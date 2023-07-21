ROMTech Ranks Among Connecticut's Elite, Named Top 25 Company in 2023

ROMTech recently landed on Connecticut’s List of Top 25 Companies in 2023; ROMTech helps many surgery patients return to regular exercise and recreation much faster than other companies.

BROOKFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ROMTech®, a leading provider of innovative medical solutions, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious list of the 25 Best Companies in Connecticut for 2023. The Business Report's recognition highlights ROMTech's dedication to enhancing patient care, developing novel technologies, and delivering superior products to healthcare providers and patients alike.

The Top 25 Companies in Connecticut for 2023 list showcases the most outstanding businesses in the state. ROM Technologies™ has secured a prominent position on this exclusive roster through its unwavering dedication to revolutionizing healthcare technology. The company's continuous advancements in the field of remote patient monitoring and rehabilitative solutions have propelled them to the forefront of the industry.

ROMTech's flagship product, the PortableConnect® adaptive telemed technology, has garnered widespread acclaim for its revolutionary design and functionality. This innovative device allows medical professionals to monitor patients' range of motion and rehabilitation progress remotely.

Combining state-of-the-art sensors, digital technology, telemedicine communication tools, and ROMTech's proprietary software, the PortableConnect enables patients to complete post-surgical physical rehabilitation in the safety and comfort of home, while remaining connected to their physicians throughout the recovery journey.

The device has proven to facilitate faster recovery, achieve superior patient outcomes, reduce costs, and improve the overall quality of care. Peter Arn, CEO of ROMTech, shared his thoughts about being included on the esteemed list: "We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of the top 25 companies in Connecticut for 2023. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire ROM Technologies team. Our mission has always been to empower medical professionals and improve patient outcomes, and this recognition validates our commitment to that goal."

Consistently positive ROMTech reviews—coming from both healthcare professionals and patients—are further evidence of the company’s dedication to providing top-notch service. Medical professionals and patients alike have praised the company's products for their effectiveness, ease of use, and ability to transform the way healthcare is delivered. ROM Technologies’ dedication to customer satisfaction has made the company a trusted partner for medical facilities across the nation.

As a leading force in the medical technology sector, ROMTech continues to push the boundaries of innovation to revolutionize how healthcare is delivered. With a focus on research and development, the company remains committed to creating innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of medical professionals and patients.

About ROMTech

ROMTech, founded in 2010, is a leading provider of medical technology solutions that enhance patient care. The company's flagship product, the PortableConnect adaptive telemed technology, enables remote patient monitoring and real-time data collection, revolutionizing the way healthcare providers deliver treatment to their patients. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, under the care of CEO Peter Arn, ROM Technologies continues to transform the healthcare industry.

