Oceanfirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- RED BANK, N.J., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $26.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $28.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and $26.9 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $53.7 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, as compared to $52.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):

 June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
2023     2023     2022     2023     2022  
Return on average assets 0.80 %   0.82 %   0.92 %   0.81 %   0.88 %
Return on average stockholders’ equity 6.61     6.77     7.31     6.69     6.94  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a) 9.70     10.00     11.08     9.84     10.52  
Return on average tangible common equity (a) 10.21     10.53     11.72     10.37     11.13  
Efficiency ratio 62.28     60.78     59.65     61.53     60.68  
Net interest margin 3.02     3.34     3.29     3.17     3.24  

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”), which are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. ROTCE also excludes preferred stock from stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $27.2 million and $59.9 million, respectively, or $0.46 and $1.01 per diluted share, representing a decrease from $34.6 million and $63.4 million, or $0.59 and $1.08 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $32.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $37.6 million and $83.7 million, respectively, or $0.64 and $1.42 per diluted share, as compared to $47.0 million and $86.7 million, or $0.80 and $1.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $46.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on average assets   0.81 %     1.00 %     1.13 %     0.90 %     1.06 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity   9.84       12.15       13.73       10.98       12.65  
Return on average tangible common equity   10.36       12.80       14.53       11.56       13.38  
Efficiency ratio   61.94       56.49       54.43       59.13       55.89  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 0.59     $ 1.01     $ 1.08  
Core PTPP diluted earnings per share   0.64       0.78       0.80       1.42       1.47  


Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Excess Liquidity: The Company maintained elevated levels of on-balance sheet cash and funding availability, which represented 260% of adjusted uninsured deposits2 at June 30, 2023. Deposits increased $165.2 million during the quarter, which included a shift from non-maturity deposits to time deposits.
  • Asset Quality: Continued strong asset quality as criticized assets, non-performing loans, and loans 30 to 89 days past due as a percent of total loans receivable were 1.18%, 0.23%, and 0.03%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. Net charge-off activity continues to remain at zero percent of total average loans on an annualized basis.
  • Strong Capital: Capital ratios remained above “well-capitalized” levels, including the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital, which increased 19 bps from the prior quarter, to 10.21% at June 30, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per share were $27.37 and $17.723, respectively, both up $0.30 from the prior quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “Our current quarter results were impacted by continued prudent balance sheet measures to increase liquidity, preserve our deposits, and continue supporting our existing banking relationships. We are optimistic that the pace of margin compression is behind us, but the outlook is uncertain should rates and competition remain elevated for longer. Although profitability decreased, our credit quality remains stellar, we grew capital, and remain well positioned to manage through any market uncertainty.” Mr. Maher added, “Our strong balance sheet will serve as a catalyst for our strategic initiatives and investments to improve our operating expenses. These initiatives are anticipated to improve performance as early as the fourth quarter and should enhance returns in future periods.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 106th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 18, 2023 to common stockholders of record on August 7, 2023. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on August 15, 2023 to preferred stockholders of record on July 31, 2023.

Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP or Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net branch consolidation (benefit) expense, net loss (gain) on equity investments, net loss on sale of investments, and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (benefit). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

2 For additional information, refer to Earnings Release Supplement furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023.

3 Tangible book value per common share (also referred to as “tangible common equity per common share”) and tangible common equity to tangible assets, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

The current quarter results were impacted by the following matters. Net interest income and cost of funds were adversely impacted by shifts to higher cost time deposits, repricing of government deposits, and maintaining excess liquidity on balance sheet, which outpaced the increase in interest-earning assets, driving an increase in deposit betas to 29%4. Total operating expenses included $580,000 of real estate charges on assets held for sale and $400,000 of talent acquisition retainers, which are not expected to reoccur.

4 Deposit beta measures the change in the interest rates paid for interest-bearing deposit accounts versus the change in the federal funds target rate. Represents the deposit beta for total deposits (interest-bearing and non-interest bearing) for the current rate cycle (since December 31, 2021).

