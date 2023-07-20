One Knoxville Soccer Club and Company Distilling Announce Partnership

The announcement marks the start of a long-term partnership between the East Tennessee spirits company and Knoxville-based USL League One team.

/EIN News/ -- Townsend, Tennessee, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling, award-winning distillery located in East Tennessee, and the USL League One team One Knoxville Soccer Club, announced a long-term strategic partnership today.

The partnership was a natural fit, with both entities having shared interest in creating experiences and places in East Tennessee that support and encourage community growth. As part of the partnership, Company Distilling becomes the Official Bourbon of the One Knoxville Soccer Club.

"Company Distilling is attacking the spirits space in new and exciting ways. They are leading with innovation without losing focus on their core principle - bringing people together. That's exactly what we at One Knox strive to do in the soccer space," said Drew McKenna, Partner at One Knoxville SC. "Equally important, Company feels like home. It's a brand that is already native to Knoxville and East Tennessee. One Knox strives to be seen in a similar light, so this new partnership is an exciting one for us."

The Company Distilling / One Knox partnership will come to life in a number of exciting ways. Chief among them is Company’s title sponsorship of One Knoxville’s game against Lexington Soccer Club hosted at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN on August 18th, 2023. One Knox and Company Distilling invite fans of craft spirits and soccer to celebrate the partnership and remind Lexington and the rest of USL League One, that Bourbon is Better in Tennessee, like most things.

Other ways to Gather AroundTM with One Knox and Company Distilling:

Celebrate at Company Distilling’s 1st Birthday Celebration on Friday, July 21st with a player meet and greet and soccer pop-up from 4:00 – 6:00 pm ET in Townsend, TN.

Save the date and attend a pre-game party on Thursday, August 17th from 6:00 – 9:00 pm ET. Must be 21+ to participate.

Pre-game tailgate on Friday, August 18th at Regal Stadium from 6:00 – 7:30 pm ET. Must be 21+ to participate. Early wristband request.

“Our story has overlapped with One Knox since our inception two years ago. The whole One Knox team and community has renewed our passion for the power of sports and strategic partnerships. Attending a match at Regal has quickly become one of our favorite things to do in Knoxville,” said Kris Tatum, Company Distilling Founder & President.

Purchase tickets to the USL League One game between One Knox Soccer Club and Lexington Soccer Club.

In addition to the One Knox Soccer Club partnership, Company Distilling is also the “Official Bourbon of the Tennessee Theatre,” located in Knoxville, Tennessee. The full release can be found here.

------------------------------------

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not their first go around.



For more information, please reach out to Jenna Wagner (jwagner@companydistilling.com) or Drew McKenna (drew@oneknoxsc.com)

For More Product Information:

https://companydistilling.com/products/

Attachments

Jenna Wagner Company Distilling 276-285-9900 jwagner@companydistilling.com