Rising Demand for Outdoor Furniture Market Surges in Urban Spaces, Making the Most of Limited Outdoor Areas by 2032

The availability of outdoor furniture with amenities like built-in heating, sound systems, and lighting is another factor fueling market expansion.

The global outdoor furniture market size was valued at USD 21.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 36.17 Billion in 2032 and register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global outdoor furniture market was valued at USD 21.41 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 36.17 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% throughout the forecast period.

The trend of spending time outdoors has gained significant popularity, especially in urban areas where access to outdoor spaces is limited. To enhance the appeal and visual appeal of outdoor environments, individuals are increasingly investing in outdoor furniture. This inclination is particularly prominent in North America and Europe, where people enjoy relaxing in their gardens or on their patios during the summer season.

Top Profiled Companies:

• Brown Jordan International

• Century Furniture LLC

• Dedon GmbH

• Emeco

• Forever Patio

• Kettal Group

• Patio Furniture Industries Inc.

• Royal Botania NV

• Treasure Garden Inc.

• Winston Furniture Company

Key Trends of Outdoor Furniture Market

• Growing Demand for Outdoor Living Spaces: There has been a significant increase in the demand for outdoor furniture as more people seek to create comfortable and inviting outdoor living spaces. This trend is driven by a desire to extend living areas, entertain guests, and enjoy outdoor activities.

• Emphasis on Outdoor Décor and Aesthetics: Outdoor furniture is no longer limited to functional and utilitarian designs. Consumers are increasingly seeking aesthetically pleasing outdoor furniture that complements the overall design of their outdoor spaces. This trend has led to a wider range of stylish and contemporary outdoor furniture options.

• Integration of Technology: Technology integration is becoming more prevalent in outdoor furniture. Features like built-in speakers, wireless charging ports, LED lighting, and remote-controlled adjustments are being incorporated into outdoor furniture designs to enhance the overall outdoor experience.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Material Type Outlook:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others (Wicker, Rattan, etc.)

Product Type Outlook:

• Chairs

• Tables

• Seating Sets

• Lounges & Daybeds

• Others (Umbrellas, Hammocks, etc.)

End-Use Outlook:

• Residential

• Commercial

Key Takeaways of the Global Outdoor Furniture Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Outdoor Furniture industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Outdoor Furniture market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Outdoor Furniture market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

