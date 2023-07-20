Submit Release
Bank OZK Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was a record $167.9 million, a 26.9% increase from $132.4 million for the second quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2023 were a record $1.47, a 33.6% increase from $1.10 for the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $333.8 million, a 28.2% increase from $260.4 million for the first six months of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2023 were $2.88, a 35.8% increase from $2.12 for the first six months of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $259.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, a 41.9% increase from $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, PPNR was $505.9 million, a 42.1% increase from $355.9 million for the first six months of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $41.8 million for the second quarter and $77.6 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $426.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $299.9 million at June 30, 2022.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2023 were 2.27%, 15.14% and 17.78%, respectively, compared to 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2023 were 2.34%, 15.19% and 17.86%, respectively, compared to 2.00%, 12.03% and 14.20%, respectively, for the first six months of 2022. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our record results for the quarter just ended, which continued our long tradition of industry-leading performance. Our strong earnings and capital have us well-positioned to grow and capitalize on opportunities resulting from the current macroeconomic and industry environment.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $23.61 billion at June 30, 2023, a 26.0% increase from $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022. Deposits were $23.98 billion at June 30, 2023, a 20.0% increase from $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022. Total assets were $30.76 billion at June 30, 2023, an 18.7% increase from $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.47 billion at June 30, 2023, a 4.8% increase from $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.81 billion at June 30, 2023, a 5.8% increase from $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022. During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.96 million shares for $66.1 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $33.80 per share. During the first six months of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $39.51 at June 30, 2023, a 10.1% increase from $35.87 at June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $33.67 at June 30, 2023, an 11.2% increase from $30.27 at June 30, 2022.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.53% at June 30, 2023, compared to 16.47% at June 30, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.66% at June 30, 2023, compared to 14.26% at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.15% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.16% as of June 30, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.12% as of June 30, 2022. The Bank’s annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.15% for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.01% for the second quarter and 0.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS
In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, July 21, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank’s website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth and expansion strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in identifying satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements, or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks, or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyberattacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $30.76 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2023. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.


Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
         
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,454,789     $ 1,033,454  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)     3,262,366       3,491,613  
Investment securities – trading     8,991       8,817  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks     62,855       42,406  
Non-purchased loans     23,291,785       20,400,154  
Purchased loans     315,661       378,637  
Allowance for loan losses     (263,188 )     (208,858 )
Net Loans     23,344,259       20,569,933  
Premises and equipment, net     670,262       678,405  
Foreclosed assets     62,048       6,616  
Accrued interest receivable     144,842       125,130  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     799,142       789,805  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     661,166       663,543  
Other, net     291,151       246,846  
Total assets   $ 30,761,870     $ 27,656,568  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,535,365     $ 4,658,451  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     8,975,142       9,905,717  
Time     10,472,890       6,935,975  
Total deposits     23,983,397       21,500,143  
Other borrowings     1,104,478       606,666  
Subordinated notes     347,350       346,947  
Subordinated debentures     121,652       121,591  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     163,632       156,419  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     230,098       233,864  
Total liabilities   $ 25,950,607     $ 22,965,630  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
   14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and
   December 31, 2022		     338,980       338,980  
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
   113,145,449 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023
   and December 31, 2022, respectively		     1,131       1,172  
Additional paid-in capital     1,602,964       1,753,941  
Retained earnings     3,026,247       2,773,135  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (159,431 )     (177,649 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,809,891       4,689,579  
Noncontrolling interest     1,372       1,359  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,811,263       4,690,938  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 30,761,870     $ 27,656,568  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
         
    Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                
Non-purchased loans   $ 472,524     $ 256,264     $ 887,420     $ 496,259  
Purchased loans     5,322       8,982       11,840       17,152  
Investment securities:                
Taxable     9,704       10,367       19,875       20,978  
Tax-exempt     9,489       4,020       18,753       7,006  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold     11,407       1,855       19,277       2,464  
Total interest income     508,446       281,488       957,165       543,859  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits     136,122       10,855       229,754       19,347  
Other borrowings     10,591       1,042       16,013       2,039  
Subordinated notes     2,603       2,603       5,177       5,177  
Subordinated debentures     2,306       1,195       4,545       2,159  
Total interest expense     151,622       15,695       255,489       28,722  
                 
