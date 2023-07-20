ARTACOM Southampton Celebrates Opening with Cover Star Jean Shafiroff, Chair of the Ellen Hermanson Gala
The ARTACOM Southampton exhibition, which runs until the end of August 2023, highlights the work of over 30 artists overseen by visionary artist Roger Sichel.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guests were invited to the Southampton Cultural Center for a special VIP Reception at ARTACOM Southampton with Art Bodega Cover Star, Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, who is the gala chair for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Annual Gala this Summer.
Visionary artist Roger Sichel oversees an exciting showcase of arts where visitors can experience digital, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality displays alongside paintings, sculpture, performance arts and live art all summer long.
Notable attendees included: Roger Sichel, Ilene Sichel, Jean Shafiroff, Julie Ratner, Ron Burkhardt, Fern Mallis, Laurie Gelman, Michael Gelman, Bob Golden, Kathy Green, Julie O’Brien, Bill Boggs, Ali Mitchell, Elizabeth Andreassen, Katherine Andreassen, Ana Maria Osorio, Elton Ilirjani, Kavita Channe, Ann Liguori, Scott Vallary, Brigitte Segura, Dede Gotthelf, Terry Moan, Pamela Morgan and Elena Gibbs.
Refreshments served at the reception included Sparkling Wine Single Married Divorced founded by Irena Patar and Sip Channe Rose Wine created by Kavita Channe.
ABOUT ARTACOM:
ARTACOM is a free to the public donor supported show and accepting donations throughout the Summer. The Southampton Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) that has the mission of bringing the Arts to All.
Artists include Roger Sichel, Patrick McMullan, Inson Wood, Ray Gross, Don Hershman, John Melillo, Peter Max, Stas Rutkowski, Maxi, Julie O’Brien, Leila Pinto, Cannon Hersey, John Hersey, Howard Kanovitz, Jaxi, Gabe Aiello, DJ Leon, Pamela Lubell and Daria Deshuk. Visit the website for a full list of participating artists.
Works Include highlights from Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alexander Chen, Pino, Felix Mas, Karl Wenig, Marsel Mouly, Patrick Guyton, Peter Max, Andrew Bone, Scott Jacobs, Leblanc Stewart, Anatole Krasnyansy and Edmund Blair Leighton. The event will take place at Southampton Cultural Center located at 25 Pond Lane, Southampton, NY 11968.
ABOUT Jean Shafiroff:
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to 9 different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the American Humane, Southampton Hospital Association, NYC Mission Society, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer and has over 1.2m Instagram followers.
The Ellen Hermanson Foundation Annual Gala will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com
I: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: jean.shafiroff | T: @JeanShafiroff