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Net interest income increased to $92.1 million, from $90.8 million, reflecting a net impact of higher interest rates and to a lesser extent, an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.02% from 3.29%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.17% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.97% from 3.12%. Net interest margin decreased primarily due to the increase in cost of funds outpacing that of average interest earning assets in the current interest rate environment.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.17 billion for the three months, primarily driven by organic commercial loan growth, which increased $634.2 million. The average yield for interest-earning assets increased to 4.91% from 3.60%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.41%, from 0.42% due to higher cost of deposits noted above and higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.52% from 0.18%.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Net interest income increased to $190.9 million, from $175.0 million, reflecting a net impact of higher interest rates and to a lesser extent, an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.17% from 3.24%. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.15% for the respective six months, net interest margin increased to 3.13% from 3.09%.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.22 billion. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.10% from 0.39%. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.21% from 0.17%.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

Net interest income decreased by $6.7 million, reflecting a decrease in net interest margin to 3.02%, from 3.34%, as the increase in cost of funds outpaced the increase of average interest earning assets. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.05% and 0.04% for the respective three months, net interest margin decreased to 2.97%, from 3.30%. The compression in net interest margin was primarily attributable to higher cost of deposits noted above, a mix-shift to higher cost time deposits, and the impact of excess on-balance sheet liquidity built in the prior quarter.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $240.0 million, primarily due to maintaining excess liquidity during the quarter and, to a lesser extent, commercial loan growth. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 4.91%, from 4.68%. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.41%, from 1.76%, and the total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) increased to 1.52% from 0.88%, primarily due to higher cost of deposits and a mix-shift to higher cost time deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, as compared to $1.3 million and $3.1 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $3.0 million in the prior linked quarter. The provision for credit losses for the current quarter reflected an increase to the allowance for loan credit losses, primarily related to commercial real estate, which was driven by sustained macroeconomic headwinds.

Net loan charge-offs were $123,000 and $76,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $9,000 and net loan recoveries were $83,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $47,000 in the prior linked quarter. Refer to “Asset Quality” section for further discussion.

Non-interest Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Other income increased to $8.9 million, as compared to $7.5 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $559,000 and $8.1 million, for the respective quarters, primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $6.1 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income of $2.3 million and fees and service charges of $2.0 million, which were adversely impacted by the current interest rate environment resulting in lower swap volume and mortgage activity. Bankcard services revenue decreased $1.8 million due to the Durbin amendment, which became effective for the Company on July 1, 2022.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Other income decreased to $11.0 million, as compared to $16.4 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $8.1 million and $10.9 million, for the respective periods, primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments. The current year’s non-core operations also included $5.3 million of losses related to the sale of investments in the first quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased $8.2 million. The primary drivers were decreases in commercial loan swap income on lower volume of $4.4 million, bankcard services revenue of $3.4 million, and income from bank owned life insurance of $1.1 million on lower claims.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

Other income in the prior linked quarter included non-core operations of $7.5 million primarily related to net losses on preferred stock equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $84,000.

Non-interest Expense

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $62.9 million, as compared to $58.7 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by $742,000 of non-core operations in the prior year period.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $5.0 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $2.6 million related to the ongoing investments to improve profitability and operational efficiencies, and compensation and benefits expense of $1.1 million primarily related to inflation, annual merit-related compensation increases and higher medical costs. The current quarter also included increases to federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $677,000 due to new assessment rates that went into effect on January 1, 2023, and real estate charges on assets held for sale of $580,000.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 vs. June 30, 2022

Operating expenses increased to $124.2 million, as compared to $116.2 million. Operating expenses for the periods were adversely impacted by $92,000 and $3.1 million of non-core operations, respectively.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $11.1 million. This was due to increases in professional fees of $4.4 million and compensation and benefits expense of $4.3 million. The drivers of expenses for the three months ended were also the drivers for the six months ended. Additionally, other operating expenses included higher expenses of $580,000 and $427,000 related to real estate charges on assets held for sale and title search fees, respectively.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023

Excluding non-core operations of $92,000 in the prior linked quarter, operating expenses increased $1.7 million primarily due to increases in other operating expense of $898,000, related to real estate charges of $580,000, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $716,000, primarily due to the one-time recovery of $661,000 for historical overpayments which was recognized in the prior linked quarter.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million and $17.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $8.9 million and $16.9 million for the same prior year periods, and $8.7 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.4% and 24.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to 23.3% and 23.4% for the same prior year periods, and 23.7% for the prior linked quarter.

Financial Condition

June 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

Total assets increased by $435.0 million to $13.54 billion, from $13.10 billion, due to higher cash and due from banks and loans. Cash and due from banks increased $289.8 million to $457.7 million, from $167.9 million as the Company maintained excess liquidity on balance sheet. Total loans increased by $165.6 million to $10.08 billion, from $9.92 billion, due to loan originations.

