CNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- CLEARFIELD, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and disclosed quarterly growth in total deposits, loans, and assets.

Executive Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $15.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Corporation’s prior year earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $14.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was primarily due to an increase in the Corporation's interest-bearing deposit costs as CNB raised targeted rates to sustain its core deposit base in legacy markets and to grow its funding base in expansion markets given the competitive deposit market as a result of continued Federal Open Market Committee ("Fed") rate increases. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to the year-over-year increase in deposit costs, as well as the dilutive effect of the Corporation's common stock offering completed in September 2022, resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after deducting the underwriting discount and customary offering expenses.
  • Earnings were $28.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to earnings of $28.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. As previously noted, the decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to both the rise in deposit costs year over year and to the dilutive effect of the Corporation's common stock offering.
  • At June 30, 2023, total deposits were $4.9 billion, reflecting an increase of $178.9 million, or 3.8% (15.1% annualized), from March 31, 2023. The increase in deposit balances was primarily the result of continued growth in the Corporation’s treasury management customer base and resulting increases in municipal and institutional/corporate deposits, including new wealth and asset management deposit relationships resulting from CNB’s participation in deposit insurance sharing programs. In addition, the total number of deposit households increased by approximately 0.1% (0.5% annualized) from March 31, 2023. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows:
    • At June 30, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.5 billion, or approximately 30.4% of total CNB Bank deposits; however, when excluding $99.0 million of affiliate company deposits and $448.7 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $984.4 million, or approximately 19.6% of total CNB Bank deposits as of June 30, 2023.
      • At March 31, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.6 billion, or approximately 33.3% of total CNB Bank deposits. When excluding affiliate company deposits of $101.1 million and pledged-investment collateralized deposits of $462.2 million, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately 21.7% of total CNB Bank deposits as of March 31, 2023.
    • At June 30, 2023, the average deposit balance per account for CNB Bank was approximately $33 thousand. In addition to Treasury Management customers, CNB Bank continues to increase small business and retail customer household deposits including those added from the second quarter launch of the Impressia Bank division, as well as those U.S. Service member and Veteran families enrolling in CNB Bank’s “At Ease” account.
    • At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had $62.6 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank’s interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with (i) available borrowing capacity of approximately $2.3 billion from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources, and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, the total on-hand and contingent liquidity sources for the Corporation represented 2.4 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances as discussed above.
  • At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had no short-term borrowings from the FHLB, compared to borrowings of $102.1 million at March 31, 2023. The decrease in these more costly wholesale short-term borrowings resulted primarily from (i) a $18.6 million reduction in investment balances as a result of the proceeds of investment principal payments being used to reduce borrowings, (ii) excess funds from the second quarter growth in deposits outpacing the growth in loan balances for the same period, and (iii) a portion of the Corporation’s excess cash at the Federal Reserve being used to reduce borrowings.
    • As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation did not have any borrowings from either the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window or Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). CNB has added the BTFP as a potential contingent liquidity source, but the Corporation has not borrowed from the BTFP to date, due to the stability and growth in CNB's deposit funding base.
  • At June 30, 2023, the Corporation's net unrealized losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled approximately $94.8 million, or 17.3% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $84.9 million, or 15.5% of total shareholders' equity at March 31, 2023. The change in unrealized losses was primarily due to higher interest rates along much of the yield curve relative to Corporation’s scheduled maturities. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized. Additionally, the Corporation maintains $98.3 million of liquid funds at its holding company, which is in excess of the $94.8 million in the unrealized losses on investments, as an immediately available source of contingent capital to be down-streamed to CNB Bank if necessary.
  • At June 30, 2023, loans totaled $4.3 billion, excluding the balances of (i) syndicated loans, and (ii) any remaining balances on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of PPP-related fees (such loans being referred to as the "PPP-related loans"). This adjusted total of $4.3 billion in loans represented an increase of $166.1 million, or 4.0% (16.0% annualized), from the same adjusted total loans measured as of March 31, 2023. Loan growth was experienced primarily in the Corporation's recent expansion markets of Cleveland, Roanoke, and Buffalo combined with growth in the portfolio related to CNB Bank’s Private Banking division.
    • At June 30, 2023, the Corporation's balance sheet reflected a decrease in syndicated lending balances of $2.5 million compared to March 31, 2023. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $145.6 million, or 3.3% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $148.1 million, or 3.4% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at March 31, 2023.
  • Total nonperforming assets were approximately $24.1 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $23.7 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, and $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $789 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $686 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $479 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $19.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $21.7 million and $21.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The decrease in PPNR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in deposit interest expense and certain non-interest expenses. PPNR was $41.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $42.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.1 The decrease in PPNR for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily driven by growth in technology expenses due to investments in applications aimed at enhancing both customer relationship management and customer experience applications, as well as expanding service delivery channels. In addition, the Corporation had a year-over-year decrease in non-interest income as a result of lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs").The impact of these variances were partially offset by the year-over-year growth in loans and expansion of the Corporation's net interest margin.

