VOICE MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW WEBSITE DESIGN WILL LAUNCH JULY 18

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voice Media Group announced today that on July 18, its publication websites will launch a new website design. This launch will start with Denver Westword on July 18, with the rest of the publications following on July 25. These include Phoenix New Times, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, and New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

The revamp, the first since 2016, comes during a year when Voice Media Group has invested in digital growth strategies around content, social media, SEO, and membership. Editorial Director Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek says it’s the perfect time to give both loyal and new readers a more modern, user-friendly website experience.

“We are excited to offer readers a refreshed experience to make our relationship with them even stronger,” says Dequaine-Jerabek. “Whether readers are finding us on social media, Google, or they have turned to us every day for their community news, this new website design aligns with the current digital landscape: with the user experience at the forefront.”

Other perks of the new site include updated navigation, reduced pop-ups, slide-in video players that otherwise may have taken over a reader’s screen, and updated topics to better illustrate to readers Voice Media Group’s coverage areas. The design also is updated to be more aesthetically pleasing, with updates in brand colors and event and concert widgets.

Voice Media Group is a leading publisher of independent newspapers and websites in major American markets, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, and New Times Broward-Palm Beach. The company also owns the fast-growing digital marketing agency V Digital Services, which in addition to serving as the in-house marketing resources for VMG publications, operates in more than 300 American cities and offers premier white-label solutions for a growing number of affiliated media entities and agencies using a diverse staff of specialists in local and organic SEO, paid media, social media management, web development, and pay-per-click advertising.