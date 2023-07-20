MICLEDI Showcases Best-in-Class microLEDs at SPIE Optics + Photonics

Brightest Blue, Green and Red microLED Arrays Feature Outstanding Optical Performance with Minimal Crosstalk and Outcoupling

/EIN News/ -- LEUVEN, Belgium, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next month at SPIE Optics + Photonics 2023, MICLEDI Microdisplays, recognized by EE Times as a Silicon 100: Startups Worth Watching in 2023, will be on hand to demonstrate its portfolio of microLED (µLED) arrays. A leading technology company in the field of µLED displays for high def, ultra-compact displays, MICLEDI has optimized the chemistry and physics of each individual color and has created arrays that enable the highest brightness of any of the alternative solutions in the market today.



Held from August 20-24 in San Diego, California and hosted by SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics, the event brings together experts working on a broad range of cutting-edge optics and photonics-based products – including the latest components, devices and systems.

MICLEDI demonstrations will be given in the company’s booth #714 from August 22-24 at the San Diego Convention Center and will feature blue, green and red µLED arrays with brilliant color and luminance. These demonstrations will highlight excellent color performance in each color point across the full range of drive currents. MICLEDI microLEDs are designed for a variety of AR display appliances that demand ultra-compact display modules.

“True consumer AR glasses are stylish, cosmetically practical, lightweight, and produce a stunningly beautiful image overlaid on the ‘real life’ background – four attributes that conflict with each other and need to be made cost effectively,” explained Dr. Soeren Steudel, CTO of MICLEDI. “MICLEDI is focused on responding to the challenges presented by all four performance objectives – with low-cost, high-volume production.”

MICLEDI is recognized for developing the industry’s first microLED arrays-for-AR built on a 300mm CMOS manufacturing platform. This platform provides compact, power-efficient devices that address the needs of future ultra-compact displays in terms of display size, resolution, brightness, image quality, power consumption, and cost. MICLEDI’s strategy is to enable the optimum ultra-compact display by making the best individual color-performing µLEDs, which when coupled with the company’s proprietary micro-lenses can be integrated into the highest performing, full-color, 3-panel µLED display module.

Display highlights include:

Two versions of MICLEDI’s blue and green µLED arrays: passive matrix LED test device and passive matrix LED display test device with pixel density of 9,150 ppi with and without microlenses

Two versions of MICLEDI’s red µLED arrays: red GAN and red AlInGaP

300mm microLED production wafers

Blue µLED display device driving a large visible image (480 x 320) with a projector

Private meetings can be arranged by contacting Harold Blomquist, MICLEDI’s VP of business development, at harold.blomquist@micledi.com.

About MICLEDI Microdisplays

MICLEDI Microdisplays is a fabless developer of microLED display modules for a broad range of market applications requiring ultra-compact displays. The company was spun-out from IMEC, a highly respected Belgian R&D center, in 2019. MICLEDI’s technology is based on an innovative combination of III/V materials processing, 3D integration and 300mm silicon-based processing combined with a proprietary ASIC to provide a self-contained, compact monolithic AR display with high image quality and power efficiency. For more information, visit www.micledi.com.