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO of both the Corporation and CNB Bank, commented, “The success of several of our critical strategies, including deepening our loan and deposit relationships with well-established commercial and wealth management customers, and expanding our core deposit base, while funding previous loan commitments to creditworthy customers in our newer markets, was overshadowed by the significant rise in deposit costs in response to the numerous Fed rate increases over the past year. The rise in deposit costs has been more substantial than typical in the first six months of 2023 as a result of significant in-market competition from both smaller and regional institutions across our footprint. Still, we successfully achieved deposit growth and reduced higher-cost wholesale borrowings from the FHLB.

The second quarter also reflects certain costs associated with strategic long-term growth initiatives for the Corporation. We officially launched our women’s banking division, Impressia Bank, including the hiring of our Divisional President, Mary Kate Loftus, and relationship management personnel, and we are already seeing positive leads for new women-owned small business and deposit relationships in our Erie, Ohio, and Buffalo markets where we focused our initial Impressia Bank business development efforts. We also activated significant elements of our Customer Relationship Management system, which has been helpful for all of our divisions in connecting with both existing and prospective customers, contributing to our strong year-to-date growth in both loans and deposits. We successfully completed the implementation of our new-account-opening module that allows retail and small business customers to open and fund deposit relationships online, which will be especially useful for our digital platform strategies. And, we successfully opened our first two retail locations in the Greater Roanoke, Virginia market of our Ridge View Bank division, generating significant new customer deposit volume to complement and self-fund Ridge View’s favorable loan growth to date.

Our capital and liquidity resources remain strong, and we have maintained our disciplined credit origination and management activities, including close monitoring of commercial real estate and commercial and industrial relationships. Our asset quality remains sound and is supported by our adherence to concentration limits established and maintained, and stress testing risk management activities, to avoid undue adverse exposure to more economic-sensitive segments.

We believe that our strategic initiatives and expanded market presence will continue to expand our deposit base, as well as add to our fee-based relationships, including those in targeted growth markets in Ohio, New York, and Virginia. These efforts will continue to stabilize our non-interest bearing and lower-cost interest-bearing deposit base, and over time return our total deposit betas to more normalized levels, providing for a more cost-efficient funding of our loan portfolio to generate more favorable net interest income growth. Our spread business will be further complemented by expanding noninterest income from wealth management, treasury management, and merchant services activities through both new and deeper, existing fee-based services for our commercial and private banking customers."

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Book value per common share was $23.42 at June 30, 2023, reflecting increases from $23.14 and $21.70 at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.32 as of June 30, 2023, also reflecting increases from $21.05 and $19.08 as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The changes in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share compared to March 31, 2023 were primarily due to a $9.1 million increase in retained earnings and the repurchase of 126,459 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $18.28, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio.

Loan Portfolio Profile

  • As part of our lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and if any risk issues could lead to additional credit loss exposure. In the current post-pandemic economic environment, the Corporation has determined that office commercial real estate ("commercial office") inherently could pose a higher level of credit risk, even given the historical high credit quality applied to the deals when initially underwritten and funding or commitments made. The Corporation monitors numerous elements at both underwriting and through and beyond the funding period, including each project’s occupancy, updated appraisals and loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally.
  • At June 30, 2023, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its commercial office portfolio:
    • Commercial office loans outstanding consisted of 122 loans, totaling $118.1 million, or 2.6%, of total loans outstanding;
    • Nonaccrual commercial office loans (three customer relationships) totaled $1.8 million, or 1.5% of total office loans outstanding; and
    • The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan is $968 thousand.
    • The Corporation had no commercial office loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be a high volatility commercial real estate credit.

