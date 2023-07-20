Imagine Introduces SturdyStand™️, It’s State-of-the-Art Heavy-Duty Floor Stand

Easy installation meets sturdiness and sustainability with proprietary, patent-pending floor stand design

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading provider of visual communications, today announced the launch of SturdyStand™️, its proprietary and patent-pending heavy-duty floor stand, available immediately. A durable and sustainable solution for compelling product displays, SturdyStand boasts easy installation and nearly limitless opportunities to customize and localize creative.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“As we head into all-important winter holiday planning, we are proud to unveil SturdyStand, our patent-pending heavy-duty floor stand,” explained Terry Monday, Chief Strategy Officer. “Standing out in a crowded retail environment can be challenging. Customizable, durable, and simple to install, SturdyStand allows retailers and brands to effortlessly highlight key products in an attractive floor stand to ultimately increase share of wallet and drive more sales. We are confident that our proprietary design can help retailers, grocery stores, c-stores, and CPG brands drive value to their bottom line this holiday season and beyond.”

Chief among the many in-store marketing benefits of SturdyStand:

Fast, simple installation : Assembles in 90 seconds or less by one person.

: Assembles in 90 seconds or less by one person. Strong and sturdy : Holds over 120 pounds of product for over 120 days (and counting).

: Holds over 120 pounds of product for over 120 days (and counting). Blue-bin friendly: No adhesive, hardware, or tape needed in assembly or setup; can be manufactured using recyclable or recycled materials.



SturdyStand is completely customizable and can be configured to a variety of sizes and with any number of shelves to meet brands’ visual merchandising needs. The inside shell can be reused with replaceable sleeves, headers, footers, and wings to switch out creative, while also tapping into variable data printing to localize the messaging on a single print run.

Additional efficiencies include a fold-flat, ship-flat design that minimizes shipping costs while simplifying setup and installation.

To learn more about SturdyStand, visit the Imagine website.

Imagine is widely recognized as a leading visual communications company, having been ranked among the top 20 in the Printing Impressions 300, as a top Wide-Format Printer, and as a top 50 POP printer. Imagine has also been recognized for its creative capabilities by the Graphic Design USA awards, which honor the best designs in print, packaging, POP, internet, interactive, video, and more.

About Imagine

Imagine is an industry-leading provider of visual communications solutions. As a trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include creative design, pre-media, décor, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, OOH, fulfillment, and kitting. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com.

SOURCE: Imagine

Contact: Katherine Zimoulis, VP, Marketing kzimoulis@theimaginegroup.com