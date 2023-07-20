Wildlife Commission Swears in New Officers

PINEHURST, N.C. (July 20, 2023) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division now has16 new wildlife law enforcement officers. The recruits were sworn in during a graduation ceremony held this week in Pinehurst.

The graduating officers are:

Avery J. Allen, Salisbury, NC

Nathan M. Baespflug, Sumner, WA

Eric Burkhalter, Harrisburg, NC

Matthew D. Burlingame , Jackson, WY

Anthony C. Bynum, Lincolnton, NC

Alicia M. Calogero, Skaneateles, NY

John C. Hall, Lexington, NC

Bryce O. Harrington, Goldsboro, NC

Cameron C. Kepley, Midland, NC

Ethan P. Lewis, Crumpler, NC

Javier S. Monroe, Silver Spring, MD

Jacob A. Pattison, Waxhaw, NC

Quantra M. Taylor, Florence, SC

Tyler N. Walker, King, NC

Matthew D. Woodlief, Henderson, NC

Zackary M. Xiong, Albemarle, NC

The ceremony celebrated the 59th Basic School graduating class of the Wildlife Commission and was held at the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst located at 7373 Hwy. 211 in West End.



To graduate, recruits are required to complete conservation-specific training on fish and wildlife laws, motorboat accident investigation and protected species training. Instruction covers statutory and investigation procedures, defensive tactics, and pursuit driving and boating. It’s 7 ½ months of rigorous training that includes N.C. standard basic law enforcement with 1,110+ hours of classroom and practical exercise. Recruits receive instruction on a wide range of laws from general crime, traffic offense, ABC/drug law, juvenile law, as well as hunting, fishing, boating, and trapping laws. They also receive training in practical exercises such as drivers training, firearms, subject control/arrest techniques, conducting traffic stops, patrol techniques, and game warden tactics.

All wildlife law enforcement officer trainees are required to pass an extensive background, psychological and physical screening before entering an intensive accredited academy conducted by the Law Enforcement Division. Training is held at the N.C. Department of Public Safety Samarcand Training Academy in Jackson Springs

More information about wildlife law enforcement and career opportunities is available on the agency’s website.