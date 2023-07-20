Lytus Technologies makes significant progress on Broadband and IPTV Services

/EIN News/ -- Mumbai | New York, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq-listed Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LYT), a leading global technology-driven services company, has recently shared updates on progress on its IPTV and Broadband Services.

The Company announced the launch of its IPTV and Broadband services to its customers in India. It has installed a dedicated IPTV headend which is equipped with the latest technology to deliver quality content to its subscribers. The Company has also secured IPTV content from broadcasters.

Through its acquisition of Sri Sai, the company is one of the largest cable streaming players in the region. The Company plans to roll-out its services to its approx. 4 million subscribers through the network of more than 5,000 local cable operators.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd:

Lytus Technologies is a rapidly expanding technology-driven internet platform services organisation with operations in India and USA. The company offers high-value streaming and telemedicine services to over 4 million active users and monthly customers across India and USA. Lytus Technologies is a listed company under the ticker symbol “LYT” on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The firm is one of India's fastest-growing online content and streaming service providers. Through its 5,000-kilometer network of installed fibre and broadband infrastructure, the firm delivers fibre and broadband services to its client base. Currently, Lytus Technologies has a Telecast & Multicast service in India which provides its retail and commercial customers monthly subscription-based linear video services and Internet services. Its consumer base is mostly concentrated in Indian cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Calcutta, New Delhi, and Allahabad.

For media queries:

Gautam Gupte

gautam.gupte@pitchforkpartners.com

+91 9637 100 875