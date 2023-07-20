Submit Release
CareCloud to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at ir.carecloud.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 416-764-8658 and referencing "CareCloud Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.carecloud.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing access code 83486791.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Strategy Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
CarecloudPR@westwicke.com


