“No more wars if women ruled the world” Ukraine’s Alona Lebedieva tells European Parliament

Alona Lebedieva speaking at the European Parliament.

Russia’s decision to halt agreement allowing grain to flow from Ukraine to African countries where hunger is a growing threat condemned in European Parliament.

I express my appreciation & admiration for the strength of the Sudanese people, especially women, who despite harassment, violence & threats to life, unite for the sole purpose of helping & protecting” — Alona Lebedieva

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian industrialist Alona Lebedieva, addressing a conference in the European Parliament in Brussels this week, told delegates “Every day brings tons of disturbing news. On Monday, Russia announced its withdrawal from the agreement of Ukrainian grain, including to Africa. Hunger is a terrible weapon.”She said, “Many nations will suffer from this action by Russia.”EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, has called the move “unjustified."UK Ambassador Neil Holland told the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) that "by leaving the Initiative, Russia is harming global food security, restricting supplies, and making food less affordable. Because of Russia’s decision, up to 24 million tonnes of food will not now reach global markets over the next year. This will particularly impact the world’s poorest."“This is something very serious that will create a lot of troubles for many people around the world,”Under the deal, which was brokered in July 2022 by Turkey and the UN, Ukraine was able to supply world markets with over 32 million tonnes of food products. It will now need to find alternative routes for its exports. The EU is currently working on a plan to transport grain across Ukraine's border with Poland to then be taken on to ports on the Baltic Sea, or by rail and barge to the Romanian port of Constanta.The debate considered possible comparisons between current events in both Ukraine and war-torn Sudan.Ms. Lebedieva said, “Some 2.5 million of Sudan’s people are at risk of starvation while some 24.7m people need humanitarian aid and protection. It is almost half of Sudan’s population.“The general secretary of the UN said he is appalled by large-scale rapes in Sudan. He is particularly concerned about the deepening ethnic aspect of the confrontation, as well as spike in sexual violence across the country.She said, “I wish to express my personal appreciation and admiration for the strength of the Sudanese people, especially women, who despite of all harassment, violence and even the threats to life, unite for the sole purpose of helping and protecting.“Some 49 peace humanitarian initiatives, as well as civil society organizations have formed a Peace for Sudan Platform. These women provide invaluable assistance in humanitarian, psychological and other issues.“War has led to strong coordination between women’s groups and strong solidarity.“When speaking about the role of Sudanese women I am filled with pride. Sudanese and Ukrainian women are united in the desire to help, to protect, to cure, to overcome crisis and to stop war. Every woman has incredible potential and united we are, women, able to defeat everyone and everything.“I strongly believe that if women ruled the world, there would be no more wars.”Alone Lebedieva’s company, AURUM Group, is a leading Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group with more than 1,500 employees.She is also a Member of the supervisory board of a Corporate Investment Fund Start-up and a graduate of the Kyiv Institute of International Relations.She is a strong advocate for change in both the political arena and in the workplace.The conference was hosted by Italian Member of the European Parliament Fulvio Martusciello , of the European Peoples' Party (EPP), the largest political group in the Parliament, and was moderated by Manel Msalmi, adviser to the EPP Group and President of the European Association for The Defense of Minorities.Other speakers were: Willy Fautre, director of Human Rights Without Frontiers ; Iman Hosain Youth Rights Coordinator at Sudan International Human Rights Organisation; Abdo Alnasir Solum, Director of African Human Rights Centre Sweden; Yosra Ali, Head of Sudan International Human Rights Organisation; Ibrahahim Mukhayer, Online Medical Consultant; Christine Mirre, CAP Conscience et Libertés; and Thierry Valle, CAP Conscience et Libertés.

Fostering Peace & Security in Sudan: "No more wars if women ruled the world" - says Alona Lebedieva