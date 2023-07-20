19th Annual Hamptons Happening Benefiting The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Honored Luminaries

SWCRF Logo (Image Credit: SWCRF) Honorees Anna Zuckerman, Denise Albert, Scott Levine, Lori Levine, Chef Ralph Scamardella (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin) Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin) Participating Chefs in the 2023 Hamptons Happening with Event co-Chair, Mark D. Friedman (photo credit: Lisa Tamburini) Atmosphere (Photo credit: PMC / Jared Siskin)

More than 300 guests attended the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Hamptons Happening, with over $450,000 was raised for groundbreaking cancer research.

This year, funds raised from the Hamptons Happening will support the launch of the SWCRF Mission Possible Research Program, a new project that will support six leading investigators this fall.” — SWCRF