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 661,166 663,543 Other, net 291,151 246,846 Total assets $ 30,761,870 $ 27,656,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 4,535,365 $ 4,658,451 Savings and interest bearing transaction 8,975,142 9,905,717 Time 10,472,890 6,935,975 Total deposits 23,983,397 21,500,143 Other borrowings 1,104,478 606,666 Subordinated notes 347,350 346,947 Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,591 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 163,632 156,419 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 230,098 233,864 Total liabilities $ 25,950,607 $ 22,965,630 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022 338,980 338,980 Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

113,145,449 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,131 1,172 Additional paid-in capital 1,602,964 1,753,941 Retained earnings 3,026,247 2,773,135 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (159,431 ) (177,649 ) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,809,891 4,689,579 Noncontrolling interest 1,372 1,359 Total stockholders’ equity 4,811,263 4,690,938 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,761,870 $ 27,656,568





Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 472,524 $ 256,264 $ 887,420 $ 496,259 Purchased loans 5,322 8,982 11,840 17,152 Investment securities: Taxable 9,704 10,367 19,875 20,978 Tax-exempt 9,489 4,020 18,753 7,006 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 11,407 1,855 19,277 2,464 Total interest income 508,446 281,488 957,165 543,859 Interest expense: Deposits 136,122 10,855 229,754 19,347 Other borrowings 10,591 1,042 16,013 2,039 Subordinated notes 2,603 2,603 5,177 5,177 Subordinated debentures 2,306 1,195 4,545 2,159 Total interest expense 151,622 15,695 255,489 28,722 Net interest income 356,824 265,793 701,676 515,137 Provision for credit losses 41,774 7,025 77,602 11,215 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 315,050 258,768 624,074 503,922 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts: NSF and overdraft fees 4,373 4,247 8,651 8,449 All other service charges 7,187 7,184 13,688 13,874 Trust income 2,113 1,911 4,146 4,005 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,069 4,846 10,043 9,639 Death benefits — — — 297 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,095 3,603 8,170 6,621 Gains on sales of other assets 5,033 784 5,377 7,776 Net gains on investment securities 620 531 2,336 441 Other 3,497 3,214 7,384 6,694 Total non-interest income 31,987 26,320 59,795 57,796 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 65,219 54,412 128,468 109,060 Net occupancy and equipment 19,476 17,060 37,560 34,309 Other operating expenses 44,660 37,828 89,543 73,647 Total non-interest expense 129,355 109,300 255,571 217,016 Income before taxes 217,682 175,788 428,298 344,702 Provision for income taxes 45,717 39,375 86,420 75,786 Net income 171,965 136,413 341,878 268,916 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (8 ) (13 ) (3 ) Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 8,094 8,527 Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917 $ 132,358 $ 333,771 $ 260,386 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.10 $ 2.89 $ 2.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.10 $ 2.88 $ 2.12





Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity Unaudited Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-Controlling Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2023: Balances – March 31, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,151 $ 1,664,569 $ 2,898,904 $ (141,677 ) $ 1,371 $ 4,763,298 Net income — — — 171,965 — — 171,965 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (1 ) — 1 — Total other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (17,754 ) — (17,754 ) Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share — — — (4,047 ) — — (4,047 ) Common stock dividends, $0.35 per share — — — (40,574 ) — — (40,574 ) Issuance of 30,148 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans — — 23 — — — 23 Repurchase and cancellation of 1,956,101 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes — (20 ) (66,106 ) — (66,126 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 4,478 — — — 4,478 Forfeitures of 8,706 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,131 $ 1,602,964 $ 3,026,247 $ (159,431 ) $ 1,372 $ 4,811,263 Six months ended June 30, 2023: Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,172 $ 1,753,941 $ 2,773,135 $ (177,649 ) $ 1,359 $ 4,690,938 Net income — — — 341,878 — — 341,878 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (13 ) — 13 — Total other comprehensive income — — — — 18,218 — 18,218 Preferred stock dividends, $0.57812 per share — — — (8,094 ) — — (8,094 ) Common stock dividends, $0.69 per share — — — (80,659 ) — — (80,659 ) Issuance of 503,187 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans — 5 541 — — — 546 Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes — (44 ) (151,421 ) — — — (151,465 ) Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans — (2 ) (8,672 ) — (8,674 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 8,575 — — — 8,575 Forfeitures of 15,065 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 338,980 $ 1,131 $ 1,602,964 $ 3,026,247 $ (159,431 ) $ 1,372 $ 4,811,263





Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity Unaudited Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-Controlling Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2022: Balances – March 31, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,227 $ 1,962,126 $ 2,468,652 $ (80,928 ) $ 3,112 $ 4,693,169 Net income — — — 136,413 — — 136,413 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (8 ) — 8 — Total other comprehensive loss — — — — (33,240 ) — (33,240 ) Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share — — — (4,047 ) — (4,047 ) Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share — — — (37,880 ) — — (37,880 ) Issuance of 41,503 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans — — 594 — — — 594 Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program — (37 ) (147,396 ) — — — (147,433 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 2,326 — — — 2,326 Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,190 $ 1,817,650 $ 2,563,130 $ (114,168 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,609,902 Six months ended June 30, 2022: Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 338,980 $ 1,254 $ 2,093,702 $ 2,378,466 $ 23,841 $ 3,117 $ 4,839,360 Net income — — — 268,916 — — 268,916 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — (3 ) — 3 — Total other comprehensive loss — — — — (138,009 ) — (138,009 ) Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share — — — (8,527 ) — (8,527 ) Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share — — — (75,722 ) — — (75,722 ) Issuance of 289,929 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans — 3 2,077 — — — 2,080 Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program — (65 ) (278,932 ) — — — (278,997 ) Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans. — (1 ) (5,398 ) — — — (5,399 ) Stock-based compensation expense — — 6,200 — — — 6,200 Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock — (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 338,980 $ 1,190 $ 1,817,650 $ 2,563,130 $ (114,168 ) $ 3,120 $ 4,609,902





Bank OZK Summary of Non-Interest Expense Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,219 $ 54,412 $ 128,468 $ 109,060 Net occupancy and equipment 19,476 17,060 37,560 34,309 Other operating expenses: Software and data processing 9,768 8,976 19,051 17,162 Professional and outside services 5,445 5,708 10,550 10,525 Deposit insurance and assessments 4,900 2,100 9,048 4,250 Advertising and public relations 3,184 1,103 7,219 2,362 Postage and supplies 2,431 1,461 4,144 3,126 Telecommunication services 2,398 1,921 4,671 3,931 Travel and meals 1,903 2,186 3,718 3,944 ATM expense 1,659 1,488 3,798 2,997 Amortization of intangibles 1,189 1,516 2,377 3,033 Loan collection and repossession expense 517 353 904 678 Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets 24 — 965 258 Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments 5,566 4,628 11,980 9,730 Other 5,676 6,388 11,118 11,651 Total non-interest expense $ 129,355 $ 109,300 $ 255,571 $ 217,016





Bank OZK Summary of Total Loans Outstanding Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 966,684 4.1 % $ 981,567 4.7 % Non-farm/non-residential 4,960,287 21.0 4,665,268 22.5 Construction/land development 9,446,030 40.0 8,215,056 39.5 Agricultural 243,798 1.0 239,689 1.2 Multifamily residential 1,988,764 8.4 1,503,398 7.2 Total real estate 17,605,563 74.5 15,604,978 75.1 Commercial and industrial 1,268,787 5.4 902,321 4.3 Consumer 2,825,552 12.0 2,445,851 11.8 Other 1,907,545 8.1 1,825,641 8.8 Total loans 23,607,447 100.0 % 20,778,791 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (263,188 ) (208,858 ) Net loans $ 23,344,259 $ 20,569,933