Performance Ratios

  • Annualized return on average equity was 10.07% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 12.60% and 14.55% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Annualized return on average equity was 11.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 14.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 11.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 14.58% and 17.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 12.88% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.34% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.1
  • While the previously discussed common equity capital raise completed in September 2022 significantly enhanced the Corporation’s capital position, it also impacted the performance ratios for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 and the related comparison to June 30, 2022.
  • The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 64.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 61.04% and 59.89% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 64.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 60.47% and 59.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1 The increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily a result of the Corporation's targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and higher technology expenses. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 62.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 60.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 62.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 59.99% the six months ended June 30, 2022.1

Revenue

  • Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $55.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $55.7 million and $54.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
    • Net interest income was $47.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $47.6 million and $46.3 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter 2023, the decrease of $379 thousand, or 0.8%, was due to an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit relationship retention, and new deposit growth in recently entered expansion markets. When comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022, the increase in net interest income of $959 thousand, or 2.1%, was primarily a result of loan growth and the cumulative year-over-year benefits of the impact of rising interest rates resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans.
    • Net interest margin was 3.62%, 3.81% and 3.74% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.60%, 3.79% and 3.73%, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.1
      • The yield on earning assets of 5.50% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 21 basis points and 149 basis points from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates.
      • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 46 basis points and 205 basis points from March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases in response to the competitive environment from numerous Fed rate hikes over the past year, and deposit retention and growth initiatives.
  • Total revenue was $111.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
    • Net interest income was $94.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $88.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $6.0 million, or 6.7%, was due to loan growth and the benefits of the impact of rising interest rates resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans, partially offset by an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of both (i) targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit growth and retention, and (ii) a year-over-year increase in the average balance of short-term borrowings through the FHLB.
    • Net interest margin was 3.71% and 3.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.69% and 3.61% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.1
      • The yield on earning assets of 5.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 150 basis points from June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates.
      • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased 182 basis points from June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and short-term borrowings through the FHLB.
  • Total non-interest income was $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $8.0 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $100 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Other notable changes compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 included seasonally higher “other” service charges and fees, partially offset by lower pass-through income received from SBICs. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $114 thousand, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Other notable changes when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022 included higher other service charges and fees and lower unrealized losses on equity securities, partially offset by lower bank owned life insurance income and lower mortgage banking income.
  • Total non-interest income was $16.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $148 thousand, or 4.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, as the Corporation benefited from an increased number of wealth management relationships. Other notable favorable changes compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022 included higher other service charges and fees, lower unrealized losses on equity securities, and an increase in card processing and interchange income. These were offset by certain unfavorable variances including lower net realized gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities, lower bank owned life insurance income and lower other non-interest income driven by a decrease in gains on recoveries from acquired loans and lower pass-through income from SBICs.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense was $36.0 million, compared to $34.0 million and $32.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase of $2.0 million, or 5.9%, from the three months ended March 31, 2023, was primarily a result of timing of technology expenses related to investments in applications aimed at expanding customer relationship management capabilities, as well as enhancing both customer experience and expanding service delivery channels. We also realized an increase in other non-interest expenses from inflationary increases across several categories. The increase of $3.4 million, or 10.4%, from the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily a result of the above mentioned higher technology expenses and inflationary increases in other non-interest expenses.
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total non-interest expense was $70.0 million, compared to $64.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase of $5.5 million, or 8.5%, from the six months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily a result of higher technology expenses, combined with higher card processing and interchange expenses. In addition, other non-interest expenses increased primarily due to business generation related expenses and consulting fees.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.3 million, representing a 19.4% effective tax rate, compared to $3.9 million, representing a 19.2% effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $3.5 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Income tax expense was $7.2 million, representing a 19.3% effective tax rate, compared to $7.0 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Asset Quality

  • Total nonperforming assets were approximately $24.2 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $23.7 million, or 0.42% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023, and $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.02% as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and 1.04% as of June 30, 2022. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 215.06% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 209.54% and 213.90% as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.3 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Included in the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was a $56 thousand expense related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to $59 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and zero for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the provision expense of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of allocating reserves on the higher loan portfolio growth in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023, as the overall nonperforming loan profile remained relatively consistent quarter over quarter.
  • The provision for credit losses was $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Included in the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $115 thousand expense related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to $586 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The reduction in the provision expense of $853 thousand from the six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily a result of the relatively lower loan portfolio growth in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $789 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $686 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $479 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
  • For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.07% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $1.0 million, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Capital