Total liabilities increased by $394.2 million to $11.91 billion, from $11.52 billion. Deposits increased by $483.1 million to $10.16 billion, from $9.68 billion. Time deposits increased to $2.77 billion from $1.54 billion, or 27.2% and 15.9% of total deposits, respectively. Brokered time deposits increased $547.9 million and retail time deposits increased $674.9 million. The loans-to-deposit ratio was 99.3%, as compared to 102.50%. FHLB advances decreased by $119.5 million to $1.09 billion, from $1.21 billion.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.63 billion, as compared to $1.59 billion, reflecting net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and a net increase in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax, which decreased accumulated other comprehensive loss by $5.6 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. There were 2,934,438 shares available for repurchase at June 30, 2023 under the existing repurchase program. Stockholders’ equity per common share5 increased to $27.37, as compared to $26.81. Tangible common equity per common share3 increased to $17.72, as compared to $17.08.

5 Also referred to as “book value per common share.”

Asset Quality

June 30, 2023 vs. December 31, 2022

The Company's asset quality remained strong, as evidenced by the following credit metrics. The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $22.8 million from $23.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 271.51%, as compared to 244.25%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $3.1 million, from $14.1 million, partly due to the number of days in each period. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.61% of total loans, as compared to 0.57%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion on the allowance.

The Company’s asset quality excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans were as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $19.6 million, from $19.3 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 315.47%, as compared to 294.10%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $1.2 million, from $10.5 million, partly due to the number of days in each period. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $71.5 million, or 0.71% of total loans, as compared to $68.2 million, or 0.69% of total loans.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 845952. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, access code 307056, from one hour after the end of the call until August 18, 2023. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.5 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   June 30,
      2023     2023     2022     2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 457,747   $ 496,193   $ 167,946   $ 189,019
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     452,016     452,195     457,648     507,276
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $964 at June 30, 2023, $1,043 at March 31, 2023, $1,128 at December 31, 2022, and $1,293 at June 30, 2022 (estimated fair value of $1,109,756 at June 30, 2023, $1,149,673 at March 31, 2023, $1,110,041 at December 31, 2022 and $987,532 at June 30, 2022)     1,222,507     1,245,424     1,221,138     1,068,034
Equity investments     96,452     101,007     102,037     75,269
Restricted equity investments, at cost     105,305     115,750     109,278     76,047
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $61,791 at June 30, 2023, $60,195 at March 31, 2023, $56,824 at December 31, 2022 and $52,061 at June 30, 2022     10,030,106     9,986,949     9,868,718     9,380,688
Loans held-for-sale     4,200     1,885     690    
Interest and dividends receivable     47,933     47,342     44,704     34,184
Premises and equipment, net     124,139     126,019     126,705     128,118
Bank owned life insurance     263,836     262,654     261,603     260,230
Assets held for sale     3,608     2,719     2,719     4,263
Goodwill     506,146     506,146     506,146     506,146
Core deposit intangible     11,476     12,470     13,497     15,827
Other assets     213,432     198,422     221,067     193,552
Total assets   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,555,175   $ 13,103,896   $ 12,438,653
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Deposits   $ 10,158,337   $ 9,993,095   $ 9,675,206   $ 9,831,484
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,091,666     1,346,566     1,211,166     488,750
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers     74,452     70,938     69,097     105,495
Other borrowings     195,925     195,663     195,403     194,654
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance     27,839     31,198     21,405     23,640
Other liabilities     364,401     307,344     346,155     273,198
Total liabilities     11,912,620     11,944,804     11,518,432     10,917,221
Stockholders’ equity:                
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity     1,625,435     1,609,553     1,584,662     1,520,488
Non-controlling interest     848     818     802     944
Total stockholders’ equity     1,626,283     1,610,371     1,585,464     1,521,432
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 13,538,903   $ 13,555,175   $ 13,103,896   $ 12,438,653


