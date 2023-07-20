North Dakota Child Support guidelines amended

North Dakota Child Support guidelines were amended effective July 1, 2023. The amended guidelines were the culmination of a quadrennial review that began last summer. The amended guidelines and a fact sheet summarizing the changes can be viewed on Child Support’s website at the following links:

Guidelines: https://www.childsupport.dhs.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/Amended%20Guidelines%20July%201%202023.pdf

Fact Sheet: https://www.childsupport.dhs.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/2022%20Guidelines%20Review%20(Fact%20Sheet)%20(Amendments%20Effective%20July%201%202023).pdf