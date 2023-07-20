Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,216 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong World Industries Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas, today released its third annual sustainability report highlighting 2022 progress towards the company’s 2030 targets around the three pillars of its sustainability program—Healthy and Circular Products, Healthy Planet, and Thriving People and Communities.

Highlights of AWI’s 2022 sustainability program progress include:

  • A reduction in its carbon footprint by 13% from the 2019 baseline
  • An increase in renewable electricity use to 13% of total usage as part of the 2030 goal to reach 100%
  • An increase in the number of community organizations supported by its employee giving match program of over 100% from 2021 levels
  • Continued progress toward a zero-injury safety goal with a 9% reduction in OSHA recordable injuries

AWI President and CEO Vic Grizzle said, “At Armstrong, we remain committed to driving positive change in everything we do. Our sustainability efforts are a testament to our company’s values, and we are proud of our progress over the last year.”

The report, “Building A Healthy Tomorrow,” also showcases several key company initiatives and achievements over the past year. This includes supporting greater building efficiency through the development of an energy-saving ceiling system that combines AWI’s DynaMax® grid for data centers with AWI’s ULTIMA® AIRASSURE® gasketed ceiling.

AWI’s 2023 sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, Core option. It is also aligned with the following frameworks and standards: Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Construction Materials standards, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

See the full report for more details on Armstrong’s 2022 sustainability progress and performance.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall system solutions in the Americas. With $1.2 billion in revenue in 2022, AWI has approximately 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 16 facilities, plus seven facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Contact
Investors & Media: Theresa Womble, tlwomble@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354


Primary Logo

You just read:

Armstrong World Industries Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more