Net interest income     356,824       265,793       701,676       515,137  
Provision for credit losses     41,774       7,025       77,602       11,215  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     315,050       258,768       624,074       503,922  
                 
Non-interest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                
NSF and overdraft fees     4,373       4,247       8,651       8,449  
All other service charges     7,187       7,184       13,688       13,874  
Trust income     2,113       1,911       4,146       4,005  
BOLI income:                
Increase in cash surrender value     5,069       4,846       10,043       9,639  
Death benefits                       297  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees     4,095       3,603       8,170       6,621  
Gains on sales of other assets     5,033       784       5,377       7,776  
Net gains on investment securities     620       531       2,336       441  
Other     3,497       3,214       7,384       6,694  
Total non-interest income     31,987       26,320       59,795       57,796  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     65,219       54,412       128,468       109,060  
Net occupancy and equipment     19,476       17,060       37,560       34,309  
Other operating expenses     44,660       37,828       89,543       73,647  
Total non-interest expense     129,355       109,300       255,571       217,016  
                 
Income before taxes     217,682       175,788       428,298       344,702  
Provision for income taxes     45,717       39,375       86,420       75,786  
Net income     171,965       136,413       341,878       268,916  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (1 )     (8 )     (13 )     (3 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047       8,094       8,527  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 167,917     $ 132,358     $ 333,771     $ 260,386  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.47     $ 1.10     $ 2.89     $ 2.13  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.47     $ 1.10     $ 2.88     $ 2.12  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2023:              
Balances – March 31, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,151     $ 1,664,569     $ 2,898,904     $ (141,677 )   $ 1,371   $ 4,763,298  
Net income                     171,965                 171,965  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (1 )           1      
Total other comprehensive income (loss)                           (17,754 )         (17,754 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.35 per share                     (40,574 )               (40,574 )
Issuance of 30,148 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               23                       23  
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,956,101 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes         (20 )     (66,106 )                   (66,126 )
Stock-based compensation expense               4,478                       4,478  
Forfeitures of 8,706 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                      
Balances – June 30, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,602,964     $ 3,026,247     $ (159,431 )   $ 1,372   $ 4,811,263  
                             
Six months ended June 30, 2023:              
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359   $ 4,690,938  
Net income                     341,878                 341,878  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (13 )           13      
Total other comprehensive income                           18,218           18,218  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.57812 per share                     (8,094 )               (8,094 )
Common stock dividends, $0.69 per share                     (80,659 )               (80,659 )
Issuance of 503,187 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         5       541                       546  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes         (44 )     (151,421 )                     (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         (2 )     (8,672 )                   (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense               8,575                       8,575  
Forfeitures of 15,065 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                      
Balances – June 30, 2023   $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,602,964     $ 3,026,247     $ (159,431 )   $ 1,372   $ 4,811,263  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained Earnings   Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   Non-Controlling Interest   Total
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2022:              
Balances – March 31, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,227     $ 1,962,126     $ 2,468,652     $ (80,928 )   $ 3,112   $ 4,693,169  
Net income                     136,413                 136,413  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (8 )           8      
Total other comprehensive loss                           (33,240 )         (33,240 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                     (4,047 )               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share                     (37,880 )               (37,880 )
Issuance of 41,503 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans               594                       594  
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program         (37 )     (147,396 )                     (147,433 )
Stock-based compensation expense               2,326                       2,326  
Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                      
Balances – June 30, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,190     $ 1,817,650     $ 2,563,130     $ (114,168 )   $ 3,120   $ 4,609,902  
                             
Six months ended June 30, 2022:              
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980   $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117   $ 4,839,360  
Net income                     268,916                 268,916  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                     (3 )           3      
Total other comprehensive loss                           (138,009 )         (138,009 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share                     (8,527 )               (8,527 )
Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share                     (75,722 )               (75,722 )
Issuance of 289,929 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans         3       2,077                       2,080  
Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program         (65 )     (278,932 )                     (278,997 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.         (1 )     (5,398 )                     (5,399 )
Stock-based compensation expense               6,200                       6,200  
Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock         (1 )     1                        
Balances – June 30, 2022   $ 338,980   $ 1,190     $ 1,817,650     $ 2,563,130     $ (114,168 )   $ 3,120   $ 4,609,902  


