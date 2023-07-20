OKX and Heybit Partner to Offer Leading Auto-Trading Strategy 'Alpha on OKX'

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has partnered with liquidity provider Heybit to offer the 'Alpha on OKX' automated trading service to global users.

Heybit's proprietary auto-trading strategy, Alpha, constantly monitors the market and seeks profits based on short-term price fluctuations, allowing the strategy to deliver consistent returns even during volatile market conditions. The minimum investment for 'Alpha on OKX' is 1,000 USDT, and performance fees are charged only when users realize profits.

To commemorate the partnership, OKX and Heybit will offer users loss protection of up to 250 USDT per user, with USDT rewards based on the amount invested, and discounts on performance fees for the first 3,000+ users to sign up. The offer term is July 20 and September 2, 2023.

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX, said: "Partnerships such as this allow us to offer users access to the very best in back-tested and scalable automated trading strategies. Heybit's Alpha strategy has an excellent track record, and also provides access to diverse and efficient robo-trading. We're very excited for users to experience 'Alpha on OKX'."

CY Lee, CEO, Uprise Global, said: "We're thrilled to work with top-tier global exchange OKX, which provides an optimal trading environment for Heybit’s Alpha strategy. With Alpha’s fully automated quant trading technology, users can live their daily lives without worrying about market volatility as Alpha monitors the market and manages their portfolios 24/7. Heybit’s mission is to provide a stable and sustainable trading experience through data and technology and we hope this partnership with OKX will prove a meaningful stepping stone toward that goal."

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond the OKX exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Heybit

Surpassing a cumulative $30B in trading volume, with a stellar team made up of top-tier team of quantitative experts in the industry, Heybit possesses a robust risk-based product management and compliance system with no instance of a single security incident during operations. Heybit provides comprehensive automated trading systems. Its signature statistical arbitrage-based trading strategy "Alpha" monitors the markets 24/7 and seeks profits by instantly exploiting statistical imbalances in prices.