  • As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $549.6 million, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to the increase in the Corporation's retained earnings (quarterly net income, partially offset by the common and preferred dividends paid in the quarter). This increase was partially offset by additional accumulated other comprehensive losses during the quarter resulting primarily from the after-tax impact of the temporary unrealized reduction in the value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Corporation also increased treasury stock as a result of the repurchase of 126,459 common shares during the second quarter 2023.
  • Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2023.
  • As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 8.68% compared to 8.75% at March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 7.97% compared to 8.02% at March 31, 2023. This decrease was the result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in treasury stock from repurchase activities, partially offset by the increase in retained earnings during the three months ended June 30, 2023.1

About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.7 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, two loan production offices, one drive-up office, one mobile office and 50 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Virginia. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, with offices in Northwest Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio, with offices in Central Ohio; BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York, with offices in Western New York; Ridge View Bank, with offices in the Southwest Virginia region; and Impressia Bank which operates in CNB Bank’s primary market areas. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, with offices in Central and North Central Pennsylvania. Additional information about CNB Financial Corporation may be found at www.CNBBank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” CNB’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Such known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, include, but are not limited to, (i) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry; (ii) changes in interest rates; (iii) the duration and scope of a pandemic, including the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the local, national and global impact of a pandemic; (iv) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions or competition; (v) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline or practice governing or affecting financial holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (vi) higher than expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the effects of business combinations and other acquisition transactions, including the inability to realize our loan and investment portfolios; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) deposit attrition; (xiii) rapidly changing technology; (xiv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products or demand for financial services; and (xvi) other economic, competitive, governmental or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such developments could have an adverse impact on CNB's financial position and results of operations. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in CNB’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause CNB’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for CNB to predict all of them. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Income Statement                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 66,899     $ 62,327     $ 44,666     $ 129,226     $ 85,816  
Processing fees on PPP loans     2       1       559       3       1,796  
Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents     5,431       4,312       4,516       9,743       8,383  
Interest expense     (25,072 )     (19,001 )     (3,440 )     (44,073 )     (7,077 )
Net interest income     47,260       47,639       46,301       94,899       88,918  
Provision for credit losses     2,405       1,290       2,905       3,695       4,548  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     44,855       46,349       43,396       91,204       84,370  
Non-interest income                    
Wealth and asset management fees     1,917       1,817       1,803       3,734       3,586  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,913       1,795       1,771       3,708       3,528  
Other service charges and fees     1,085       631       784       1,716       1,439  
Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities     30       22       0       52       651  
Net realized and unrealized losses on equity securities     (244 )     (286 )     (641 )     (530 )     (1,035 )
Mortgage banking     176       168       292       344       767  
Bank owned life insurance     693       764       1,390       1,457       2,084  
Card processing and interchange income     2,062       2,059       1,992       4,121       3,801  
Other non-interest income     661       1,072       755       1,733       2,979  
Total non-interest income     8,293       8,042       8,146       16,335       17,800  
Non-interest expenses                    
Salaries and benefits     17,059       17,045       16,771       34,104       33,759  
Net occupancy expense of premises     3,628       3,566       3,335       7,194       6,565  
Technology expense     5,187       4,258       4,024       9,445       7,396  
Advertising expense     701       544       537       1,245       1,157  
State and local taxes     1,030       1,050       1,037       2,080       2,085  
Legal, professional, and examination fees     1,002       845       1,176       1,847       2,013  
FDIC insurance premiums     1,001       873       710       1,874       1,433  
Card processing and interchange expenses     1,572       1,490       1,256       3,062       2,285  
Other non-interest expense     4,808       4,319       3,763       9,127       7,808  
Total non-interest expenses     35,988       33,990       32,609       69,978       64,501  
Income before income taxes     17,160       20,401       18,933       37,561       37,669  
Income tax expense     3,333       3,912       3,495       7,245       6,986  
Net income     13,827       16,489       15,438       30,316       30,683  
Preferred stock dividends     1,075       1,075       1,075       2,150       2,150  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 12,752     $ 15,414     $ 14,363     $ 28,166     $ 28,533  
                     
Ending shares outstanding     20,997,053       21,116,928       16,859,586       20,997,053       16,859,586  
Average diluted common shares outstanding     20,956,575       21,077,531       16,815,124       21,019,178       16,829,535  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.61     $ 0.73     $ 0.85     $ 1.33     $ 1.69  
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.175     $ 0.175     $ 0.175     $ 0.350     $ 0.350  
Dividend payout ratio     29 %     24 %     21 %     26 %     21 %


