Secretary Cardona Congratulates 2023 President’s Education Awards Program Recipients

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today congratulated the 2023 President’s Education Awards Program (PEAP) recipients, recognizing hundreds of thousands of elementary, middle, and high school graduates from public and private schools across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Outlying Areas, and American military bases abroad on their educational accomplishments.

From the opening of the program in March through close-out in the month of June, there have been more than 92,000 unique downloads of 2023 PEAP materials, including Excellence and Achievement certificates and letters from the President and the Secretary.



“On behalf of President Biden and everyone at the U.S. Department of Education, I want to congratulate and celebrate the talented and hardworking students who have earned the 2023 President’s Education Award,” Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This year’s awardees have shined academically, demonstrated determination and excellence, and inspired their educators, peers, and families with their strength of character. These remarkable young people are our nation’s future leaders, innovators, artists, and scholars, and their achievements bring all of us in the Biden-Harris administration tremendous hope and pride.”



PEAP was founded in 1983. Every year since then, the program has provided schools with the opportunity to recognize graduating students who meet high standards of academic excellence and those who have given their best effort, often overcoming obstacles to their learning.

Each year, eligible graduating K-12 students are selected by their school principals for recognition in one of two categories: