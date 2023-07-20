Mobile Learning Market Projected to Reach USD 507.29 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 28%

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, US, UNITED STATE, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile learning market size reached a staggering USD 54.36 Billion in 2022, and it is poised to skyrocket to USD 507.29 Billion by 2032, registering an impressive revenue CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. The surge in market revenue can be attributed to the increasing demand for personalized and adaptive learning solutions as well as the rapid adoption of smartphones and tablets worldwide.

Desire for Personalized and Adaptive Learning Drives Market Growth:

One of the primary factors propelling the revenue growth of the mobile learning market is the growing desire for personalized and adaptable learning experiences. Mobile learning offers the unique advantage of accessing knowledge anytime and from anywhere, enabling individualized and self-paced learning for users. Furthermore, mobile learning platforms enhance the efficiency of learning through multimedia content delivery, including films, interactive animations, and simulations.

Rising Smartphone and Tablet Penetration Fuels Market Expansion:

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the mobile learning market. The accessibility of affordable mobile devices has led to a significant rise in the number of individuals utilizing mobile devices for educational purposes, creating a surge in market revenue.

Emerging Trends: Gamification and Micro Learning:

The mobile learning sector is witnessing the emergence of two noteworthy trends: gamification and micro learning. Gamification incorporates game mechanics and components, such as leaderboards, badges, and points, to engage and motivate students in their learning journey. On the other hand, micro learning delivers bite-sized, easily digestible learning modules accessible via mobile devices, enabling learners to absorb knowledge efficiently.

Overcoming Challenges: Infrastructure and Cost:

While the mobile learning market has immense growth potential, it faces notable challenges. The absence of proper infrastructure in some regions restricts access to mobile devices and internet connectivity, hindering the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the high cost of developing and deploying mobile learning solutions can be prohibitive for some businesses and individuals.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

The global mobile learning market exhibits a fragmented landscape, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. Key companies driving the market include Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Moodle Pty Ltd., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corporation, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and Udemy, Inc.

Strategic Developments:

Notable strategic developments have occurred in the mobile learning market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.: On 15 October 2021, Cisco Systems launched its innovative mobile learning platform, offering personalized learning experiences to employees. The platform features adaptive learning technology, enabling learners to focus on areas that require improvement.

Skillsoft Corporation: On 20 January 2021, Skillsoft acquired Pluma, a mobile-first learning and coaching platform, enhancing its mobile learning offerings and providing personalized coaching to employees.

D2L Corporation: In 2020, D2L Corporation partnered with EdTechX Holdings Acquisition Corp., aiming to expand its product offerings in the mobile learning market.

Udemy, Inc.: In 2020, Udemy launched the Udemy for Business mobile app, allowing learners to access their courses and learning resources on mobile devices.

SAP SE: In 2020, SAP SE acquired Emplay Inc., a mobile learning platform provider, enriching SAP's mobile learning offerings and providing personalized learning experiences to customers.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region leads in terms of revenue share among various regional markets for mobile learning. The rising popularity of smartphones and internet accessibility, coupled with the increasing middle-class population, has driven the growth of mobile learning in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia.

North America is anticipated to experience the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising demand for mobile learning solutions among students and working professionals. Additionally, the gig economy and remote working have facilitated the expansion of mobile learning in the region. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) further fuels the market's growth.

Europe is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the increasing use of internet-connected mobile devices and the rise of e-learning platforms offering mobile learning solutions. Tailored learning experiences and the need for employee upskilling and reskilling are driving the adoption of mobile learning solutions in the region.