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,219   $ 54,412   $ 128,468   $ 109,060
Net occupancy and equipment   19,476     17,060     37,560     34,309
Other operating expenses:              
Software and data processing   9,768     8,976     19,051     17,162
Professional and outside services   5,445     5,708     10,550     10,525
Deposit insurance and assessments   4,900     2,100     9,048     4,250
Advertising and public relations   3,184     1,103     7,219     2,362
Postage and supplies   2,431     1,461     4,144     3,126
Telecommunication services   2,398     1,921     4,671     3,931
Travel and meals   1,903     2,186     3,718     3,944
ATM expense   1,659     1,488     3,798     2,997
Amortization of intangibles   1,189     1,516     2,377     3,033
Loan collection and repossession expense   517     353     904     678
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets   24         965     258
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments   5,566     4,628     11,980     9,730
Other   5,676     6,388     11,118     11,651
Total non-interest expense $ 129,355   $ 109,300   $ 255,571   $ 217,016


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $ 966,684     4.1 %   $ 981,567     4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential   4,960,287     21.0       4,665,268     22.5  
Construction/land development   9,446,030     40.0       8,215,056     39.5  
Agricultural   243,798     1.0       239,689     1.2  
Multifamily residential   1,988,764     8.4       1,503,398     7.2  
Total real estate   17,605,563     74.5       15,604,978     75.1  
Commercial and industrial   1,268,787     5.4       902,321     4.3  
Consumer   2,825,552     12.0       2,445,851     11.8  
Other   1,907,545     8.1       1,825,641     8.8  
Total loans   23,607,447     100.0 %     20,778,791     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (263,188 )         (208,858 )    
Net loans $ 23,344,259         $ 20,569,933      


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
  Allowance for Loan Losses   Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments   Total Allowance for Credit Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2023:          
Balances – March 31, 2023 $ 222,025     $ 171,742     $ 393,767  
Net charge-offs   (8,721 )           (8,721 )
Provision for credit losses   49,884       (8,110 )     41,774  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188     $ 163,632     $ 426,820  
           
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs   (16,059 )           (16,059 )
Provision for credit losses   70,389       7,213       77,602  
Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188     $ 163,632     $ 426,820  
           
Three months ended June 30, 2022:          
Balances – March 31, 2022 $ 204,213     $ 89,327     $ 293,540  
Net charge-offs   (627 )           (627 )
Provision for credit losses   (12,791 )     19,816       7,025  
Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795     $ 109,143     $ 299,938  
           
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:          
Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs   (266 )           (266 )
Provision for credit losses   (26,319 )     37,534       11,215  
Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795     $ 109,143     $ 299,938  


