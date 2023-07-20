HALO Missions Bringing Smiles and Hope to Many Impoverished Communities Across the Globe
HALO's first mission to Argentina a Success; Return trip planned for September
We screened 1500 patients for eye surgery and will perform 250 surgeries in September. A truly rewarding experience for all.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The charity HALO Missions, which promotes better health and learning for orphans around the globe, was created by Chris McGuire and Doctor James Bopp in 2015 to provide medical, dental, and educational assistance to the extremely poor in developing countries. The charity has focused resources to help orphans and their caregivers. HALO has traveled and provided assistance in Zambia, El Salvador, Ghana, and the Dominican Republic. HALO has also donated food, built irrigation systems, and repaired and constructed churches and schools.
In June 2023, HALO traveled to Chaco, Argentina. Chaco is in northern Argentina and home to a number of indigenous minorities. The mission was to focus on helping the extremely poor by providing general medicine, eye care, surgeries and donating food and clothing as well as educational assistance. This was HALO's first mission to Argentina. A return trip is planned for September.
“We screened 1500 patients for eye surgery. We will perform 250 surgeries in September”, remarked HALO co-founder Chris McGuire, “We also donated a guitar, amp, clothing and school supplies for a local school in need and purchased soccer balls for kids. A truly rewarding experience for all”.
HALO Missions is run by volunteers, and all travel expenses for members are self-financed. Donations go to medical and educational supplies for the children. HALO Missions is an approved IRC§501C charity.
Doctors, nurses and individuals wishing to volunteer or contribute should visit http://halomissions.org
