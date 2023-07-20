Introducing Total Point Wellness Membership: Revolutionizing Access to Quality Urgent Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Point Healthcare is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Urgent Care membership program, Total Point Wellness Membership. This membership gives patients access to unlimited urgent care visits without co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles, or facility fees for covered services. This innovative membership aims to offer individuals and families a hassle-free and cost-effective solution to their urgent medical needs.
Total Point Wellness Membership redefines the way people access urgent care services, offering unparalleled benefits at an incredibly affordable price. For just $59 per month, members gain unrestricted access to urgent care facilities, giving them peace of mind knowing that quality healthcare is always within reach. And to support family health, additional family members can join for only $50 extra per month.
Benefits of Total Point Wellness Membership Include:
1. Unlimited Urgent Care Visits: Members and their families can visit any participating Total Point Urgent Care location as often as needed without worrying about additional costs.
2. No Co-Pays, Co-Insurance, or Deductibles: Say Goodbye to complicated medical billing and unexpected expenses. Total Point Wellness Membership eliminates co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles for covered services, making urgent care truly affordable.
3. Facility Fee Waiver: Members enjoy exclusive access to Total Point Urgent Care facilities without the burden of facility fees, further enhancing the cost-effective nature of this membership.
4. Comprehensive Covered Services: Total Point Wellness Membership covers a wide range of urgent care services, including but not limited to minor injuries, illnesses, vaccinations, discounted diagnostic testing, and more.
"At Total Point Urgent Care, we have always been committed to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to our community," said Cory Countryman, Chief Executive Officer at Total Point Healthcare. "With the launch of Total Point Wellness Membership, we are taking our dedication to the next level, ensuring that individuals and families can receive urgent care services without financial barriers."
Enrollment for Total Point Wellness Membership is open to everyone, regardless of insurance status. Individuals can sign up easily online or at any participating Total Point Urgent Care location.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.totalpointcare.com, contact Total Point Urgent Care at (469) 530-9220, or visit the facility at 1111 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, DeSoto, Texas 75115.
About Total Point Urgent Care:
Total Point Urgent Care is a leading urgent care provider with multiple locations dedicated to delivering exceptional medical services to communities. With a team of highly trained healthcare professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, Total Point Urgent Care ensures that patients receive top-notch medical attention promptly and efficiently.
Shahmir Abbasi
Total Point Healthcare