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    For the Three Months Ended,   For the Six Months Ended,
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
    |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|   |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:                    
Loans   $ 129,104     $ 121,720     $ 90,731     $ 250,824     $ 173,199  
Debt securities     14,320       14,286       7,473       28,606       14,977  
Equity investments and other     6,672       3,028       1,212       9,700       2,223  
Total interest income     150,096       139,034       99,416       289,130       190,399  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     37,934       21,330       4,317       59,264       8,358  
Borrowed funds     20,053       18,902       4,302       38,955       7,017  
Total interest expense     57,987       40,232       8,619       98,219       15,375  
Net interest income     92,109       98,802       90,797       190,911       175,024  
Provision for credit losses     1,229       3,013       1,254       4,242       3,105  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     90,880       95,789       89,543       186,669       171,919  
Other income:                    
Bankcard services revenue     1,544       1,330       3,310       2,874       6,273  
Trust and asset management revenue     645       612       658       1,257       1,267  
Fees and service charges     5,602       5,159       7,646       10,761       10,706  
Net gain on sales of loans     33       20       3       53       180  
Net loss on equity investments     (559 )     (6,801 )     (8,078 )     (7,360 )     (10,864 )
Net gain from other real estate operations                 50             48  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,182       1,281       1,422       2,463       3,525  
Commercial loan swap income           701       2,294       701       5,075  
Other     481       (229 )     236       252       183  
Total other income     8,928       2,073       7,541       11,001       16,393  
Operating expenses:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     34,222       33,920       33,153       68,142       63,848  
Occupancy     5,265       5,239       4,758       10,504       10,502  
Equipment     1,101       1,205       1,336       2,306       2,706  
Marketing     961       982       971       1,943       1,587  
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments     2,465       1,749       1,788       4,214       3,678  
Data processing     6,165       6,154       6,170       12,319       11,906  
Check card processing     1,214       1,281       1,515       2,495       2,497  
Professional fees     5,083       5,098       2,472       10,181       5,794  
Amortization of core deposit intangible     994       1,027       1,178       2,021       2,388  
Branch consolidation expense, net           70       546       70       948  
Merger related expenses           22       196       22       2,161  
Other operating expense     5,460       4,562       4,578       10,022       8,141  
Total operating expenses     62,930       61,309       58,661       124,239       116,156  
Income before provision for income taxes     36,878       36,553       38,423       73,431       72,156  
Provision for income taxes     8,996       8,654       8,940       17,650       16,914  
Net income     27,882       27,899       29,483       55,781       55,242  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     85       16       522       101       522  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.     27,797       27,883       28,961       55,680       54,720  
Dividends on preferred shares     1,004       1,004       1,004       2,008       2,008  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 27,957     $ 53,672     $ 52,712  
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.46     $ 0.48     $ 0.91     $ 0.90  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.46     $ 0.47     $ 0.91     $ 0.89  
Average basic shares outstanding     59,147       58,774       58,894       58,988       58,823  
Average diluted shares outstanding     59,153       58,918       58,995       59,038       58,975  


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE     At
      June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
        2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Commercial:                      
Commercial real estate - investor     $ 5,319,686     $ 5,296,661     $ 5,171,952     $ 5,007,637     $ 4,808,965  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied     981,618       986,366       997,367       983,784       1,020,873  
Commercial and industrial       620,284       622,201       622,372       652,620       584,464  
Total commercial       6,921,588       6,905,228       6,791,691       6,644,041       6,414,302  
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate       2,906,556       2,881,811       2,861,991       2,813,209       2,758,269  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")     255,486       252,773       264,372       261,510       252,314  
Total consumer       3,162,042       3,134,584       3,126,363       3,074,719       3,010,583  
Total loans       10,083,630       10,039,812       9,918,054       9,718,760       9,424,885  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net     8,267       7,332       7,488       7,249       7,864  
Allowance for loan credit losses       (61,791 )     (60,195 )     (56,824 )     (53,521 )     (52,061 )
Loans receivable, net     $ 10,030,106     $ 9,986,949     $ 9,868,718     $ 9,672,488     $ 9,380,688  
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 50,820     $ 50,421     $ 51,736     $ 53,869     $ 56,045  
  At June 30, 2023 Average Yield                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial 7.71 %   $ 39,164     $ 236,550     $ 114,232     $ 339,487     $ 273,843  
Residential real estate 6.82       58,022       61,258       36,958       80,591       104,920  
Other consumer 7.51       18,621       20,589       14,890       19,395       6,278  
Total 7.23 %   $ 115,807     $ 318,397     $ 166,080     $ 439,473     $ 385,041  


  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023     2023       2022       2022       2022  
  Average Yield                    
Loan originations:                      
Commercial 7.60 %   $ 197,732     $ 200,504     $ 539,949     $ 356,726     $ 645,863  
Residential real estate 6.40       100,542       65,580       101,530 (2)     129,808       173,365  
Other consumer 7.21       22,487       15,927       42,624       57,254       16,253  
Total 7.20 %   $ 320,761     $ 282,011     $ 684,103     $ 543,788     $ 835,481  
Loans sold     $ 18,664     $ 3,861     $ 2,340     $ 9,425   (3) $  


(1)  Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2)  Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.
(3)  Excludes the sale of a small business administration loan of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.   