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Average Balances                    
Total loans and loans held for sale   $ 4,376,223     $ 4,257,033     $ 3,836,562     $ 4,317,023     $ 3,753,149  
Investment securities     770,605       794,768       839,169       782,689       822,230  
Total earning assets     5,238,471       5,068,689       4,967,597       5,154,147       4,974,964  
Total assets     5,607,947       5,426,320       5,291,987       5,517,755       5,291,851  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     793,686       837,734       839,009       813,382       822,007  
Interest-bearing deposits     4,047,224       3,770,150       3,856,539       3,909,453       3,865,177  
Shareholders' equity     550,490       530,806       425,450       543,039       433,753  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1)     448,497       428,813       323,490       441,046       331,780  
                     
Average Yields (annualized)                    
Total loans and loans held for sale     6.15 %     5.96 %     4.75 %     6.06 %     4.74 %
Investment securities     1.99 %     1.95 %     1.80 %     1.96 %     1.83 %
Total earning assets     5.50 %     5.29 %     4.01 %     5.40 %     3.90 %
Interest-bearing deposits     2.34 %     1.80 %     0.26 %     2.08 %     0.27 %
Interest-bearing liabilities     2.40 %     1.94 %     0.35 %     2.18 %     0.36 %
                     
Performance Ratios (annualized)                    
Return on average assets     0.99 %     1.23 %     1.17 %     1.11 %     1.17 %
Return on average equity     10.07 %     12.60 %     14.55 %     11.26 %     14.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)     11.40 %     14.58 %     17.81 %     12.88 %     17.34 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1)     3.60 %     3.79 %     3.73 %     3.69 %     3.61 %
Efficiency Ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (1)     64.10 %     60.47 %     59.47 %     62.28 %     59.99 %
                     
Net Loan Charge-Offs                    
CNB Bank net loan charge-offs   $ 379     $ 195     $ 161     $ 574     $ 319  
Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs     410       491       318       901       688  
Total Corporation net loan charge-offs   $ 789     $ 686     $ 479     $ 1,475     $ 1,007  
Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.05 %     0.07 %     0.05 %


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Ending Balance Sheet            
Cash and due from banks   $ 58,278     $ 51,206     $ 61,585  
Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve     62,644       132,696       217,776  
Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions     4,241       4,691       4,793  
Total cash and cash equivalents     125,163       188,593       284,154  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     353,136       368,607       404,407  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     394,238       402,300       413,310  
Equity securities     9,266       9,416       9,539  
Loans held for sale     1,654       448       843  
Loans receivable            
PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees     67       144       2,287  
Syndicated loans     145,627       148,085       153,154  
Loans     4,319,140       4,153,068       3,754,312  
Total loans receivable     4,464,834       4,301,297       3,909,753  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (45,541 )     (43,981 )     (40,543 )
Net loans receivable     4,419,293       4,257,316       3,869,210  
Goodwill and other intangibles     43,874       43,874       43,749  
Core deposit intangible     320       342       410  
Other assets     316,656       312,438       273,693  
Total Assets   $ 5,663,600     $ 5,583,334     $ 5,299,315  
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 808,074     $ 810,623     $ 851,172  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     861,871       958,756       1,147,376  
Savings     2,708,386       2,442,903       2,398,995  
Certificates of deposit     554,744       541,847       304,277  
Total deposits     4,933,075       4,754,129       4,701,820  
Short-term borrowings     0       102,083       0  
Subordinated debentures     20,620       20,620       20,620  
Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs     84,115       84,040       83,812  
Other liabilities     76,156       76,035       69,475  
Total liabilities     5,113,966       5,036,907       4,875,727  
Common stock     0       0       0  
Preferred stock     57,785       57,785       57,785  
Additional paid in capital     219,723       219,561       126,986  
Retained earnings     327,707       318,629       283,204  
Treasury stock     (4,996 )     (2,867 )     (3,026 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (50,585 )     (46,681 )     (41,361 )
Total shareholders' equity     549,634       546,427       423,588  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 5,663,600     $ 5,583,334     $ 5,299,315  
             
Book value per common share   $ 23.42     $ 23.14     $ 21.70  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 21.32     $ 21.05     $ 19.08  


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Capital Ratios            
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)     7.97 %     8.02 %     6.12 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio (2)     10.44 %     10.66 %     8.53 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (2)     11.20 %     11.35 %     9.30 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio (2)     12.93 %     13.13 %     11.25 %
Total risk-based ratio (2)     15.73 %     15.97 %     14.23 %
             
