Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,162 in the last 365 days.

North Dakota Child Support guidelines amended

North Dakota Child Support guidelines were amended effective July 1, 2023. The amended guidelines were the culmination of a quadrennial review that began last summer. The amended guidelines and a fact sheet summarizing the changes can be viewed on Child Support’s website at the following links:

Guidelines: https://www.childsupport.dhs.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/Amended%20Guidelines%20July%201%202023.pdf

Fact Sheet: https://www.childsupport.dhs.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/2022%20Guidelines%20Review%20(Fact%20Sheet)%20(Amendments%20Effective%20July%201%202023).pdf

You just read:

North Dakota Child Support guidelines amended

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more