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
 
    June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,535,365   18.9 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:                
Transaction (NOW)     4,208,777   17.5       4,097,532   19.1  
Savings and money market     4,766,365   19.9       5,808,185   27.0  
Time deposits     10,472,890   43.7       6,935,975   32.2  
Total deposits   $ 23,983,397   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,535,365   18.9 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – Non-Time   3,142,531   13.1       3,916,078   18.2  
Consumer – Time   7,498,988   31.3       4,936,061   23.0  
Commercial – Non-Time   2,333,786   9.7       2,741,007   12.7  
Commercial – Time   621,105   2.6       516,477   2.4  
Public funds   2,595,415   10.8       2,103,392   9.8  
Brokered   2,355,647   9.8       2,050,294   9.5  
Reciprocal   900,560   3.8       578,383   2.7  
Total deposits $ 23,983,397   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2023       2022     %
Change 		    2023       2022     %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $ 356,824     $ 265,793     34.2 %   $ 701,676     $ 515,137     36.2 %
Provision for credit losses   41,774       7,025     494.6       77,602       11,215     591.9  
Non-interest income   31,987       26,320     21.5       59,795       57,796     3.5  
Non-interest expense   129,355       109,300     18.3       255,571       217,016     17.8  
Net income   171,965       136,413     26.1       341,878       268,916     27.1  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047           8,094       8,527     (5.1 )
Net income available to common stockholders   167,917       132,358     26.9       333,771       260,386     28.2  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   259,456       182,813     41.9       505,900       355,917     42.1  
Common share and per common share data:           
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.47     $ 1.10     33.6 %   $ 2.88     $ 2.12     35.8 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.47       1.10     33.6       2.89       2.13     35.7  
Common stock dividends per share   0.35       0.31     12.9       0.69       0.61     13.1  
Book value per share   39.51       35.87     10.1       39.51       35.87     10.1  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   33.67       30.27     11.2       33.67       30.27     11.2  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,284       120,827     (5.4 )     115,871       122,905     (5.7 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,145       118,996     (4.9 )     113,145       118,996     (4.9 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $ 30,761,870     $ 25,919,965     18.7 %   $ 30,761,870     $ 25,919,965     18.7 %
Total loans   23,607,446       18,742,718     26.0       23,607,446       18,742,718     26.0  
Non-purchased loans   23,291,785       18,297,638     27.3       23,291,785       18,297,638     27.3  
Purchased loans   315,661       445,080     (29.1 )     315,661       445,080     (29.1 )
Allowance for loan losses   263,188       190,795     37.9       263,188       190,795     37.9  
Foreclosed assets   62,048       2,593     2292.9       62,048       2,593     2292.9  
Investment securities – AFS   3,262,366       3,705,807     (12.0 )     3,262,366       3,705,807     (12.0 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   661,166       666,029     (0.7 )     661,166       666,029     (0.7 )
Deposits   23,983,397       19,984,187     20.0       23,983,397       19,984,187     20.0  
Other borrowings   1,104,478       505,221     118.6       1,104,478       505,221     118.6  
Subordinated notes   347,350       346,536     0.2       347,350       346,536     0.2  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,310     0.3       121,652       121,310     0.3  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   21,119,761       17,369,767     21.6       21,119,761       17,369,767     21.6  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   163,632       109,143     49.9       163,632       109,143     49.9  
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980           338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity   4,470,911       4,267,802     4.8       4,470,911       4,267,802     4.8  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity   (159,431 )     (114,168 )         (159,431 )     (114,168 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   98.43 %     93.79 %         98.43 %     93.79 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets (2)   2.27 %     2.02 %         2.34 %     2.00 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   15.14       12.40           15.19       12.03      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   17.78       14.69           17.86       14.20      
Average common equity to total average assets   15.00       16.32           15.38       16.60      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   5.32       4.52           5.43       4.38      
Efficiency ratio   33.05       37.25           33.33       37.73      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.03       0.03           0.09       0.05      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.15       0.01           0.15       0.00      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.15       0.16           0.15       0.16      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.32       0.12           0.32       0.12      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.11       1.02           1.11       1.02      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   0.95       0.83           0.95       0.83      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans (4) $ 35,320     $ 28,171         $ 35,320     $ 28,171      
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)                              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $ 356,824     $ 344,852     3.5 %
Provision for credit losses   41,774       35,829     16.6  
Non-interest income   31,987       27,809     15.0  
Non-interest expense   129,355       126,217     2.5  
Net income   171,965       169,912     1.2  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047      
Net income available to common stockholders   167,917       165,853     1.2  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)   259,456       246,444     5.3  
Common share and per common share data:     
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.47     $ 1.41     4.3 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.47       1.42     3.5  
Common stock dividends per share   0.35       0.34     2.9  
Book value per share   39.51       38.43     2.8  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   33.67       32.68     3.0  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   114,284       117,405     (2.7 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,145       115,080     (1.7 )
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $ 30,761,870     $ 28,971,170     6.2 %
Total loans   23,607,446       22,062,006     7.0  
Non-purchased loans   23,291,785       21,700,941     7.3  
Purchased loans   315,661       361,065     (12.6 )
Allowance for loan losses   263,188       222,025     18.5  
Foreclosed assets   62,048       66,227     (6.3 )
Investment securities – AFS   3,262,366       3,422,031     (4.7 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   661,166       662,354     (0.2 )
Deposits   23,983,397       22,282,983     7.6  
Other borrowings   1,104,478       994,079     11.1  
Subordinated notes   347,350       347,147     0.1  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,652      
Unfunded balance of closed loans   21,119,761       20,965,040     0.7  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   163,632       171,742     (4.7 )
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity   4,470,911       4,422,947     1.1  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity   (159,431 )     (141,677 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   98.43 %     99.01 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets (2)   2.27 %     2.41 %    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   15.14       15.24      
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)   17.78       17.94      
Average common equity to total average assets   15.00       15.78      
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   5.32       5.54      
Efficiency ratio   33.05       33.63      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.03       0.15      
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.15       0.14      
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.15       0.15      
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.32       0.34      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.11       1.01      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   0.95       0.92      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans (4) $ 35,320     $ 33,371      
Accruing loans – 90 days past due (4)              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22   6/30/22
  (Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $ 356,824     $ 344,852     $ 332,488     $ 294,617     $ 265,793  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment   2,602       2,603       2,383       2,151       1,300  
Net interest income (FTE)   359,426       347,455       334,871       296,768       267,093  
Provision for credit losses   (41,774 )     (35,829 )     (32,508 )     (39,771 )     (7,025 )
Non-interest income   31,987       27,809       27,544       29,163       26,320  
Non-interest expense   (129,355 )     (126,217 )     (119,013 )     (115,691 )     (109,300 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)   220,284       213,218       210,894       170,469       177,088  
FTE adjustment   (2,602 )     (2,603 )     (2,383 )     (2,151 )     (1,300 )
Provision for income taxes   (45,717 )     (40,703 )     (45,686 )     (35,969 )     (39,375 )
Noncontrolling interest   (1 )     (12 )     54             (8 )
Preferred stock dividend   (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917     $ 165,853     $ 158,832     $ 128,302     $ 132,358  
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.47     $ 1.41     $ 1.34     $ 1.08     $ 1.10  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 259,456     $ 246,444     $ 241,019     $ 208,089     $ 182,813  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:         
Total assets $ 30,761,870     $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568     $ 26,232,119     $ 25,919,965  
Non-purchased loans   23,291,785       21,700,941       20,400,154       19,103,546       18,297,638  
Purchased loans   315,661       361,065       378,637       410,166       445,080  
Investment securities – AFS   3,262,366       3,422,031       3,491,613       3,528,077       3,705,807  
Deposits   23,983,397       22,282,983       21,500,143       20,401,876       19,984,187  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   21,119,761       20,965,040       21,062,733       20,091,101       17,369,767  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938     $ 293,540  
Net charge-offs   (8,721 )     (7,339 )     (2,866 )     (4,074 )     (627 )
Provision for credit losses   41,774       35,829       32,508       39,771       7,025  
Balance at end of period $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938  
Allowance for loan losses $ 263,188     $ 222,025     $ 208,858     $ 200,098     $ 190,795  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   163,632       171,742       156,419       135,537       109,143  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE (2)   5.32 %     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.03 %     4.52 %
Efficiency ratio   33.05       33.63       32.84       35.50       37.25  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)   0.03       0.15       0.09       0.09       0.03  
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)   0.15       0.14       0.06       0.09       0.01  
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)   0.15       0.15       0.22       0.14       0.16  
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)   0.32       0.34       0.19       0.13       0.12  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)   1.11       1.01       1.01       1.03       1.02  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   0.95       0.92       0.87       0.85       0.83  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (4)   0.14       0.15       0.13       0.11       0.11  