Asset Quality Detail            
Nonaccrual loans   $ 21,176     $ 20,989     $ 18,954  
Loans 90+ days past due and accruing     1,373       1,075       1,060  
Total nonperforming loans     22,549       22,064       20,014  
Other real estate owned     1,575       1,600       686  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 24,124     $ 23,664     $ 20,700  
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO     0.54 %     0.55 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming assets / Total assets     0.43 %     0.42 %     0.39 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans     215.06 %     209.54 %     213.90 %
Allowance for credit losses / Total loans     1.02 %     1.02 %     1.04 %
             
             
Consolidated Financial Data Notes:            
(1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).
(2) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
    Three Months Ended,
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average
Balance		   Annual
Rate		   Interest
Inc./Exp.		   Average
Balance		   Annual
Rate		   Interest
Inc./Exp.		   Average
Balance		   Annual
Rate		   Interest
Inc./Exp.
ASSETS:                                    
Securities:                                    
Taxable (1) (4)   $ 730,224     1.89 %   $ 3,700   $ 748,171     1.90 %   $ 3,766   $ 793,598     1.75 %   $ 3,623
Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4)     30,274     2.59 %     209     33,390     2.67 %     234     37,719     2.87 %     284
Equity securities (1) (2)     10,107     7.22 %     182     13,207     2.86 %     93     7,852     1.89 %     37
Total securities (4)     770,605     1.99 %     4,091     794,768     1.95 %     4,093     839,169     1.80 %     3,944
Loans receivable:                                    
Commercial (2) (3)     1,512,107     6.46 %     24,342     1,508,584     6.29 %     23,388     1,424,078     4.66 %     16,558
Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3)     2,735,693     5.73 %     39,089     2,627,728     5.51 %     35,731     2,301,999     4.55 %     26,096
Consumer (3)     128,423     11.46 %     3,670     120,721     11.55 %     3,434     110,485     10.23 %     2,819
Total loans receivable (3)     4,376,223     6.15 %     67,101     4,257,033     5.96 %     62,553     3,836,562     4.75 %     45,473
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions     91,643     6.05 %     1,383     16,888     6.34 %     264     291,866     0.87 %     630
Total earning assets     5,238,471     5.50 %   $ 72,575     5,068,689     5.29 %   $ 66,910     4,967,597     4.01 %   $ 50,047
Noninterest-bearing assets:                                    
Cash and due from banks     55,632               52,323               49,307          
Premises and equipment     108,296               102,821               88,472          
Other assets     250,019               245,914               225,358          
Allowance for credit losses     (44,471 )             (43,427 )             (38,747 )        
Total non interest-bearing assets     369,476               357,631               324,390          
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 5,607,947             $ 5,426,320             $ 5,291,987          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                                    
Demand—interest-bearing   $ 888,804     0.62 %   $ 1,383   $ 936,147     0.48 %   $ 1,101   $ 1,105,651     0.17 %   $ 480
Savings     2,608,232     2.82 %     18,326     2,343,188     2.21 %     12,740     2,426,518     0.17 %     1,048
Time     550,188     2.82 %     3,869     490,815     2.36 %     2,858     324,370     1.19 %     959
Total interest-bearing deposits     4,047,224     2.34 %     23,578     3,770,150     1.80 %     16,699     3,856,539     0.26 %     2,487
Short-term borrowings     33,920     5.21 %     441     102,318     4.99 %     1,259     0     0.00 %     0
Finance lease liabilities     350     4.58 %     4     372     4.36 %     4     437     4.59 %     5
Subordinated notes and debentures     104,698     4.02 %     1,049     104,622     4.03 %     1,039     104,394     3.64 %     948
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,186,192     2.40 %   $ 25,072     3,977,462     1.94 %   $ 19,001     3,961,370     0.35 %   $ 3,440
Demand—noninterest-bearing     793,686               837,734               839,009          
Other liabilities     77,579               80,318               66,158          
Total Liabilities     5,057,457               4,895,514               4,866,537          
Shareholders’ equity     550,490               530,806               425,450          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 5,607,947             $ 5,426,320             $ 5,291,987          
Interest income/Earning assets       5.50 %   $ 72,575       5.29 %   $ 66,910       4.01 %   $ 50,047
Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities       2.40 %     25,072       1.94 %     19,001       0.35 %     3,440
Net interest spread       3.10 %   $ 47,503       3.35 %   $ 47,909       3.66 %   $ 46,607
Interest income/Earning assets       5.50 %     72,575       5.29 %     66,910       4.01 %     50,047
Interest expense/Earning assets       1.90 %     25,072       1.50 %     19,001       0.28 %     3,440
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)       3.60 %   $ 47,503       3.79 %   $ 47,909       3.73 %   $ 46,607

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.
(2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $243 thousand, $270 thousand and $306 thousand, respectively.
(3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.
(4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $(55.9) million, $(58.7) million and $(37.5) million, respectively.


