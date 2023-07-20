End to End Expands Houston Mock Jury Facilities
End to End’s Mock Jury facilities feature multiple spaces, including a large meeting room, breakout rooms and a bonus room for participant check-in and breaks.
We are researchers, and we listen to our clients. Customer feedback led us to create Apollo and our early mock jury clients inspired us to continue our expansion and add Artemis.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- End to End User Research, a leading provider of research solutions, announces the expansion of its mock jury rental facilities. The updated facilities offer an unparalleled environment for conducting insightful mock jury studies in the Houston area. The facility features Apollo, an extra-large 27’x 20’ room with a 12’x21’ observation deck and an attached client lounge, two fully equipped breakout rooms, and the recent addition of Artemis, a multipurpose space for participant check-in, lunch breaks, and waiting room overflow.
End To End User Research has been at the forefront of delivering valuable user insights to businesses since 2017. The new facilities allow the company to provide a seamless rental and recruitment experience for clients’ mock jury studies. End to End has an excellent in-house recruiting team to manage participant recruiting, and to ensure our clients receive highly qualified people to participate in their legal research.
"We are researchers, and we listen to our clients. Customer feedback led us to create Apollo and our early mock jury clients inspired us to continue our expansion and add Artemis," said Christy Harper, Managing Partner of End to End User Research. For more information about our mock jury facilities, participant recruiting or research services, please contact us.
About End to End User Research- In addition to providing top notch facilities and participant recruiting services, End to End is a well-known user experience and human factors research consulting firm. They are a women-owned, women-led company that provides research services for clients in the technology, medical, manufacturing, and design industries. They have been offering a wide range of research services since 2017. They are well versed in methods to acquire deep customer insights including usability testing, focus groups, eye-tracking, ethnography, jobs to be done, contextual inquiry, design thinking, diary studies, RITE, in depth interviews, user-centered design and more.