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
  Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Income/ Expense   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 957,439   $ 11,407   4.78 %   $ 1,019,374   $ 1,855   0.73 %   $ 849,082   $ 19,277   4.58 %   $ 1,188,502   $ 2,464   0.42 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable   2,363,265     9,704   1.65       3,060,097     10,367   1.36       2,406,769     19,875   1.67       3,218,475     20,978   1.31  
Tax-exempt – FTE   1,040,757     12,011   4.63       637,235     5,088   3.20       1,034,317     23,738   4.63       604,295     8,868   2.96  
Non-purchased loans – FTE   22,368,771     472,604   8.47       18,535,726     256,495   5.55       21,613,844     887,640   8.28       18,346,228     496,714   5.46  
Purchased loans   346,696     5,322   6.16       464,655     8,982   7.75       358,725     11,840   6.66       481,941     17,152   7.18  
Total earning assets – FTE   27,076,928     511,048   7.57       23,717,087     282,787   4.78       26,262,737     962,370   7.39       23,839,441     546,176   4.62  
Non-interest earning assets   2,587,338             2,507,837             2,552,387             2,453,085        
Total assets $ 29,664,266           $ 26,224,924           $ 28,815,124           $ 26,292,526        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 9,075,132   $ 48,650   2.15 %   $ 9,697,128   $ 5,379   0.22 %   $ 9,402,496   $ 91,164   1.96 %   $ 9,610,145   $ 8,162   0.17 %
Time deposits   9,650,599     87,472   3.64       5,404,880     5,476   0.41       8,612,573     138,590   3.24       5,581,955     11,185   0.40  
Total interest bearing deposits   18,725,731     136,122   2.92       15,102,008     10,855   0.29       18,015,069     229,754   2.57       15,192,100     19,347   0.26  
Other borrowings   828,644     10,591   5.13       670,599     1,042   0.62       648,870     16,013   4.98       713,121     2,039   0.58  
Subordinated notes   347,251     2,603   3.01       346,426     2,603   3.01       347,151     5,177   3.01       346,327     5,177   3.01  
Subordinated debentures   121,652     2,306   7.60       121,234     1,195   3.95       121,645     4,545   7.54       121,166     2,159   3.59  
Total interest bearing liabilities   20,023,278     151,622   3.04       16,240,267     15,695   0.39       19,132,735     255,489   2.69       16,372,714     28,722   0.35  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits   4,348,639             4,970,380             4,409,684             4,872,646        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   502,394             392,126             501,203             340,854        
Total liabilities   24,874,311             21,602,773             24,043,622             21,586,214        
Total stockholders’ equity before
noncontrolling interest		   4,788,584             4,619,033             4,770,135             4,703,196        
Noncontrolling interest   1,371             3,118             1,367             3,116        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,664,266           $ 26,224,924           $ 28,815,124           $ 26,292,526        
Net interest income – FTE     $ 359,427           $ 267,092           $ 706,881           $ 517,454    
Net interest margin – FTE         5.32 %           4.52 %           5.43 %           4.38 %
Core spread (1)         5.55 %           5.26 %           5.71 %           5.20 %

