14 July 2023

Secretary of State’s Office Announces Updated Notarial Officer, Apostille, and Facsimile Filing System

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office is excited to announce the launch of an updated online filing system, offering an array of new features and enhanced benefits to our valued customers. These improvements will streamline the process for various filings, making it more convenient and efficient for businesses and individuals across New Mexico.

The updated filing system will be accessible at this link: www.enterprise.sos.nm.gov [NOTE: The updated filing system will go live and begin functioning on July 24, 2023.]

“With web-filed forms, web-prepared Apostille requests, improved communication, and better search capabilities, we are streamlining the filing process like never before in New Mexico,” said Cristina Chavez, Business Services Division Director for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office. “We are committed to providing efficient services and ensuring a seamless experience for businesses and individuals across New Mexico.”

Key features of the updated online filing system include:

Web-filed forms: Users can now complete a wide range of filings online, including Facsimile Signatures, Notarial Registrations, Renewals, Amendments, Stamp Registrations, and more! The incorporation of user-friendly wizards ensures that applications are complete and accurate, significantly reducing rejections and approval times.

Web-prepared forms: The system now enables users to conveniently complete a web-prepared Apostille or Authentication Request. This feature assists in generating error-free requests and provides real-time tracking of the submission’s status.

Track and reprint certificates and forms: Users can easily monitor the status of their pending submissions through their work queue and access them for up to 60 days after approval. This ensures easy retrieval of important documents whenever necessary.

Better Communication: To enhance communication with our valued customers, email will now be the primary mode of correspondence regarding the status of filings. This ensures prompt and efficient communication throughout the filing process.

Improved search capabilities: For those seeking a notary in their area, our City Search tool is now available. This tool simplifies the process of finding a notary, offering greater convenience and accessibility.

Important Prepaid Account Changes

As part of the system update, we would also like to inform our customers that prepaid accounts will no longer be utilized. Payments for each filing will now be made directly, eliminating the separation of payments and submissions. This streamlined payment process ensures a more seamless experience for all users.

Please note that if you currently have a balance in your Prepaid Account, you will need to request a refund, as balances cannot be applied to payments in the new system. To initiate a refund request, please email Business.Services@sos.nm.gov or use the Refund Request Form available on our website.

These system updates represent our ongoing commitment to improving efficiency and user experience for all New Mexico residents. We appreciate your continued support and patience during this transition. For any inquiries or assistance, please contact our Business Services team at Business.Services@sos.nm.gov or visit our website at www.sos.nm.gov.

About the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office:

The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for various critical functions, including business services, election administration, and notarial services. We strive to provide efficient and accessible services to individuals and businesses across the state, ensuring compliance with legal requirements and promoting economic growth.

