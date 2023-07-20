White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Names 2023 HBCU Scholars

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities announces its ninth cohort of HBCU Scholars, recognizing 102 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students from 29 different states and countries for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, civic engagement and much more. The 2023 HBCU scholars are the largest cohort since the inception of this recognition program in 2014 and represent a record number of institutions, with the HBCU participation rate now over 70 percent.

“Our 2023 HBCU Scholars are talented students who embody the culture of excellence and inclusion championed by our nation ’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education and everyone across the Biden-Harris Administration, I congratulate each of our 2023 HBCU scholars on this prestigious recognition and thank them for their commitment to serving their communities. I’m thrilled to see the HBCU Scholars program continue to expand its reach and provide such exciting professional development, networking, and educational opportunities to some of our nation’s brightest and most promising young leaders.”

Currently enrolled at 70 of our nation’s HBCUs, this group of HBCU Scholars were selected from a competitive pool of over 300 applicants. Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the U.S. Department of Education, and their respective HBCU. Furthering the mission to Raise the Bar, students in this program are encouraged to lift their communities, unite others around student success, work to strengthen our democracy, and grow our economy. HBCU Scholars will be offered professional and personal development, and cross-university networking opportunities with an opportunity to explore, discuss, and improve issues specifically related to the HBCU community.

A critical component of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), “Mini MITTIC” part of the HBCU Scholar Program. Through the Mini MITTIC program, HBCU Scholars will partner with one another to developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities. HBCU Scholars will have the opportunity to present their IP ideas in-person at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland during the National HBCU Week Conference in September.

“NASA’s MUREP is thrilled, once again, to engage with the White House Initiative on HBCUs to enhance the learning experience for this year’s cohort of White House Scholars,” said MUREP manager Torry Johnson. “We are looking forward to the new ideas that the Scholars develop at the MITTIC Hack-a-thon using NASA’s technology portfolio and our continued overall support of the HBCU community.”

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2023 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, which will be held on September 24-28, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Crystal City, Virginia. This year’s conference themes are, “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence Through Innovation & Leadership.” During the conference, HBCU Scholars will participate in conference sessions designed to engage a spirit of innovation, leadership, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, HBCU Scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another, initiative staff and partners all to further showcase their individual and collective talent.

Following the conference HBCU Scholars will be invited to participate in programs, event and monthly master classes that are designed to enhance HBCU Scholars professional development and create greater access to post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.

More information about the 102 HBCU Scholars’ activities will be provided in the coming months as they serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Below is the complete listing of HBCU Scholars. HBCU Scholars are listed in alphabetical order, by their state or country of origin.

ALABAMA

(Alpharetta) Taya Davis, North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

(Dothan) Jamal Maloney Jr., Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Lincoln University, PA

(Dothan) Ta’Kari Bryant, Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Gadsden) Jessica Parker, Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, AL

(Huntsville) Jaela Haynes Williams, Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Madison) Makahla Riley, Drake State Community & Technical College, Huntsville, AL

(Montgomery) Matilda Perryman, Trenholm State Community College, Montgomery, AL

(Montgomery) Morgan Marshall, Alabama A&M University, Normal, AL

(Montgomery) Thaddeus Sneed, Trenholm State Community College, Montgomery, AL

(Pleasant Grove) Haley Heard, Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

(Troy) Ch'Erykah Dunn, Paine College, August, GA

(Tuscaloosa) Chiamaka Okafor, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa, AL

(Tuskegee) Eddie Tolbert, Drake State Community & Technical College, Huntsville, AL

(Tuskegee) Bruce Taylor, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

DELAWARE

(Newark) Imani Wulff-Cochrane, Delaware State University, Dover, DE

(Wilmington) Aa’Khai Hollis, Bowie State University, Bowie, MD

FLORIDA

(Cutler Bay) Maiya Lyn-Ah-Ping, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL

(Jacksonville) Janiya Jones, Bethune Cookman University, Jacksonville, FL

(Orlando) Ndidi Ude, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

(Riverview) Lillian Carr, Hampton University, Hampton, VA

(Tallahassee) Terrance McPherson, Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC

GEORGIA

(Atlanta) Aleisha Sawyer, Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

(Atlanta) Emmanuel Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

(Augusta) Joshton Mincey, Voorhees University, Denmark, SC

(Augusta) Sierra Powell, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL

(Covington) Charis Haynes, Howard University, Washington, D.C.