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.


Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
 
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917     $ 132,358     $ 165,853     $ 333,771     $ 260,386  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,788,584     $ 4,619,033     $ 4,751,481     $ 4,770,135     $ 4,703,196  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   4,449,604       4,280,053       4,412,501       4,431,155       4,364,216  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   (999 )     (6,084 )     (2,243 )     (1,618 )     (6,824 )
Total average intangibles   (661,788 )     (666,873 )     (663,032 )     (662,407 )     (667,613 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,787,816     $ 3,613,180     $ 3,749,469     $ 3,768,748     $ 3,696,603  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   15.14 %     12.40 %     15.24 %     15.19 %     12.03 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)   17.78 %     14.69 %     17.94 %     17.86 %     14.20 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,809,891     $ 4,606,782     $ 4,689,579  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,470,911     $ 4,267,802     $ 4,350,599  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
   accumulated amortization		   (377 )     (5,240 )     (2,754 )
Total intangibles   (661,166 )     (666,029 )     (663,543 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,809,745     $ 3,601,773     $ 3,687,056  
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,145       118,996       117,177  
Book value per common share $ 39.51     $ 35.87     $ 37.13  
Tangible book value per common share $ 33.67     $ 30.27     $ 31.47  


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
  June 30,
  2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,809,891     $ 4,606,782  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,470,911     $ 4,267,802  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   (377 )     (5,240 )
Total intangibles   (661,166 )     (666,029 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   3,809,745       3,601,773  
Total assets $ 30,761,870     $ 25,919,965  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   (377 )     (5,240 )
Total intangibles $ (661,166 )   $ (666,029 )
Total tangible assets $ 30,100,704     $ 25,253,936  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets   14.53 %     16.47 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   12.66 %     14.26 %


Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023     2022     2022   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 167,917   $ 165,853   $ 158,832     $ 128,302   $ 132,358   $ 333,771   $ 260,386
Preferred stock dividends   4,047     4,047     4,047       4,047     4,047     8,094     8,527
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   1     12     (54 )         8     13     3
Provision for income taxes   45,717     40,703     45,686       35,969     39,375     86,420     75,786
Provision for credit losses   41,774     35,829     32,508       39,771     7,025     77,602     11,215
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 259,456   $ 246,444   $ 241,019     $ 208,089   $ 182,813   $ 505,900   $ 355,917


Investor Contact:   Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact:   Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

 


