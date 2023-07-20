Triumph Financial Releases Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) has released its second quarter 2023 financial results. The 2Q 2023 financial results and shareholder letter are available on the Company’s website at tfin.com through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The live video conference option may be accessed directly through this link, https://triumph-financial-inc-earnings-q2fy23.open-exchange.net/, or via the Company's website at tfin.com through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. Alternatively, a live conference call option is available by dialing 1-800-590-8290 (International: +1-240-690-8800) requesting to be joined to conference ID “Triumph” at the operator prompt. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location, referenced above, on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tfin.com
214-365-6930