(Hamilton) Jamyra Hayes, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley GA

(Riverdale) Alexander Richardson, Savannah State University, Savannah, GA

INDIANA

(Indianapolis) Kristyn Lyles, Florida Memorial University, Miami, FL

(Indianapolis) Morgan Graves, Jackson State University, Jackson, MS

ILLINOIS

(Belleville) Payton Jackson, Claflin University, Orangeburg, SC

KANSAS

(Kansas City) Kennedy Thompson, Lincoln University of Missouri, Jefferson City, MO

(Wichita) Lovette Mba, Langston University, Langston, OK

KENTUCKY

(Bowling Green) Chyler Hughes, Lincoln University of MO, Jefferson City, MO

(Louisville) Dariyah Pennix, Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD

KENYA

(Siaya) Annan Odongo, Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

LOUISIANA

(Monroe) Henry Steele III, Southern University A&M University, Baton Rouge, LA

(New Orleans) Dana Bailey, Southern University at New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

MARYLAND

(Baltimore) Annalyse Belton, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

(Baltimore) Tesfay Robel, Meharry Medical College, Nashville, TN

(Bethesda) Elisha Cloy, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA

(Bowie) Brittney Henry, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD

(Columbia) Camille Young, Spelman College, Atlanta, GA

(Upper Marlboro) Khamara Logan, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Princess Anne, MD

(Upper Marlboro) Victoria Lanier, N.C., North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC

(Waldorf) Zairen Jackson, Bennett College, Greensboro, NC

MICHIGAN

(Bloomfield) Juliet Makena, Livingstone College, Salisbury, NC

(Detroit) Samarion Flowers, Alabama A&M University, Normal, AL

MINNESOTA

(Saint Paul) Afiya Ward, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL

MISSISSIPPI

(Brandon) Atlantis Funches, Hinds Community College- Utica, Utica, MS

(Collins) Ronnie Davis, Alcorn State University, Alcorn, MS

(Jackson) Nishan Shears, Hinds Community College- Utica, Utica, MS

(Ripley) Amelya Hatch, Rust College, Holly Springs, MS

MISSOURI

(Kansas City) Desmond Williams, Clinton College, Rockhill, SC

NEVADA

(Las Vegas) Mia Douglass, Benedict College, Columbia, SC

NORTH CAROLINA

(Charlotte) David Wilson, Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem, NC

(Charlotte) Kaiyah Brown, N.C., North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro, NC

(Charlotte) Trinity Cromwell, Bennet, Benedict College, Columbia, SC

(Concord) Ezeji Nwanaji-Enweren, North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC

(Southern Pines) Olivia Boyd, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC

NEW JERSEY

(Palmyra) Laquann Wilson, Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL

(Pennsauken) Calvin Bell, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA

NEW MEXICO

(Rio Rancho) Charina Lancaster, Langston University, Langston, OK

NEW YORK

(Brooklyn) Raquel Liverpool, Miles College, Birmingham, AL

(Bronx) Tamara Wood, Shaw University, Raleigh, NC

(Rochester) Carys Carr, Howard University, Washington, D.C.

NIGERIA

(Abuja) Joshua Umoru, Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX

(Agbor - Delta State) Obiajuru Nwadiokwu, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville, FL

(llaje - Ondo State) Adeleye Mesogboriwon, Edward Waters College, Jacksonville, FL

(Jos) John Josiah, Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC

PENNSYLVANIA

(Cheyney) Matthew Wilford, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney, PA

(Harrisburg) Jordan Spencer, Delaware State University, Dover, DE

(Mount Pocono) Troy Wilson, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Lincoln University, PA

(Pittsburgh) Rakayat Sulaiman, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Cheyney, PA

(Philadelphia) Tori Haynes-Harrison, Coppin State University, Baltimore, MD

(Philadelphia) Youma Diabira, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

SOUTH CAROLINA

(Blythewood) Kenard Holmes, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Columbia) Simya Levine, Voorhees University, Denmark, SC

(Fort Mill) Victoria Jordan, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Hardeeville) Marlaysia Westbrook, Allen University, Columbia, SC

(Olar) Patience Badger, Denmark Technical College, Denmark, SC

TENNESSEE

(Antioch) Hailey Russell, Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN

(Chattanooga) Crystal Ammons, Southern University Law Center Baton Rouge, LA

(Memphis) Artrae’vian Epps, Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, MS

(Memphis) Ebenezer Nyenwe, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

(Memphis) Marissa Pittman, Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

(Memphis) Tyler Finley, Dillard University, New Orleans, LA

(Nashville) Reagan Hagewood, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, TX

TEXAS

(Abeline) Jabraisa Doss, St. Phillips College, San Antonio, TX

(Austin) Kamaria Marshall, Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

(Desoto) Ishmia Black, Philander Smith College, Little Rock, AR

(Fort Worth) Moreen Kabuho, Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins, TX

(Hawkins) Jhavier Law, Jarvis Christian College, Hawkins, TX

(Houston) Kristian Salas, Texas Southern University, Houston, TX

(Water Valley) Jason Bailey, St. Phillips College, San Antonio, TX

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

(St. Croix) Michael Bell, University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, UVI

VIRGINIA

(Hopewell) Zakyha Jones-Walker, Bennett College, Greensboro, NC

(Newport News) Jordan D. Moody, Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA

(Richmond) Michael Crossley, Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA

(Suffolk) Trinity Woodson, Fisk University, Nashville, TN

WEST INDIES

(St. Kitts) Jackeima Flemming, University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, UVI

WEST VIRGINIA

(Bluefield) Patrice Sterling, Bluefield State University, Bluefield, WV

WISCONSIN

(Milwaukee) Mariah Williams, Shaw University, Raleigh, NC