  

DEPOSITS At
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Type of Account                  
Non-interest-bearing $ 1,854,136   $ 1,984,197   $ 2,101,308   $ 2,325,547   $ 2,312,126
Interest-bearing checking   3,537,834     3,697,223     3,829,683     3,909,864     3,696,067
Money market   770,440     615,993     714,386     749,229     716,782
Savings   1,229,897     1,308,715     1,487,809     1,570,472     1,606,534
Time deposits   2,766,030     2,386,967     1,542,020     1,404,357     1,499,975
Total deposits $ 10,158,337   $ 9,993,095   $ 9,675,206   $ 9,959,469   $ 9,831,484


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
 
ASSET QUALITY

 June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Non-performing loans:                  
Commercial real estate - investor $ 13,000     $ 13,643     $ 10,483     $ 9,866     $ 2,609  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   565       251       4,025       1,976       8,233  
Commercial and industrial   199       162       331       321       364  
Residential real estate   6,174       5,650       5,969       5,958       5,846  
Other consumer   2,820       2,731       2,457       3,377       3,701  
Total non-performing loans $ 22,758     $ 22,437     $ 23,265     $ 21,498     $ 20,753  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 3,136     $ 11,232     $ 14,148     $ 11,846     $ 9,558  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)                  
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 6,882     $ 6,556     $ 6,361     $ 10,047     $ 10,493  
Performing   7,516       7,619       7,530       6,065       6,946  
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) $ 14,398     $ 14,175     $ 13,891     $ 16,112     $ 17,439  
Allowance for loan credit losses $ 61,791     $ 60,195     $ 56,824     $ 53,521     $ 52,061  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2)   0.61 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     0.55 %     0.55 %
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (2)   271.51       268.28       244.25       248.96       250.86  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.23       0.22       0.23       0.22       0.22  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.17       0.17       0.18       0.17       0.17  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                  
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses $ 18,872     $ 20,513     $ 27,129     $ 29,249     $ 35,227  
Non-performing PCD loans   3,171       3,929       3,944       3,043       3,529  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days   1,976       2,248       3,657       1,434       1,381  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)   755       758       765       715       997  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans (3)                  
Non-performing loans   19,587       18,508       19,321       18,455       17,224  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)   1,160       8,984       10,491       10,412       8,177  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)   13,643       13,417       13,126       15,397       16,442  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (2)   315.47 %     325.24 %     294.10 %     290.01 %     302.26 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable   0.19       0.18       0.19       0.19       0.18  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.14       0.14       0.15       0.15       0.14  


(1) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.
(2) Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $9.8 million, $10.5 million, $11.4 million, $13.6 million and $15.5 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(3) All balances and ratios exclude PCD loans.


NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                  
Loan charge-offs $ (206 )   $ (10 )   $ (138 )   $ (5 )   $ (287 )
Recoveries on loans   83       57       143       257       278  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)   %   NM*   NM*   NM*     %
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                  
Commercial $ (117 )   $     $ (46 )   $ 117     $ 154  
Residential real estate   9       8       9       44       (47 )
Other consumer   (15 )     39       42       91       (116 )
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (123 )   $ 47     $ 5     $ 252     $ (9 )

* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 308,238     $ 4,283   5.57 %   $ 129,740     $ 938   2.93 %   $ 67,440     $ 100   0.59 %
Securities (2)   1,931,032       16,709   3.47       1,955,399       16,376   3.40       1,811,869       8,585   1.90  
Loans receivable, net (3)                                  
Commercial   6,912,698       99,350   5.76       6,840,006       92,780   5.50       6,278,465       65,390   4.18  
Residential real estate   2,895,629       25,936   3.58       2,872,049       25,161   3.50       2,718,787       22,742   3.35  
Other consumer   255,785       3,818   5.99       263,404       3,779   5.82       251,014       2,599   4.15  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (53,327 )             (50,554 )             (43,683 )        
Loans receivable, net   10,010,785       129,104   5.17       9,924,905       121,720   4.96       9,204,583       90,731   3.95  
Total interest-earning assets   12,250,055       150,096   4.91       12,010,044       139,034   4.68       11,083,892       99,416   3.60  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,217,666               1,234,549               1,168,093          
Total assets $ 13,467,721             $ 13,244,593             $ 12,251,985          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,718,289       11,964   1.29 %   $ 3,863,338       6,269   0.66 %   $ 4,020,474       1,612   0.16 %
Money market   694,311       3,678   2.12       705,631       1,759   1.01       739,647       279   0.15  
Savings   1,248,312       389   0.12       1,369,118       334   0.10       1,639,568       161   0.04  
Time deposits   2,458,872       21,903   3.57       1,826,662       12,968   2.88       937,387       2,265   0.97  
Total   8,119,784       37,934   1.87       7,764,749       21,330   1.11       7,337,076       4,317   0.24  
FHLB Advances   1,246,914       15,406   4.96       1,222,791       14,614   4.85       538,754       1,647   1.23  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   71,752       192   1.07       71,898       90   0.51       103,929       41   0.16  
Other borrowings   195,754       4,455   9.13       212,159       4,198   8.02       194,481       2,614   5.39  
Total borrowings   1,514,420       20,053   5.31       1,506,848       18,902   5.09       837,164       4,302   2.06  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,634,204       57,987   2.41       9,271,597       40,232   1.76       8,174,240       8,619   0.42  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,873,226               2,028,507               2,328,124          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   333,598               334,812               214,900          
Total liabilities   11,841,028               11,634,916               10,717,264          
Stockholders’ equity   1,626,693               1,609,677               1,534,721          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,467,721             $ 13,244,593             $ 12,251,985          
Net interest income     $ 92,109           $ 98,802           $ 90,797    
Net interest rate spread (4)         2.50 %           2.92 %           3.18 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.02 %           3.34 %           3.29 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         1.52 %           0.88 %           0.18 %


 

  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 219,482     $ 5,221   4.80 %   $ 78,074     $ 136   0.35 %
Securities (2)   1,943,148       33,085   3.43       1,829,065       17,064   1.88  
Loans receivable, net (3)                      
Commercial   6,876,553       192,130   5.63       6,157,060       123,745   4.05  
Residential real estate   2,883,904       51,097   3.54       2,631,208       44,081   3.35  
Other consumer   259,573       7,597   5.90       254,002       5,373   4.27  
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees   (51,948 )             (42,080 )        
Loans receivable, net   9,968,082       250,824   5.07       9,000,190       173,199   3.87  
Total interest-earning assets   12,130,712       289,130   4.80       10,907,329       190,399   3.51  
Non-interest-earning assets   1,226,061               1,191,453          
Total assets $ 13,356,773             $ 12,098,782          
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing checking $ 3,790,413       18,234   0.97 %   $ 4,197,935       3,762   0.18 %
Money market   699,940       5,437   1.57       763,721       596   0.16  
Savings   1,308,381       723   0.11       1,624,575       286   0.04  
Time deposits   2,144,514       34,870   3.28       853,017       3,714   0.88  
Total   7,943,248       59,264   1.50       7,439,248       8,358   0.23  
FHLB Advances   1,234,919       29,824   4.87       285,501       1,682   1.19  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   71,825       282   0.79       110,738       83   0.15  
Other borrowings   203,911       8,849   8.75       211,407       5,252   5.01  
Total borrowings   1,510,655       38,955   5.20       607,646       7,017   2.33  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,453,903       98,219   2.10       8,046,894       15,375   0.39  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   1,950,437               2,364,757          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   334,201               155,832          
Total liabilities   11,738,541               10,567,483          
Stockholders’ equity   1,618,232               1,531,299          
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,356,773             $ 12,098,782          
Net interest income     $ 190,911           $ 175,024    
Net interest rate spread (4)         2.70 %           3.12 %
Net interest margin (5)         3.17 %           3.24 %
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)         1.21 %           0.17 %







(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. 


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Selected Financial Condition Data:                    
Total assets   $ 13,538,903     $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653  
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     452,016       452,195       457,648       470,300       507,276  
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses     1,222,507       1,245,424       1,221,138       1,027,712       1,068,034  
Equity investments     96,452       101,007       102,037       81,722       75,269  
Restricted equity investments, at cost     105,305       115,750       109,278       77,556       76,047  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses     10,030,106       9,986,949       9,868,718       9,672,488       9,380,688  
Deposits     10,158,337       9,993,095       9,675,206       9,959,469       9,831,484  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     1,091,666       1,346,566       1,211,166       514,200       488,750  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings     270,377       266,601       264,500       291,203       300,149  
Total stockholders’ equity     1,626,283       1,610,371       1,585,464       1,540,216       1,521,432  


    For the Three Months Ended,
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022     2022       2022  
Selected Operating Data:                    
Interest income   $ 150,096     $ 139,034     $ 130,277   $ 110,499     $ 99,416  
Interest expense     57,987       40,232       23,789     14,534       8,619  
Net interest income     92,109       98,802       106,488     95,965       90,797  
Provision for credit losses     1,229       3,013       3,647     1,016       1,254  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     90,880       95,789       102,841     94,949       89,543  
Other income (excluding activity related to debt and equity investments)     9,487       9,571       10,364     11,788       15,619  
Net (loss) gain on equity investments     (559 )     (2,193 )     17,187     3,362       (8,078 )
Net loss on sale of investments           (5,305 )                
Operating expenses (excluding merger related and branch consolidation expense (benefit), net)     62,930       61,217       59,341     59,045       57,919  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net           70       111     (346 )     546  
Merger related expenses           22       276     298       196  
Income before provision for income taxes     36,878       36,553       70,664     51,102       38,423  
Provision for income taxes     8,996       8,654       17,353     12,298       8,940  
Net income     27,882       27,899       53,311     38,804       29,483  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest     85       16       39     193       522  
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.   $ 27,797     $ 27,883     $ 53,272   $ 38,611     $ 28,961  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268   $ 37,607     $ 27,957  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.46     $ 0.89   $ 0.64     $ 0.47  
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income   $ 1,152     $ 1,237     $ 2,278   $ 2,004     $ 2,196  


 

    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):                    
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets (3)   0.80 %   0.82 %   1.62 %   1.19 %   0.92 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.83     0.86     1.68     1.24     0.96  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   6.61     6.77     13.25     9.68     7.31  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   9.70     10.00     19.85     14.62     11.08  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   10.21     10.53     20.97     15.47     11.72  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   12.01     11.88     12.10     12.14     12.23  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4)   8.51     8.37     8.47     8.38     8.39  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)   8.09     7.95     8.03     7.92     7.92  
Net interest rate spread   2.50     2.92     3.37     3.19     3.18  
Net interest margin   3.02     3.34     3.64     3.36     3.29  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.87     1.88     1.85     1.87     1.92  
Efficiency ratio (5)   62.28     60.78     44.56     53.10     59.65  
Loans-to-deposits   99.30     100.50     102.50     97.60     95.90  


    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022  
Performance Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets (3)   0.81 %   0.88 %
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)   0.84     0.92  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)   6.69     6.94  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)   9.84     10.52  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)   10.37     11.13  
Net interest rate spread   2.70     3.12  
Net interest margin   3.17     3.24  
Operating expenses to average assets   1.88     1.94  
Efficiency ratio (5)   61.53     60.68  


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)   $ 339,890     $ 333,436     $ 324,066     $ 273,815     $ 279,222  
Nest Egg AUA/M     397,927       400,227       403,538       402,256       398,344  
Total AUA/M     737,817       733,663       727,604       676,071       677,566  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.17  
Stockholders' equity per common share at end of period     27.37       27.07       26.81       26.04       25.73  
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (4)     17.72       17.42       17.08       16.30       15.96  
Common shares outstanding at end of period     59,420,859       59,486,086       59,144,128       59,138,507       59,130,236  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period     57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370       57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities:     38       38       38       38       38  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total securities   $ 1,931,032     $ 1,955,399     $ 1,764,764     $ 1,748,687     $ 1,811,869  
Loans receivable, net     10,010,785       9,924,905       9,771,104       9,512,447       9,204,583  
Total interest-earning assets     12,250,055       12,010,044       11,605,891       11,326,782       11,083,892  
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible     518,265       519,282       520,400       521,566       522,666  
Total assets     13,467,721       13,244,593       12,834,411       12,517,955       12,251,985  
Time deposits     2,458,872       1,826,662       1,486,410       1,467,297       937,387  
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     9,993,010       9,793,256       9,975,509       10,066,342       9,665,200  
Total borrowings     1,514,420       1,506,848       915,565       643,294       837,164  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,634,204       9,271,597       8,669,190       8,380,936       8,174,240  
Non-interest bearing deposits     1,873,226       2,028,507       2,221,884       2,328,700       2,328,124  
Stockholders' equity     1,626,693       1,609,677       1,564,856       1,541,755       1,534,721  
Tangible stockholders’ equity (4)     1,108,428       1,090,395       1,044,456       1,020,189       1,012,055  
                     