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis
    Six Months Ended,
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    Average
Balance		   Annual
Rate		   Interest
Inc./Exp.		   Average
Balance		   Annual
Rate		   Interest
Inc./Exp.
ASSETS:                        
Securities:                        
Taxable (1) (4)   $ 739,201     1.90 %   $ 7,466     $ 776,683     1.77 %   $ 7,024  
Tax-exempt (1) (2) (4)     31,824     2.63 %     443       37,653     2.94 %     559  
Equity securities (1) (2)     11,664     4.75 %     275       7,894     2.02 %     79  
Total securities (4)     782,689     1.96 %     8,184       822,230     1.83 %     7,662  
Loans receivable:                        
Commercial (2) (3)     1,510,355     6.37 %     47,730       1,390,790     4.68 %     32,254  
Mortgage and loans held for sale (2) (3)     2,682,009     5.63 %     74,821       2,253,517     4.51 %     50,388  
Consumer (3)     124,659     11.49 %     7,104       108,842     10.19 %     5,498  
Total loans receivable (3)     4,317,023     6.06 %     129,655       3,753,149     4.74 %     88,140  
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions     54,435     6.10 %     1,647       399,585     0.43 %     843  
Total earning assets     5,154,147     5.40 %   $ 139,486       4,974,964     3.90 %   $ 96,645  
Noninterest-bearing assets:                        
Cash and due from banks     53,981               49,612          
Premises and equipment     105,574               86,112          
Other assets     248,010               219,560          
Allowance for credit losses     (43,957 )             (38,397 )        
Total non interest-bearing assets     363,608               316,887          
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 5,517,755             $ 5,291,851          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Demand—interest-bearing   $ 912,345     0.55 %   $ 2,484     $ 1,076,240     0.17 %   $ 918  
Savings     2,476,442     2.53 %     31,066       2,447,111     0.18 %     2,163  
Time     520,666     2.61 %     6,727       341,826     1.25 %     2,112  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,909,453     2.08 %     40,277       3,865,177     0.27 %     5,193  
Short-term borrowings     67,930     5.05 %     1,700       0     0.00 %     0  
Finance lease liabilities     361     4.47 %     8       448     4.50 %     10  
Subordinated notes and debentures     104,660     4.02 %     2,088       104,356     3.62 %     1,874  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,082,404     2.18 %   $ 44,073       3,969,981     0.36 %   $ 7,077  
Demand—noninterest-bearing     813,382               822,007          
Other liabilities     78,930               66,110          
Total Liabilities     4,974,716               4,858,098          
Shareholders’ equity     543,039               433,753          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 5,517,755             $ 5,291,851          
Interest income/Earning assets       5.40 %   $ 139,486         3.90 %   $ 96,645  
Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities       2.18 %     44,073         0.36 %     7,077  
Net interest spread       3.22 %   $ 95,413         3.54 %   $ 89,568  
Interest income/Earning assets       5.40 %     139,486         3.90 %     96,645  
Interest expense/Earning assets       1.71 %     44,073         0.29 %     7,077  
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)       3.69 %   $ 95,413         3.61 %   $ 89,568  

(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums.
(2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $514 thousand and $650 thousand, respectively.
(3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees.
(4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was $(57.3) million and $(24.1) million, respectively.


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP):            
Shareholders' equity   $ 549,634     $ 546,427     $ 423,588  
Less: preferred equity     57,785       57,785       57,785  
Common shareholders' equity     491,849       488,642       365,803  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles     43,874       43,874       43,749  
Less: core deposit intangible     320       342       410  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 447,655     $ 444,426     $ 321,644  
             
Total assets   $ 5,663,600     $ 5,583,334     $ 5,299,315  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles     43,874       43,874       43,749  
Less: core deposit intangible     320       342       410  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,619,406     $ 5,539,118     $ 5,255,156  
             

Ending shares outstanding		     20,997,053       21,116,928       16,859,586  
             
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 23.42     $ 23.14     $ 21.70  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)   $ 21.32     $ 21.05     $ 19.08  
             
Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP)     8.68 %     8.75 %     6.90 %
Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.97 %     8.02 %     6.12 %