Bank OZK Allowance for Credit Losses Unaudited Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2023: Balances – March 31, 2023 $ 222,025 $ 171,742 $ 393,767 Net charge-offs (8,721 ) — (8,721 ) Provision for credit losses 49,884 (8,110 ) 41,774 Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188 $ 163,632 $ 426,820 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858 $ 156,419 $ 365,277 Net charge-offs (16,059 ) — (16,059 ) Provision for credit losses 70,389 7,213 77,602 Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188 $ 163,632 $ 426,820 Three months ended June 30, 2022: Balances – March 31, 2022 $ 204,213 $ 89,327 $ 293,540 Net charge-offs (627 ) — (627 ) Provision for credit losses (12,791 ) 19,816 7,025 Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795 $ 109,143 $ 299,938 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022: Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 217,380 $ 71,609 $ 288,989 Net charge-offs (266 ) — (266 ) Provision for credit losses (26,319 ) 37,534 11,215 Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795 $ 109,143 $ 299,938





Bank OZK Summary of Deposits – By Account Type Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 4,535,365 18.9 % $ 4,658,451 21.7 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 4,208,777 17.5 4,097,532 19.1 Savings and money market 4,766,365 19.9 5,808,185 27.0 Time deposits 10,472,890 43.7 6,935,975 32.2 Total deposits $ 23,983,397 100.0 % $ 21,500,143 100.0 %





Bank OZK Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 4,535,365 18.9 % $ 4,658,451 21.7 % Interest bearing: Consumer and commercial: Consumer – Non-Time 3,142,531 13.1 3,916,078 18.2 Consumer – Time 7,498,988 31.3 4,936,061 23.0 Commercial – Non-Time 2,333,786 9.7 2,741,007 12.7 Commercial – Time 621,105 2.6 516,477 2.4 Public funds 2,595,415 10.8 2,103,392 9.8 Brokered 2,355,647 9.8 2,050,294 9.5 Reciprocal 900,560 3.8 578,383 2.7 Total deposits $ 23,983,397 100.0 % $ 21,500,143 100.0 %





Bank OZK Selected Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 356,824 $ 265,793 34.2 % $ 701,676 $ 515,137 36.2 % Provision for credit losses 41,774 7,025 494.6 77,602 11,215 591.9 Non-interest income 31,987 26,320 21.5 59,795 57,796 3.5 Non-interest expense 129,355 109,300 18.3 255,571 217,016 17.8 Net income 171,965 136,413 26.1 341,878 268,916 27.1 Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 — 8,094 8,527 (5.1 ) Net income available to common stockholders 167,917 132,358 26.9 333,771 260,386 28.2 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 259,456 182,813 41.9 505,900 355,917 42.1 Common share and per common share data: Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.10 33.6 % $ 2.88 $ 2.12 35.8 % Basic earnings per common share 1.47 1.10 33.6 2.89 2.13 35.7 Common stock dividends per share 0.35 0.31 12.9 0.69 0.61 13.1 Book value per share 39.51 35.87 10.1 39.51 35.87 10.1 Tangible book value per common share (1) 33.67 30.27 11.2 33.67 30.27 11.2 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 114,284 120,827 (5.4 ) 115,871 122,905 (5.7 ) End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,145 118,996 (4.9 ) 113,145 118,996 (4.9 ) Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 30,761,870 $ 25,919,965 18.7 % $ 30,761,870 $ 25,919,965 18.7 % Total loans 23,607,446 18,742,718 26.0 23,607,446 18,742,718 26.0 Non-purchased loans 23,291,785 18,297,638 27.3 23,291,785 18,297,638 27.3 Purchased loans 315,661 445,080 (29.1 ) 315,661 445,080 (29.1 ) Allowance for loan losses 263,188 190,795 37.9 263,188 190,795 37.9 Foreclosed assets 62,048 2,593 2292.9 62,048 2,593 2292.9 Investment securities – AFS 3,262,366 3,705,807 (12.0 ) 3,262,366 3,705,807 (12.0 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 661,166 666,029 (0.7 ) 661,166 666,029 (0.7 ) Deposits 23,983,397 19,984,187 20.0 23,983,397 19,984,187 20.0 Other borrowings 1,104,478 505,221 118.6 1,104,478 505,221 118.6 Subordinated notes 347,350 346,536 0.2 347,350 346,536 0.2 Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,310 0.3 121,652 121,310 0.3 Unfunded balance of closed loans 21,119,761 17,369,767 21.6 21,119,761 17,369,767 21.6 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 163,632 109,143 49.9 163,632 109,143 49.9 Preferred stock 338,980 338,980 — 338,980 338,980 — Total common stockholders’ equity 4,470,911 4,267,802 4.8 4,470,911 4,267,802 4.8 Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity (159,431 ) (114,168 ) (159,431 ) (114,168 ) Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 98.43 % 93.79 % 98.43 % 93.79 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets (2) 2.27 % 2.02 % 2.34 % 2.00 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2) 15.14 12.40 15.19 12.03 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2) 17.78 14.69 17.86 14.20 Average common equity to total average assets 15.00 16.32 15.38 16.60 Net interest margin – FTE (2) 5.32 4.52 5.43 4.38 Efficiency ratio 33.05 37.25 33.33 37.73 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.05 Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.15 0.01 0.15 0.00 Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.15 0.16 0.15 0.16 Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.32 0.12 0.32 0.12 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.11 1.02 1.11 1.02 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 0.95 0.83 0.95 0.83 Other information: Non-accrual loans (4) $ 35,320 $ 28,171 $ 35,320 $ 28,171 Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4) — — — —

