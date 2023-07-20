Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis, Demand, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Empowering Healthcare: Discover the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2023-2028 and Embrace Innovations in Drug Delivery and Patient Safety.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Analysis, Report, Growth, Demand, Forecast 2023-2028″, the global pharmaceutical packaging market reached a value of approximately USD 118.26 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating demand for safe and efficient drug delivery systems and the burgeoning applications of pharmaceutical packaging in various segments of the healthcare industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 12.20% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 235.94 billion by 2028.
Pharmaceutical packaging plays a pivotal role in preserving the therapeutic effectiveness of drugs, protecting them from environmental factors, and ensuring safe and secure transportation. It includes a wide array of products such as blisters, bottles, vials, ampoules, tubes, syringes, and pouches made of different materials like plastics, glass, and metal. This packaging aids in maintaining drug stability, providing tamper evidence, and facilitating patient compliance.
The mounting consumer demand for efficacious drug delivery systems is propelling the global pharmaceutical packaging market growth. With the increasing global health awareness and a surge in chronic and lifestyle diseases, there has been a significant shift towards self-administered therapies, leading to a swell in demand for user-friendly pharmaceutical packaging solutions like pre-filled syringes and auto-injectors.
In addition to this, the burgeoning trend of patient-centricity has also accentuated the popularity of pharmaceutical packaging, thus raising the pharmaceutical packaging market demand. The industry is evolving to deliver patient-oriented solutions, including easy-open systems, child-resistant containers, and braille identification, that enhance the overall patient experience.
The expanding applications of pharmaceutical packaging in diverse healthcare sectors also significantly contribute to the pharmaceutical packaging market expansion. In the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, packaging is instrumental for protection against contamination, tampering, and counterfeiting. In drug delivery, specific packaging solutions like transdermal patches and inhalers provide targeted and controlled release of active substances. In the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector, specialised packaging such as cryogenic vials is needed to maintain the integrity of the sensitive biological products.
Further, the mounting demand for generic drugs and over the counter (OTC) products due to their cost-effectiveness has led to a heightened focus on pharmaceutical packaging as a differentiator in the crowded market space. Packaging that is innovative, aesthetically appealing, and informative helps in enhancing product visibility and brand perception. Such factors are propelling the global pharmaceutical packaging market growth.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on materials, product type, drug delivery mode, packaging type, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Material
Plastics and Polymers
Glass
Paper and Paperboard
Aluminium Foil
Others
Market Breakup by Product Type
Plastic Bottles
Parenteral Container
Speciality Bags
Blister Packing
Closures
Labels
Others
Market Breakup by Drug Delivery Mode
Oral Drug
Injectable Packaging
Topical
Others
Market Breakup by Packaging Type
Primary
Secondary
Tertiary
Market Breakup by End Use
Pharma Manufacturing
Contract Packaging
Retail Pharmacy
Institutional Pharmacy
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global pharmaceutical packaging companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Amcor Plc
Gerresheimer AG
Schott AG
Drug Plastics Group
AptarGroup, Inc.
Nelipak Corporation
Constantia Flexibles Holding GmbH
Others
