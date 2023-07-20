Location Analytics Market Report, Development, Trends Analysis and Future Dynamics 2023-2028

Location Analytics Market

Location analytics, also known as geo-analytics, is the method of generating insights by analyzing location data.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Location Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on location analytics industry size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global location analytics market size reached US$ 19.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during 2023-2028.

What are location analytics?

Location analytics, also called geoanalytics, represents a device that adds a layer of geographical data to the assets of organizations for buying patterns and predicting consumer behavior. It usually relies on data collected via sensors, mobile devices, global positioning systems (GPS), cameras, and social media channels for offering both historic and real-time geographical data. Location analytics also offers deeper insights into business strategies as compared to traditional methods. Consequently, it eases the decision-making process of companies operating in several industries. As such, location analytics is extensively utilized in the corporate, government, and retail sectors, as it offers enhanced solutions and services.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the location analytics industry?

The rising usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the escalating demand for tablets, laptops, smartphones, and other consumer electronics are primarily driving the location analytics market. Additionally, the introduction of network infrastructures and the growing investments in R&D activities for developing advanced technologies that detect patterns, opportunities, and risks of businesses are further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need among organizations for accessing the dynamic location information of customers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of asset management tools to optimize business processes and generate revenue is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and Big Data is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating popularity of cloud computing that enhances operational efficiency is anticipated to fuel the location analytics market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Alteryx Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Esri

• Galigeo

• Google LLC

• HERE Technologies

• Hexagon AB

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Pitney Bowes Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Sisense Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc

Location Analytics Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, location type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Location Type:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Breakup by Application:

• Remote Monitoring

• Sales and Marketing Optimization

• Asset Management

• Risk Management

• Facility Management

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Government

• Transport and Logistic

• IT and Telecom

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

