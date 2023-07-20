Lake View Credit Union launches innovative ASAPP OXP™ ECM capabilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP OXP is proud to announce a successful new launch of the ASAPP OXP™ Enterprise Content Management feature set. The British Columbia-based Lakeview Credit Union completed a seamless implementation and went live with the document management feature set over the weekend.
The ECM module is a key part of the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform. It enables credit unions to store, search, sort, and tag internal and external documents easily. Through its streamlined and intuitive interface, staff can view documents from the ASAPP OXP Origination modules, CRM, and external sources all in one place, increasing efficiency and operational effectiveness.
Lake View Credit Union has been a champion of change, utilizing ASAPP OXP since 2021 to provide its membership anytime, anywhere, any device ASAPP OXP Origination capabilities. “We’re excited to see how this new feature set empowers our staff to access the information they need, exactly when they need it,” stated Lori Archibald, CEO at Lake View Credit Union. “The powerful ECM module builds upon our existing ASAPP OXP solutions and will help us focus on our number one concern, serving our members.”
The ASAPP OXP ECM implementation process is a small lift for credit union Client-Partners, with a simple configuration process and short timeline. “Working with Lake View Credit Union is always a great opportunity to connect with a steadfast and engaged team,” said Tony Dunham, ASAPP’s Chief Revenue and Client Experience Officer. “They understand the value of digital transformation to increase share of wallet and member experience.”
The ASAPP OXP ECM is just one part of the Engagement feature sets that make up part of the Platform. When combined with the ASAPP OXP CRM and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™, it lets credit unions deepen their connections with members and boosts productivity.
About Lake View Credit Union
Founded in 1943, Lake View Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with branches in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge and serving every corner of the Peace through their array of digital solutions. With values centered around innovation, responsibility and sustainability, Lake View supports personal and commercial members with all their banking needs, pursing their mission to be ‘‘Your Partner as You Define Your Future.’
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP™ is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, who manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.
