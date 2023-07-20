CONTACT:

Governor Pillen fills DHHS roles with interim appointments

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced two interim leadership appointments at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

Beginning immediately, Tony Green will serve as the interim director for the Division of Children and Family Services. Previously, Director Green has served as a deputy director as well as interim director for that division. He currently oversees the Division of Developmental Disabilities, a position to which he was appointed in August of 2020. He is also the interim director for the Division of Behavioral Health.

Starting on Aug. 5, Bo Botelho will assume the role of interim DHHS chief executive officer (CEO). Botelho is currently general counsel for the agency. He has prior experience in the interim CEO position, having been appointed by then Governor Pete Ricketts from October 2018 to February 2019.

The appointment of Green and Botelho to their respective interim roles was made by Gov. Pillen in response to the resignation announcement earlier this month by CEO Dannette Smith. She will leave DHHS on Aug. 4 to assume a role with a national firm that supports health and human services agencies across the U.S.