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.







Bank OZK Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued) Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 %

Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 356,824 $ 344,852 3.5 % Provision for credit losses 41,774 35,829 16.6 Non-interest income 31,987 27,809 15.0 Non-interest expense 129,355 126,217 2.5 Net income 171,965 169,912 1.2 Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 — Net income available to common stockholders 167,917 165,853 1.2 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 259,456 246,444 5.3 Common share and per common share data: Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.47 $ 1.41 4.3 % Basic earnings per common share 1.47 1.42 3.5 Common stock dividends per share 0.35 0.34 2.9 Book value per share 39.51 38.43 2.8 Tangible book value per common share (1) 33.67 32.68 3.0 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 114,284 117,405 (2.7 ) End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,145 115,080 (1.7 ) Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 30,761,870 $ 28,971,170 6.2 % Total loans 23,607,446 22,062,006 7.0 Non-purchased loans 23,291,785 21,700,941 7.3 Purchased loans 315,661 361,065 (12.6 ) Allowance for loan losses 263,188 222,025 18.5 Foreclosed assets 62,048 66,227 (6.3 ) Investment securities – AFS 3,262,366 3,422,031 (4.7 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 661,166 662,354 (0.2 ) Deposits 23,983,397 22,282,983 7.6 Other borrowings 1,104,478 994,079 11.1 Subordinated notes 347,350 347,147 0.1 Subordinated debentures 121,652 121,652 — Unfunded balance of closed loans 21,119,761 20,965,040 0.7 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 163,632 171,742 (4.7 ) Preferred stock 338,980 338,980 — Total common stockholders’ equity 4,470,911 4,422,947 1.1 Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity (159,431 ) (141,677 ) Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 98.43 % 99.01 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets (2) 2.27 % 2.41 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2) 15.14 15.24 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2) 17.78 17.94 Average common equity to total average assets 15.00 15.78 Net interest margin – FTE (2) 5.32 5.54 Efficiency ratio 33.05 33.63 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.03 0.15 Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.15 0.14 Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.15 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.32 0.34 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.11 1.01 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 0.95 0.92 Other information: Non-accrual loans (4) $ 35,320 $ 33,371 Accruing loans – 90 days past due (4) — —

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.





Bank OZK Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data Unaudited 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 (Dollars in thousands) Earnings summary: Net interest income $ 356,824 $ 344,852 $ 332,488 $ 294,617 $ 265,793 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 2,602 2,603 2,383 2,151 1,300 Net interest income (FTE) 359,426 347,455 334,871 296,768 267,093 Provision for credit losses (41,774 ) (35,829 ) (32,508 ) (39,771 ) (7,025 ) Non-interest income 31,987 27,809 27,544 29,163 26,320 Non-interest expense (129,355 ) (126,217 ) (119,013 ) (115,691 ) (109,300 ) Pre-tax income (FTE) 220,284 213,218 210,894 170,469 177,088 FTE adjustment (2,602 ) (2,603 ) (2,383 ) (2,151 ) (1,300 ) Provision for income taxes (45,717 ) (40,703 ) (45,686 ) (35,969 ) (39,375 ) Noncontrolling interest (1 ) (12 ) 54 — (8 ) Preferred stock dividend (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 ) (4,047 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917 $ 165,853 $ 158,832 $ 128,302 $ 132,358 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.47 $ 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 1.08 $ 1.10 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 259,456 $ 246,444 $ 241,019 $ 208,089 $ 182,813 Selected balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 30,761,870 $ 28,971,170 $ 27,656,568 $ 26,232,119 $ 25,919,965 Non-purchased loans 23,291,785 21,700,941 20,400,154 19,103,546 18,297,638 Purchased loans 315,661 361,065 378,637 410,166 445,080 Investment securities – AFS 3,262,366 3,422,031 3,491,613 3,528,077 3,705,807 Deposits 23,983,397 22,282,983 21,500,143 20,401,876 19,984,187 Unfunded balance of closed loans 21,119,761 20,965,040 21,062,733 20,091,101 17,369,767 Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635 $ 299,938 $ 293,540 Net charge-offs (8,721 ) (7,339 ) (2,866 ) (4,074 ) (627 ) Provision for credit losses 41,774 35,829 32,508 39,771 7,025 Balance at end of period $ 426,820 $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635 $ 299,938 Allowance for loan losses $ 263,188 $ 222,025 $ 208,858 $ 200,098 $ 190,795 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 163,632 171,742 156,419 135,537 109,143 Total allowance for credit losses $ 426,820 $ 393,767 $ 365,277 $ 335,635 $ 299,938 Selected ratios: Net interest margin – FTE (2) 5.32 % 5.54 % 5.46 % 5.03 % 4.52 % Efficiency ratio 33.05 33.63 32.84 35.50 37.25 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.03 0.15 0.09 0.09 0.03 Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.15 0.14 0.06 0.09 0.01 Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.15 0.15 0.22 0.14 0.16 Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.32 0.34 0.19 0.13 0.12 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.11 1.01 1.01 1.03 1.02 Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 0.95 0.92 0.87 0.85 0.83 Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (4) 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.11 0.11

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.







Bank OZK Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 957,439 $ 11,407 4.78 % $ 1,019,374 $ 1,855 0.73 % $ 849,082 $ 19,277 4.58 % $ 1,188,502 $ 2,464 0.42 % Investment securities: Taxable 2,363,265 9,704 1.65 3,060,097 10,367 1.36 2,406,769 19,875 1.67 3,218,475 20,978 1.31 Tax-exempt – FTE 1,040,757 12,011 4.63 637,235 5,088 3.20 1,034,317 23,738 4.63 604,295 8,868 2.96 Non-purchased loans – FTE 22,368,771 472,604 8.47 18,535,726 256,495 5.55 21,613,844 887,640 8.28 18,346,228 496,714 5.46 Purchased loans 346,696 5,322 6.16 464,655 8,982 7.75 358,725 11,840 6.66 481,941 17,152 7.18 Total earning assets – FTE 27,076,928 511,048 7.57 23,717,087 282,787 4.78 26,262,737 962,370 7.39 23,839,441 546,176 4.62 Non-interest earning assets 2,587,338 2,507,837 2,552,387 2,453,085 Total assets $ 29,664,266 $ 26,224,924 $ 28,815,124 $ 26,292,526 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,075,132 $ 48,650 2.15 % $ 9,697,128 $ 5,379 0.22 % $ 9,402,496 $ 91,164 1.96 % $ 9,610,145 $ 8,162 0.17 % Time deposits 9,650,599 87,472 3.64 5,404,880 5,476 0.41 8,612,573 138,590 3.24 5,581,955 11,185 0.40 Total interest bearing deposits 18,725,731 136,122 2.92 15,102,008 10,855 0.29 18,015,069 229,754 2.57 15,192,100 19,347 0.26 Other borrowings 828,644 10,591 5.13 670,599 1,042 0.62 648,870 16,013 4.98 713,121 2,039 0.58 Subordinated notes 347,251 2,603 3.01 346,426 2,603 3.01 347,151 5,177 3.01 346,327 5,177 3.01 Subordinated debentures 121,652 2,306 7.60 121,234 1,195 3.95 121,645 4,545 7.54 121,166 2,159 3.59 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,023,278 151,622 3.04 16,240,267 15,695 0.39 19,132,735 255,489 2.69 16,372,714 28,722 0.35 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 4,348,639 4,970,380 4,409,684 4,872,646 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 502,394 392,126 501,203 340,854 Total liabilities 24,874,311 21,602,773 24,043,622 21,586,214 Total stockholders’ equity before