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
Total securities     3.47 %     3.40 %     2.83 %     2.27 %     1.90 %
Loans receivable, net     5.17       4.96       4.76       4.18       3.95  
Total interest-earning assets     4.91       4.68       4.46       3.88       3.60  
Time deposits     3.57       2.88       1.95       1.53       0.97  
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)     1.52       0.88       0.53       0.36       0.18  
Total borrowed funds     5.31       5.09       4.49       3.27       2.06  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2.41       1.76       1.09       0.69       0.42  
Net interest spread     2.50       2.92       3.37       3.19       3.18  
Net interest margin     3.02       3.34       3.64       3.36       3.29  

 

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 26,793     $ 26,879     $ 52,268     $ 37,607     $ 27,957  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                    
Net loss (gain) on equity investments(1)     559       2,193       (17,187 )     (3,362 )     8,078  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)           5,305                    
Merger related expenses           22       276       298       196  
Branch consolidation expense (benefit), net           70       111       (346 )     546  
Income tax (benefit) expense on items     (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060       824       (2,132 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,190     $ 32,672     $ 39,528     $ 35,021     $ 34,645  
Income tax expense   $ 8,996     $ 8,654     $ 17,353     $ 12,298     $ 8,940  
Provision for credit losses     1,229       3,013       3,647       1,016       1,254  
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items     (162 )     (1,797 )     4,060       824       (2,132 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 37,577     $ 46,136     $ 56,468     $ 47,511     $ 46,971  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 0.67     $ 0.60     $ 0.59  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.64     $ 0.78     $ 0.96     $ 0.81     $ 0.80  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets     0.81 %     1.00 %     1.22 %     1.11 %     1.13 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     9.84       12.15       15.01       13.62       13.73  
Return on average tangible common equity     10.36       12.80       15.86       14.40       14.53  
Efficiency ratio     61.94       56.49       50.78       54.80       54.43  

 

(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.


    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)   $ 53,672     $ 52,712  
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:        
Merger related expenses     22       2,161  
Branch consolidation expense, net     70       948  
Net loss on equity investments(1)     2,752       10,864  
Net loss on sale of investments(1)     5,305        
Income tax benefit on items     (1,959 )     (3,273 )
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 59,862     $ 63,412  
Income tax expense   $ 17,650     $ 16,914  
Credit loss provision     4,242       3,105  
Less: income tax benefit on non-core items     (1,959 )     (3,273 )
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)   $ 83,713     $ 86,704  
Core diluted earnings per share   $ 1.01     $ 1.08  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share   $ 1.42     $ 1.47  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets     0.90 %     1.06 %
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity     10.98       12.65  
Return on average tangible common equity     11.56       13.38  
Efficiency ratio     59.13       55.89  


(1) The sale of specific positions in two financial institutions impacted both equity investments and debt securities for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On the Consolidated Statements of Income, the losses on sale of equity investments and debt securities are reported within net gain (loss) on equity investments ($4.6 million) and other ($697,000), respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.


    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2022       2022  
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,626,283     $ 1,610,371     $ 1,585,464     $ 1,540,216     $ 1,521,432  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     11,476       12,470       13,497       14,656       15,827  
Tangible stockholders' equity     1,108,661       1,091,755       1,065,821       1,019,414       999,459  
Less:                    
Preferred stock     55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527       55,527  
Tangible common equity   $ 1,053,134     $ 1,036,228     $ 1,010,294     $ 963,887     $ 943,932  
                     
Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,538,903     $ 13,555,175     $ 13,103,896     $ 12,683,453     $ 12,438,653  
Less:                    
Goodwill     506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146       506,146  
Core deposit intangible     11,476       12,470       13,497       14,656       15,827  
Tangible assets   $ 13,021,281     $ 13,036,559     $ 12,584,253     $ 12,162,651     $ 11,916,680  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets     8.51 %     8.37 %     8.47 %     8.38 %     8.39 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.09 %     7.95 %     8.03 %     7.92 %     7.92 %


Company Contact:                                                                                     

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com


