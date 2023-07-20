Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Pen White to Take New Executive Management Role

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced that Pendleton P. White, Jr., its Co-Founder, has transitioned from his executive role as President and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. White will remain on the Company’s board of directors and advise Plymouth on its overall corporate strategy and acquisition activities.



Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “Pen and I have known each other for over 20 years, and we have worked hard to build this company from the ground up into the industrial platform it is today with a deep, experienced team and a strong-performing portfolio. I am pleased Pen will remain on the board of directors to help guide us in our continued growth as well as an ongoing resource to advise on new investments.”

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