noncontrolling interest 4,788,584 4,619,033 4,770,135 4,703,196 Noncontrolling interest 1,371 3,118 1,367 3,116 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,664,266 $ 26,224,924 $ 28,815,124 $ 26,292,526 Net interest income – FTE $ 359,427 $ 267,092 $ 706,881 $ 517,454 Net interest margin – FTE 5.32 % 4.52 % 5.43 % 4.38 % Core spread (1) 5.55 % 5.26 % 5.71 % 5.20 %

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.





Bank OZK Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,

Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and

Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917 $ 132,358 $ 165,853 $ 333,771 $ 260,386 Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,788,584 $ 4,619,033 $ 4,751,481 $ 4,770,135 $ 4,703,196 Less average preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) Total average common stockholders’ equity 4,449,604 4,280,053 4,412,501 4,431,155 4,364,216 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (999 ) (6,084 ) (2,243 ) (1,618 ) (6,824 ) Total average intangibles (661,788 ) (666,873 ) (663,032 ) (662,407 ) (667,613 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,787,816 $ 3,613,180 $ 3,749,469 $ 3,768,748 $ 3,696,603 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 15.14 % 12.40 % 15.24 % 15.19 % 12.03 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 17.78 % 14.69 % 17.94 % 17.86 % 14.20 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.





Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,

Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and Tangible Book Value per Common Share Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,809,891 $ 4,606,782 $ 4,689,579 Less preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 ) (338,980 ) Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,470,911 $ 4,267,802 $ 4,350,599 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of

accumulated amortization (377 ) (5,240 ) (2,754 ) Total intangibles (661,166 ) (666,029 ) (663,543 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,809,745 $ 3,601,773 $ 3,687,056 Shares of common stock outstanding 113,145 118,996 117,177 Book value per common share $ 39.51 $ 35.87 $ 37.13 Tangible book value per common share $ 33.67 $ 30.27 $ 31.47





Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,

Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

to Total Tangible Assets Unaudited June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,809,891 $ 4,606,782 Less preferred stock (338,980 ) (338,980 ) Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,470,911 $ 4,267,802 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (377 ) (5,240 ) Total intangibles (661,166 ) (666,029 ) Total tangible common stockholders’ equity 3,809,745 3,601,773 Total assets $ 30,761,870 $ 25,919,965 Less intangible assets: Goodwill $ (660,789 ) $ (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (377 ) (5,240 ) Total intangibles $ (661,166 ) $ (666,029 ) Total tangible assets $ 30,100,704 $ 25,253,936 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.53 % 16.47 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 12.66 % 14.26 %





Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917 $ 165,853 $ 158,832 $ 128,302 $ 132,358 $ 333,771 $ 260,386 Preferred stock dividends 4,047 4,047 4,047 4,047 4,047 8,094 8,527 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 12 (54 ) — 8 13 3 Provision for income taxes 45,717 40,703 45,686 35,969 39,375 86,420 75,786 Provision for credit losses 41,774 35,829 32,508 39,771 7,025 77,602 11,215 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 259,456 $ 246,444 $ 241,019 $ 208,089 $ 182,813 $ 505,900 $ 355,917





