Exterior Wall System Market Growth & Forecast Analysis Report 2030

global exterior wall systems market size was $ 125,863.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $221,974.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global exterior wall systems market size was $125.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $221.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Asia-Pacific region dominated the global exterior wall systems market accounting for 47.0% share of the market.

𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙎𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙥 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩, 𝙧𝙚𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙋𝘿𝙁 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15361

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

The report analyzes the global exterior wall systems market on the basis of material, application, type, and region. The materials covered in this report are glass and fiberglass, fiber, cement, metal and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial. By type, the market is classified into ventilated, non-ventilated, and curtain wall. The market is driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and economic growth globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the exterior wall systems market.

A growth in residential and commercial industry drives the demand for exterior wall systems products; thereby, fueling the expansion of the exterior wall systems market. In addition, rise in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, the U.S., and others boosts the growth of the market. For instance, expenditure on private construction activities by the U.S. government increased by over 50% and that on public construction grew by over 20% from 2012 to 2020.

𝙈𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙖 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙧𝙮:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15361

COVID-19 has already affected the sales of global exterior wall systems market in 2020, and is expected to hamper the growth of the global exterior wall systems market. The major demand for exterior wall systems was badly affected due to the spread of COVID-19 virus. Further, the disruption of supply chains hinders the installation of exterior wall systems products in the commercial and residential buildings. Though a recovery is predicted as a result of the impact of the development sector on the economy.

However, one of the major restraints for the global exterior wall systems market is the environmental pollution from glass, aluminum, fiberglass, fiber cement, plasterboards and therefore it can be harmful to the environment. Conversely, increase in construction of green building is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the global exterior wall systems market development.

Several manufacturers in the global exterior wall systems market stopped their business activities due to lockdown implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on construction activities.

This halt in production activities impacted revenue of the exterior wall systems manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Etex Group dropped by 3.1% from March 2020 to April 2021. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global exterior wall systems market. However, the market is expected to reopen from the 1st quarter of 2021, due to the reduced restrictions and reopening of the global exterior wall systems industry. Moreover, in 2021 with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the global exterior wall systems market is expected to gradually witness growth.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The global exterior wall systems market is segmented on the basis of material, application, type, and region. Based on material, the market is segmented into glass and fiberglass, metal, fiber, cement and others. The glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on type, the market is divided into ventilated, curtain wall, and non-ventilated. The curtain wall segment dominated the market in 2020.

𝙏𝙤 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1bea0ae95b3f7f154cd4b9a7c292f335

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

The key players profiled in the market report include Etex Group, SCG, Alcoa Corporation, Schweiter Technologies AG, AGC Inc., Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Limited, CRH, and Cornerstone Building Brands.

Key Findings Of The Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global exterior wall systems market trends and dynamics.

By material, the glass and fiberglass material segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

By type, the curtain wall segment registered the highest growth in the global exterior wall systems market in 2020.

Based on end user, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In depth, the global exterior wall systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.