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of net interest margin:                    
Interest income   $ 72,332     $ 66,640     $ 49,741     $ 138,972     $ 95,995  
Interest expense     25,072       19,001       3,440       44,073       7,077  
Net interest income   $ 47,260     $ 47,639     $ 46,301     $ 94,899     $ 88,918  
                     
Average total earning assets   $ 5,238,471     $ 5,068,689     $ 4,967,597     $ 5,154,147     $ 4,974,964  
                     
Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized)     3.62 %     3.81 %     3.74 %     3.71 %     3.60 %
                     
Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):                    
Interest income   $ 72,332     $ 66,640     $ 49,741     $ 138,972     $ 95,995  
Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)     243       270       306       514       650  
Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)     72,575       66,910       50,047       139,486       96,645  
Interest expense     25,072       19,001       3,440       44,073       7,077  
Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)   $ 47,503     $ 47,909     $ 46,607     $ 95,413     $ 89,568  
                     
Average total earning assets   $ 5,238,471     $ 5,068,689     $ 4,967,597     $ 5,154,147     $ 4,974,964  
Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP)     (55,940 )     (58,664 )     (37,519 )     (57,294 )     (24,101 )
                                         
Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP)   $ 5,294,411     $ 5,127,353     $ 5,005,116     $ 5,211,441     $ 4,999,065  
                     
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized)     3.60 %     3.79 %     3.73 %     3.69 %     3.61 %


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1)                    
Net interest income   $ 47,260     $ 47,639     $ 46,301     $ 94,899     $ 88,918  
Add: Non-interest income     8,293       8,042       8,146       16,335       17,800  
Less: Non-interest expense     35,988       33,990       32,609       69,978       64,501  
PPNR (non-GAAP)   $ 19,565     $ 21,691     $ 21,838     $ 41,256     $ 42,217  
                     
(1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of efficiency ratio:                    
Non-interest expense   $ 35,988     $ 33,990     $ 32,609     $ 69,978     $ 64,501  
                     
Non-interest income   $ 8,293     $ 8,042     $ 8,146     $ 16,335     $ 17,800  
Net interest income     47,260       47,639       46,301       94,899       88,918  
Total revenue   $ 55,553     $ 55,681     $ 54,447     $ 111,234     $ 106,718  
Efficiency ratio     64.78 %     61.04 %     59.89 %     62.91 %     60.44 %
                     
Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP):                    
Non-interest expense   $ 35,988     $ 33,990     $ 32,609     $ 69,978     $ 64,501  
Less: core deposit intangible amortization     23       23       25       45       50  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 35,965     $ 33,967     $ 32,584     $ 69,933     $ 64,451  
                     
Non-interest income   $ 8,293     $ 8,042     $ 8,146     $ 16,335     $ 17,800  
                     
Net interest income   $ 47,260     $ 47,639     $ 46,301     $ 94,899     $ 88,918  
Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP)     1,349       1,318       1,208       2,667       2,535  
Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)     1,906       1,806       1,549       3,713       3,252  
Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)     47,817       48,127       46,642       95,945       89,635  
Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)   $ 56,110     $ 56,169     $ 54,788     $ 112,280     $ 107,435  
                     
Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)     64.10 %     60.47 %     59.47 %     62.28 %     59.99 %


CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                    
Net income   $ 13,827     $ 16,489     $ 15,438     $ 30,316     $ 30,683  
Less: preferred stock dividends     1,075       1,075       1,075       2,150       2,150  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 12,752     $ 15,414     $ 14,363     $ 28,166     $ 28,533  
                     
Average shareholders' equity   $ 550,490     $ 530,806     $ 425,450     $ 543,039     $ 433,753  
Less: average goodwill & intangibles     44,208       44,208       44,175       44,208       44,188  
Less: average preferred equity     57,785       57,785       57,785       57,785       57,785  
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)   $ 448,497     $ 428,813     $ 323,490     $ 441,046     $ 331,780  
                     
Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized)     10.07 %     12.60 %     14.55 %     11.26 %     14.26 %
Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized)     9.29 %     11.78 %     13.54 %     10.46 %     13.27 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized)     11.40 %     14.58 %     17.81 %     12.88 %     17.34 %


    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities (non-GAAP):                    
Non-interest income   $ 8,293     $ 8,042     $ 8,146     $ 16,335     $ 17,800  
Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities     30       22       0       52       651  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,263     $ 8,020     $ 8,146     $ 16,283     $ 17,149   

Contact: Tito L. Lima
Treasurer
(814) 765-9621

